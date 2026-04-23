Buccaneers.com 2026 Mock Draft, Final Collaborative Edition

Since February, Staff Writer/Reporter Brianna Dix, Buccaneers.com Contributor Gabriel Kahaian and I have taken turns producing a weekly mock draft. Now, with the commencement of the real thing just hours away, the three of us are pooling our efforts for one last round of predictions.

The three of us pulled straws (technically, wooden stirring sticks with numbers written at the bottom) to see the order, then took turns going through the 32 picks in the first round. Since I drew number three, I will be making the prediction for the Bucs at 15 (it wasn't rigged, I swear). Brianna is going first and Gabriel second. After some discussion, we chose not to allow mock trades in order to reduce complications and keep things moving along.

This is a predictive mock draft, meaning we are trying to estimate what teams will do with their picks, not the players we would want at each spot. Take it away, Bri!

1. (Brianna Dix) Las Vegas Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza is the clear QB1 of the draft class and is a lock for the Raiders first overall. Mendoza fielded a Heisman-winning performance in 2025 and one of the best in Big Ten history. He guided the Hoosiers to a National Championship and thrived in Indiana's RPO-system. Mendoza layers throws with precision and plays with outstanding anticipation, attacking matchups. With poise under pressure and tight-window touch accuracy, Mendoza is the first off the board.

2. (Gabriel Kahaian) New York Jets: LB Arvell Reese, Ohio State

David Bailey may be the current popular pick here, but if I'm the Jets, I'm taking the more dynamic talent in Arvell Reese. The All-American is one of the youngest prospects in this class and has every attribute of a future Pro Bowl edge rusher. His elite versatility, violent motor and explosive first step will keep offensive linemen guessing. Add in an excellent frame and the upside is undeniable. For Aaron Glenn at No. 2, Reese is the right call.

3. (Scott Smith) Arizona Cardinals: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

I wonder if Arizona might be inviting calls for this pick. Their biggest need (beyond quarterback) is on the offensive line, but it seems like there's a lot more value here in one of the premier defensive players. In the end, Arizona decides to punt their O-line need to the top of the second round and take Bailey, the best pure pass-rusher available. After all, the Cardinals produced just 30 sacks last season, tied for the third-lowest total in the league, despite newcomer Josh Sweat providing 12 by himself. Now Sweat has a dangerous running mate.

4. (BD) Tennessee Titans: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

The Titans snag Jeremiyah Love to pair with Tony Pollard. The Doak Walker Award winner combined for an FBS-best 40 total touchdowns over the previous two seasons and his 49 plays of 10-plus yards ranked third-most in the FBS in 2025. Love can quickly adjust his path with short-area quickness and lateral cut ability. He became just one of four backs to weigh in at least 212 pounds while running a 40-yard dash at 4.36 or faster over the previous two decades. Love can stress defenses with his pass-catching prowess and his speed makes it a challenge for defenders to make proper angles in pursuit. He will add another dimension to the Titans' ground attack.

5. (GK) New York Giants: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Drawing the second position in our mock draft gave me the privilege of representing both New Jersey franchises to open our experiment, so I'm staying at MetLife Stadium for my next selection. The board fell largely as expected with the top-two pass rushers gone and the most coveted running back already off the table. I am not hesitating here, taking impact linebacker Sonny Styles based on his exceptional athletic profile and high-character leadership. John Harbaugh said he is looking for a 'gold-jacket' player and Styles has every intangible to become just that.

6. (SS) Cleveland Browns: T Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Like the Cardinals, the Browns might be best served with a small trade down, but as noted above we are not doing mock trades in this one. So the Browns, who are completely remaking their entire offensive line in one offseason (wild!) take the first blocker off the board, going with Mauigoa over Spencer Fano in a close call. Mauigoa should slot right into right tackle for the Browns but might also be a really, really good guard.

7. (BD) Washington Commanders: EDGE Rueben Bain, Miami

Dorance Armstrong tore his ACL in the Week Seven loss to the Cowboys last season and Von Miller is still a free agent. The Commanders need a boost in the trenches and take a consensus All-American in Rueben Bain Jr. Bain wins with power, knocking linemen back with jarring hands of steel. He is relentless and overwhelms with bull rushes, chops and rip moves. He can move laterally and accumulated 33.5 tackles for loss and 20.5 sacks over 38 college games played.

8. (GK) New Orleans Saints: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Yuck. It gave me no pleasure dropping the best wide receiver in the class into New Orleans' lap, but I had no choice. Defense dominated the first seven selections and the fit is simply too perfect to ignore. Carnell Tate is an exceptionally polished pass catcher who is a big play waiting to happen. In 2025, he hauled in 85 percent of his contested targets, ranked second in the FBS in receptions of 40-plus yards and averaged 32.5 yards per receiving touchdown. Those are frightening figures. As Tyler Shough continues to develop in his second year, Tate will become his security blanket. He is a reliable, explosive target who makes the quarterback's job easier every time he steps on the field.

9. (SS) Kansas City: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

I was hoping Bain would fall to the Chiefs here, as they could really use another edge rusher to pair with George Karlaftis. When that didn't happen, I pivoted and gave Kansas City the first cornerback off the board after the offseason departures of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. Delane should battle 2024 third-round pick Nohl Williams for an immediate starting job at left corner.

10. (BD) New York Giants (from Cincinnati): WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

The Giants grab Jordyn Tyson to pair with Malik Nabers. Despite being sidelined by various injuries over the previous four seasons, Tyson was leading the Big 12 in almost every receiver category in 2025 before the injury and he possesses big-play potential. He is competitive in contested catch scenarios and can adjust outside his frame to haul in jaw-dropping grabs. Tyson would add a perimeter weapon for New York and plays with effective field awareness and understanding of how to tempo routes to manipulate the leverage battle. He stifles the catch space and can create after the catch.

11. (GK) Miami Dolphins: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

As a fan of the Michigan Wolverines, it has not gone unnoticed that all four of my first four picks have been Buckeyes. Despite my dismay, the Dolphins are desperate for talent and new head coach Jeff Hafley sees a star in Caleb Downs. Safety does not represent the most pressing need for Miami, but the value is too good to overlook at No. 11. Many view Downs as one of the best prospects in the class. After transferring from Alabama to Ohio State following his freshman season, he did not surrender a single touchdown across his two seasons in Columbus. He thrives on disrupting passes and running lanes, being able to line up virtually anywhere on the field. Downs is the type of player that elevates your defense and the Dolphins will be better because of it.

12. (SS) Dallas Cowboys: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

So close to Caleb Downs! Rats. Still, even after signing Cobie Durant I think the Cowboys need help at cornerback and McCoy seems to have answered the questions about the status of his knee. Dallas needs edge rush and linebacker help, too, but still has another pick coming at number 20.

13. (BD) Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta): WR Makai Lemon, USC

The Rams add a talented slot weapon to a room featuring Puka Nacua and Davante Adams in Makai Lemon. The Biletnikoff Award winner plays with an urgency that matches the Rams' physical style of play at the position. He baits defenders at the stem of routes and makes crisp cuts out of breaks. Lemon is proficient after the catch as the only Big Ten player with more than 500 YAC in 2025 – a trait that Sean McVay covets in receivers. He led the FBS in first-down receptions with 50 in 2025 and would fortify the Rams' offensive arsenal.

14. (GK) Baltimore Ravens: TE Kenyon Sadiq

Now, hear me out. I know offensive linemen have been falling in this draft and the Ravens have a clear gap to fill. With Isaiah Likely heading to New York and Charlie Kolar off to the west coast, addressing the tight end position is far from implausible. Mark Andrews did recently sign an extension to keep him with the team until 2028. Nevertheless, Kenyon Sadiq offers an interesting value proposition. The Idaho native is a mismatch machine, with the ability to outmuscle and outrun defenders at every level. In 2025, the All-American led the Ducks in receiving yards (560) and then set a program record for catches by a tight end in a single season (51). He put on an absolute show at the combine, recording the fastest ever 40-time by a tight end at 4.39 seconds.

For those who still can't see the vision, remember what the Chicago Bears did last year? They selected Colston Loveland tenth overall even with Cole Kmet still on the roster. Loveland would go on to become the first rookie to lead the team in receiving yards since Willie Gault in 1983. He also broke Sam LaPorta's record for most receiving yards by a rookie tight end in postseason history. My point is, without Loveland, the Bears season might have gone differently. Sadiq has the same potential to heavily impact the Ravens season.

Enough of my yapping though, we all know what you are here for.

15. (SS) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

This is when I really wished trades were available, as I would have at least tried to move down. That's no comment whatsoever on Mesidor, who I am thrilled to add to the Bucs' defense. I just wonder if the Bucs might have Mesidor as option 1A in a group of three or four players they would be happy with, meaning they could feel comfortable moving down a bit, gaining someextra draft assets and still potentially landing Mesidor. Since the Miami pass-rusher has been the Bucs' pick in several of our previous mock drafts, we've already thoroughly discussed what makes him such an intriguing prospect. That starts with his very well-developed pass-rush toolkit, his extremely quick get-off at the snap and his intense style of play. The main knock on Mesidor as a prospect is his age, as he turned 25 early this month, but I don't think that would be a deterrent for the Buccaneers.

16. (BD) N.Y. Jets (from Indianapolis): T Spencer Fano, Utah

Both John Simpson and Alijah Vera-Tucker departed in free agency and the Jets add reinforcements to the line with Spencer Fano. Fano became just the fifth unanimous All-American in program history and became the first Utah player to win the Outland Trophy. Fano is lightning-quick out of his stance and plays with immense balance. He has the foot quickness for pulls, serving as an imposing force in the run game. Fano is adept in space and bulldozes linebackers at the second level.

17. (GK) Detroit Lions: T Monroe Freeling, Georgia

The Lions have lost Taylor Decker, Graham Glasgow and (re-lost) Frank Ragnow all in the span of one year. For a team that is built on grit, Dan Campbell wants to re-establish their dominance in the trenches. Detroit signed Larry Borom to a one-year deal, but I do not believe that is enough to push them away from signing one of the most athletic tackles in the draft Monroe Freeling.

18. (SS) Minnesota Vikings: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

This feels like the most chalk pick in the draft other than Mendoza. Bri, Gabe and I have all given Thieneman to the Vikings in mock drafts within the last month, as have countless mock drafters around the nation. Like Downs, Thieneman is versatile enough to line up all over the field, has great vision and instincts and is great in run support.

19. (BD) Carolina Panthers: WR Omar Cooper, Indiana

The Panthers add a weapon for Bryce Young in Omar Cooper Jr. to enhance the offense. Cooper played primarily out of the slot for Indiana and became the Hoosiers leader in targets (91), catches (69) and receiving yards (937) last season. Cooper has wiggle to create and the contact balance to absorb contact. The run-after-catch artist ranked No. 4 in the FBS among receivers last season with 27 forced missed tackles and is a physical blocker.

20. (GK) Dallas Cowboys (from Green Bay): EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Most fans will take one look at Faulk's stat line and move on. Scouts will not. When front offices evaluate Faulk, they see a 6-foot-6, 276-pound frame with the football intelligence and raw tools to develop into a genuine force on the defensive line. The 21-year-old has drawn consistent praise for his character and his leadership was lauded by the staff at Auburn. Taking Faulk at No. 20 is outstanding value for the Cowboys.

21. (SS) Pittsburgh Steelers: G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

In my last solo mock draft I had the Steelers trading up five spots to make sure they got one of the most coveted offensive tackles, and these results make me feel good about that idea. I would have liked to have given Pittsburgh Freeling, but now that he's off the board I think they go with the best guard by far over the next tackle on their board. Ioane would replace former seventh-round pick Spencer Anderson at left guard. I still think the Steelers could use a tackle to push Broderick Jones or replace him if his neck injury remains an issue. They have a lot of picks but may need to package a few of them to move up in the second round.

22. (BD) Los Angeles Chargers: OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

The Chargers load up in the trenches with Kadyn Proctor. Proctor earned the Jacobs Blocking Trophy and All-America honors in 2025 with elite explosiveness. He pairs outstanding lateral range with a stout anchor against power. With jarring pop at initial contact and move-block execution ability, Proctor would help elevate the Chargers' frontline while moving inside to guard. His fiery temperament will certainly translate to the pro level.

23. (GK) Philadelphia Eagles: T Blake Miller, Clemson

The Eagles address the trenches by selecting one of the best tackles remaining on the board in Blake Miller. His competitive toughness and physical traits make him an ideal candidate to develop behind Philadelphia's veteran offensive line with the upside to eventually transition into an anchor for it.

24. (SS) Cleveland Browns: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

With Proctor and Miller flying off the board, I think the Browns are happy they went with a tackle at pick number six and waited until here to address a needy receiver room. Concepcion gives the Browns an infusion of speed and quickness, with good run-after-the-catch ability, too.

25. (BD) Chicago Bears: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

The Bears solidify the back end with Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, adding a playmaker to Dennis Allen's defense. McNeil-Warren was a three-year starter and has the size/speed combination that defensive coordinators covet. The rangy athlete has the fluidity to carry receivers and tight ends. McNeil-Warren posted nine career forced fumbles, mastering the Peanut Punch. He is effective at driving on the ball and plays with urgency in run support. McNeil-Warren is a natural in the box and would solidify the last line of defense in the Windy City.

26. (GK) Buffalo Bills: LB C.J. Allen, Georgia

With Matt Milano still unsigned, linebacker is a glaring need for the Buffalo Bills. General Manager Brandon Beane has made no secret of how deep the position runs in this year's class, so why not address it by taking one of the best available at No. 26? CJ Allen is an automatic starter and a leader among men who will make the most of his opportunity in western New York.

27. (SS) San Francisco 49ers: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

I had the toughest time here of any of the 10 picks I was tasked with making. In past drafts, I had focused on getting the 49ers a tackle to eventually replace the great Trent Williams, but I wavered on that after Williams signed a new two-year contract extension. The 49ers like to spend high draft picks on their defensive front and here they roll the dice that Howell's less-than-ideal arm length won't stop his excellent pass-rush ability from translating to the NFL.

28. (BD) Houston Texans: G Chase Bisontis, Texas A&M

Chase Bisontis continues to rise and makes his way into the first round. The Texans continue their renovation along the offensive line and Bisontis adds versatility, playing both at right tackle and inside at left guard over his final two seasons. Bisontis can seal the backside with movements skills and is a menace on outside pulls. He is able to dislodge with a powerful punch and can adjust versus moving opponents in space. Bisontis keeps his feet active and his athleticism would help secure the Texans' front.

29. (GK) Kansas City Chiefs (from L.A. Rams): WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Denzel Boston is a smooth, speedy receiver who Patrick Mahomes will love finding in stride. At 6-foot-3, he wins contested catches across the field and never takes a play off in the run game. Boston looks like he could be a real problem in Kansas City's offense.

30. (SS) Miami Dolphins (from Denver): CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

Gabe gave the Dolphins safety Caleb Downs earlier in the round, and it was hard to argue with that value when the Ohio State safety slid all the way to pick 11. The problem for me is that means I'm still staring at both cornerback and receiver rooms that are barren. Which one do I address? Given the amount of interesting pass-catching prospects that will be on the board on Day Two, I go with cornerback and the swiftly-rising Johnson, who has excellent coverage skills and a nose for the football.

31. New England Patriots: T Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

The Patriots are in need of a right tackle and Max Iheanachor fits the bill. He made his presence known during the Senior Bowl and did not allow a sack during his senior campaign. Iheanachor is built like a tree trunk and has the lateral movement skills to mirror speed rushers. He concluded his collegiate tenure with 28 consecutive starts and his upside brings him into the first round. Iheanachor has the toolkit to maximize outside zone runs and is twitchy in pass sets.

32. Seattle Seahawks: CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson