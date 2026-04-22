Buccaneers.com 2026 Mock Draft 11.0: Draft Day Eve First-Round Predictions

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

Let's take a moment and look at how the draft has unfolded. Multiple teams have bypassed fit for the best player available. There was a run on offensive skill players who were highly regarded throughout the scouting process. Plenty of offensive linemen remain, but with Tampa's line set for 2026, that need is not pressing. The Bucs also return three starting cornerbacks and added some depth in free agency, taking that position off the table. A handful of edge first-round rushers remain and Tampa Bay selects one of the most productive in the entire class.

Mesidor totaled 35.5 sacks and 52.5 tackles for loss across his six-year collegiate career, capping it with a 2025 season that saw him lead the ACC with 12.5 sacks and earn second-team All-American honors. He plays at full speed on every snap, bringing an infectious energy that elevates everyone around him. The type of pass rusher coaches covet, Mesidor will give Tampa Bay's defensive line an immediate jolt and production is sure to follow.

16. New York Jets (via Indianapolis): CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Jermod McCoy might be a top-ten talent in this class and I do not see a world where he falls any further. The Jets are able to add two high-value players to their defense in the first round.

17. Detroit Lions: T Spencer Fano, Utah

The Lions have loved the slide of offensive linemen in the draft and capitalize by selecting Spencer Fano. Detroit signed center Cade Mays this offseason, so Fano should fit right in at left tackle.

18. Minnesota Vikings: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

This may seem like an obvious pick and while nothing in the draft ever truly is, the fit is impossible to argue with. The Vikings are preparing for a future without Harrison Smith and Dillon Thieneman's athletic traits speak for themselves. His 4.35 forty-time and 41-inch vertical will prove useful in Minnesota's secondary.

19. Carolina Panthers: DL Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Carolina is another wild card at this point in the draft, but I think they will continue to add to the defense. They signed edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to a significant contract and added Devin Lloyd to their linebacker room. Now, the Panthers look to their interior by selecting Kayden McDonald with the goal of shoring up their run defense.

20. Dallas Cowboys (via Green Bay): LB CJ Allen, Georgia

Allen is a third-year junior and an imposing force at linebacker who can fight for a starting spot in Dallas right away. He earned a starting role in Georgia's tenacious system as a true freshman and blossomed into a first-team All-American during his junior season. Allen led the Bulldogs in tackles (88), tackles for loss (8) and forced fumbles (2) in 2025. He looks to be the future leader of the Cowboys' front seven.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: T Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Monroe Freeling is a massive offensive lineman who can move. He ran the forty at 4.93 seconds while standing at 6-foot-8, 315 pounds. The Steelers draft him to become their left tackle of the future, moving on from Broderick Jones.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

The offensive linemen are starting to come off the board. Jim Harbaugh sits in disbelief that Olaivavega Ioane, the best guard in the class, is still available, but sometimes the board falls that way. If you took the average of when the first guard was selected over the past 10 drafts, it would be the 22nd pick, which happens to be exactly when Ioane's name is called. He is a prospect I believe will be viewed as a steal as early as Year One.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren has the size and speed you'd love to see in your secondary. Philadelphia is happy to make him an Eagle.

24. Cleveland Browns (via Jacksonville): T Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

The Browns took a luxury pick early and now look to continue to address the trenches. Cleveland signed multiple offensive linemen this offseason and take a big swing on Kadyn Proctor, a prospect overflowing with potential.

25. Chicago Bears: CB Chris Johnson, San Diego State

The ball just seems to find Chris Johnson. He is a natural in coverage with the athletic traits to make continuous plays in the secondary. In 2025, he led the Aztecs with three interceptions and eight pass deflections. Johnson has the size and measurables to be an impact player for the Bears in 2026.

26. Buffalo Bills: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

Jacob Rodriguez has been knocking on the first round's door all spring. Buffalo answers at No. 26. His instincts and relentless motor make him the perfect fit for Bills Mafia.

27. San Francisco 49ers: EDGE T.J. Parker

With Trent Williams' deal inked, San Francisco can look to bolster their edge rushing attack. T.J. Parker lived in the backfield for Clemson with over 30 percent of his career tackles being tackles for loss.

28. Houston Texans: DL Peter Woods, Clemson

The Texans need interior offensive line help, but with two second-round picks, Houston has the ability to add explosive defensive tackle Peter Woods first.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (via LA Rams): WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Kansas City knows a weapon when they see one. Omar Cooper Jr. is a natural after the catch, turning routine 10-yard gains into 20-plus yard explosions. Patrick Mahomes is going to be looking his way a lot.

30. Miami Dolphins: T Blake Miller, Clemson

Blake Miller doesn't have the flashiest tape, but his instincts and toughness are exactly what Miami covets as they gain assets. The Dolphins are betting those traits translate and history suggests they usually do.

31. New England Patriots: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

The Patriots add a pure pass rusher to help get after the quarterback. Cashius Howell was the SEC's Defensive Player of the Year in 2025 and for good reason. The man totaled 11 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss during an unanimous All-American campaign.

32. Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Malachi Lawrence, UCF