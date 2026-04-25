Bucs Draft Mizzou LB Josiah Trotter in Round Two, Add More Physicality to Defense

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers found a rugged presence for their defensive front in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Thursday, selecting Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. with the 15th pick. On Friday evening, with pick number 46 midway through the second round, they did the same thing for the middle of their unit, nabbing hard-hitting Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter at pick number 46.

"He's kind of an old-school Mike 'backer with the toughness and physicality of it, but at the same time he still has enough athletic ability and range to play in today's game," said Vice President of Player Personnel Mike Biehl. "You don't see his type of physicality in college that much anymore because it's so much of a sideline-to-sideline game, a lot of lateral action, but he's got that to him. Pair him with Rueben Bain, who we took last night, and we got a lot more tough and physical on defense.

"He's probably a better run player right now but he has the instincts to cover, he has enough athletic ability to cover in man. We're comfortable with that. He can be a three-down player for us."

The Buccaneers lost legend Lavonte David to retirement in March and subsequently added former Detroit Lion Alex Anzalone in free agency, but the off-ball linebacker position was still one of significant need for the Buccaneers heading into the draft.

"I think it's pretty safe to say that was a priority for us when you looked at our roster going into the offseason," said Biehl. "Lavonte retired and we signed Anzalone, but before we signed Anzalone we only had two linebackers on our roster, inside 'backers, so that was always going to be something we had to address, whether through free agency or the draft."

The 6-2, 237-pound Trotter played the 2025 season for Missouri after two years at West Virginia. In 2025, he was a first-team All-SEC selection after recording 84 tackles in 12 games along with 17 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, four passes defensed and one interception. He is quick to trigger downhill, has blitzing ability, understands run fits and is a sure tackler. Biehl said Trotter would compete for a starting job as a rookie, as one would expect from a second-round pick, and if he wins the job would make a good tandem with Anzalone.

"They would complement each other well. Anzalone's probably a little bit better in the cover game, but at the same time [Head Coach] Todd [Bowles] wants guys who are interchangeable and can do everything. I think Josiah gives you that downhill, inside middle 'backer and Anzalone can play off that with his speed, range and coverage abilities. I think they would be really good complements to each other."

As Bucs Hall of Famer Rondé Barber – a happy villain to many Eagles fans – teasingly noted while announcing the selection of Trotter at draft headquarters in Philadelphia, the Mizzou product is the son of Jeremiah Trotter, a four-time Pro Bowl linebacker who played most of his career with the Eagles. (Trotter also played three games for the Buccaneers in 2007.) Biehl said there are similarities in the games between father and son.