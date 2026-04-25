Todd Bowles: Rueben Bain Jr. Brings "No-Losing Mentality" to Bucs' Defense

As General Manager Jason Licht noted on Thursday night and Head Coach Todd Bowles echoed on Friday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't really expect Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. to fall to them with the 15th overall pick of the 2026 draft. They had contemplated the possibility, though, and according to Bowles even had a list of about eight players they didn't expect to be on the board at pick 15 but would be no-doubt selections if they did. Bain was on that list.

It's easy to see why. Licht and Bowles have both publicly stated this offseason that upgrading the team's edge rush situation was a priority. Bain was a dream candidate to help in that regard, with a glowing scouting report combining praise for his explosiveness and power, his bend andclosing speed, his relentless approach to the game and, not for nothing, his outsized production.

"Pass rushers come in different ways and different types and different sizes," said Bowles. "Some are power, some are speed, some have an arsenal, some can bend, some can't. He can do it all. He can do it all and he showed that up and down the line of scrimmage. "

But that's not where it ended when the Buccaneers were strategizing how to use this year's draft to meet their offseason goal of making the roster a bit nastier, giving it more of an edge. The Bucs want to be bigger, tougher, meaner and more violent. They want more players like Bain.

"He got to 15 and we knew he wasn't going any further," said Bowles. "We couldn't be happier because of the mindset we're trying to change this year with the type of players we signed in free agency. And the type of play that he does, and the attitude he plays with, and the force he plays with – it was really a no-brainer and he fit everything we're trying to do and get back to, from a mental [and] physicality standpoint. His play shows that and it was an easy decision."

Bain said his surprising "slide" to the 15th pick after he was widely expected to go in the top 10, or even his hometown team in Miami passing on him before the Bucs' pick, don't really play into his motivation as he begins his NFL career. He doesn't reallly need that kind of push.

"I think I always had that kind of mindset," said Bain. "What was put in front of me allowed me to be the player I am today, a player with that "hair on fire" mentality. Just running around knowing that you never know what play could be your list so I'm always playing like that. I come into the game with the mindset that I don't take anything for granted. So every time I step on the field I'm trying to give my all each and every time."

Bain's availability at pick 15 probably had more to do with the specific needs of the teams picking in the eight to 14 range. For instance, the Rams' unexpected selection of Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson at number 13 certainly helped the Bucs' cause. He was still either the second or third edge rusher selected, depending upon how one classifies Ohio State defender Arvell Reese. That said, he still intends to demonstrate that he should be considered the best player available this year.

"My mindset is always to have an edge," said Bain. "I feel like I'm the best player no matter what, and that's kind of what I feed into. I really don't let any outside noise dictate that; I just live with that mindset that I'm going to get it each and every play."

That's music to the Bucs' ears.