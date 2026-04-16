Buccaneers.com 2026 Mock Draft 10.0

15. ** MOCK TRADE ** Cleveland Browns (from Tampa Bay): WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Cleveland doesn't wait long to put some of that recently-earned draft capital to use, here sending the Buccaneers picks number 70 and 107 to move up nine spots and hit their other big need, wide receiver. Using the Jimmy Johnson trade value chart, that deal is almost an exact match in value. If one considers Tyson to be the last receiver in the very top tier along with Tate and Lemon – and I'm betting enough teams are comfortable with his medical information to make that true – it's unlikely he would fall to pick number 24.

16. ** MOCK TRADE ** Pittsburgh Steelers (from Indianapolis via N.Y. Jets): T Morgan Freeling, Georgia

Similarly, Pittsburgh sees Freeling as the end of a tier of offensive tackles and feels certain it has to get ahead of Detroit in order to have a shot at him. Broderick Jones, a first-round pick three years ago, has not worked out and Freeling is incredibly athletic and smooth in his movements for a 6-7, 315-pound man. He has limited starting experience but all kinds of upside. The deal is with the Jets, who have this pick from the Sauce Gardner trade with Indianapolis. To move up five spots from number 21, Pittsburgh gives up pick number 76 in the third round; again, this is an almost exact match on the draft value chart.

17. Detroit Lions: EDGE Akheem Mesidor, Miami

The Lions did indeed have their eyes on Freeling and could just shift to Kadyn Proctor or Caleb Lomu, but instead I have them pivoting to another obvious need: an edge rush running mate for Aidan Hutchinson. Al-Quadin Muhammad emerged as that guy last year but he's now in Tampa. The one knock on Mesidor is his age, as he recently turned 25, but the Lions are in win-now mode and want an instant impact player. Mesidor has a well-developed pass-rush toolkit and he plays hard on every down.

18. Minnesota Vikings: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

I've just been informed that I won a prize for being the one millionth mock drafter to pair Thieneman up with the Vikings. So maybe it's not the most creative of picks, but it sure seems to make a lot of sense as the Harrison Smith era comes to an end. Like Downs, Thieneman can play all over the field and is enthusiastic in run support. He would be a great weapon for creative and aggressive DC Brian Flores.

19. Carolina Panthers: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Oregon teammates Thieneman and Sadiq back to back? This draft is starting to get its Ducks in a row. Thank you, thank you. I'll be here all week. The Panthers seem to be on the rise and want to continue to surround Bryce Young with dynamic weapons, but rather than taking a receiver in the first round for the third year in a row they go with the Sadiq, who can operate out of the slot and stretch the seams. Tetairoa McMillan was a huge hit for the Panthers last year and I fear Sadiq could be the same in 2026.

20. Dallas Cowboys (from Green Bay): EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Faulk has great size (6-6, 274) and at the age of 20 still has lots of room for development. He wasn't hugely productive in 2025 in terms of sacks but the Cowboys make the upside bet here on a smooth athlete who displays a lot of player, has long arms and uses his hands well.

21. ** MOCK TRADE ** New York Jets (from Pittsburgh): WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

No receivers came off the board between the 16th pick, where the Jets were before the trade, and here, so if wide receiver was truly their target with their second first-round pick than they managed to add a third-round selection without any harm to their overall plans. Concepcion has speed, a lightning-quick release and run-after-the-catch abilities and could also add value as a punt returner.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: OL Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

The Chargers have a big need between their pair of stud offensive tackles (Rashawn Slater, Joe Alt) and Proctor is a very big man. Some teams might be looking at the 6-7, 352-pound Proctor as a left tackle project but the Chargers would move him inside to provide a huge upgrade over Trevor Penning. With Slater and Alt back from season-ending injuries and Tyler Biadasz and Cole Strange arriving in free agency, the Chargers could turn their biggest weakness into a strength very quickly.

23. Philadelphia Eagles: T Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Iheanachor is relatively new to the game of football but he has exciting traits and his draft stock seems to be on the rise. The Eagles tend to plan ahead with their offensive line and that's what they do here with a bit of a developmental project who could eventually replace the great Lane Johnson.

24. *MOCK TRADE* Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Jacksonville via Cleveland): EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

The Buccaneers were counting on the depth at edge rusher to make their trade down of nine spots work, and they are pleased to find several attractive candidates still on the board here. The Bucs go with Young, a potential three-down player with great size (6-6, 267) and power to set the edge against the run and bull-rush opposing blockers. Young is a very physical player and a tone-setter who plays with his hair on fire at all times. The Bucs hit their biggest need with a player who can step right into a prominent role and still have three Day Two picks to address positions like off-ball linebacker, cornerback and tight end.

25. Chicago Bears: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

The Bucs start a run on edge rushers. The Bears could use an interior defensive lineman but don't see the value at that position in this part of the draft. Instead they take a shot with Howell, an extremely productive college player who might have gone significantly higher if not for his arm measurements at the Combine. Howell says that won't stop him from being just as impactful at the next level, and if he's right the Bears will have gotten a steal here.

26. Buffalo Bills: EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

The run continues as the Bills grab Parker, one of many Clemson players who didn't quite have the seasons expected of them in 2025. Still, this is a player who had 11 sacks in 2024, is still just 21 years and has shown the ability to convert speed to power.

27. San Francisco 49ers: T Caleb Lomu, Utah

Future Hall of Famer Trent Williams is 38 years old so the 49ers take advantage of this year's impressive depth at the tackle position to grab Lomu near the end of the first round. A number of the tackles taken before Lomu actually played on the right side in college and thus are something of projections for teams looking for someone to play on the left side, but that's Lomu's natural fit. Lomu stands 6-6 and 313 pounds as a very smooth mover with light feet.

28. Houston Texans: G Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

There have been a lot of comings and goings on the Texans' offensive line after a rough season for that unit in 2025, but I don't think they have a finished product yet. Houston signed Wyatt Teller presumably to play one of the guard spots but could still use help at the other one or possibly at center. Pregnon has a wide frame and is extremely strong and the Texans would surely appreciate his competitive demeanor.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from L.A. Rams): WR Denzel Boston, Washington

The Chiefs got this pick by trading cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Rams, but rather than using it simply to draft McDuffie's replacement they get Patrick Mahomes a much-needed pass-catching weapon instead. The Chiefs need a bigger target for Mahomes, especially in the latter stages of Travis Kelce's career, and Boston is a well-built 6-4, 212-pound receiver. He also covers a lot of ground with his long strides and is adept at winning contested catches and jump balls.

30. Miami Dolphins (from Denver): CB Colton Hood, Tennessee

The Dolphins do the exact opposite from the Chiefs, gaining a late-round pick by trading away a receiver (Waddle) and using it on a cornerback. Miami absolutely will need to address the receiver position on Day Two, but first they add to a cornerback room currently led by Storm Duck and Darrell Baker. Miami goes with Hood over Avieon Terrell or Brandon Cisse because they like Hood's size, length, ultra-competitive demeanor and smooth change-of-direction skills.

31. New England Patriots: T Blake Miller, Clemson

And the Patriots make it a whopping nine offensive linemen taken in the first round. New England continues to insist that second-year man Will Campbell will remain at left tackle despite his postseason struggles and the concerns about his arm length. However, right tackle Morgan Moses is 35 years old and the Patriots need to think long-term in regards to building around Drake Maye. Miller was a four-year starter at Clemson and 52 of his 54 starts came at right tackle. His experience shows in his play style and at 6-7 and 315 pounds he has good size to seal the edge while also moving well on pulling plays.

32. Seattle Seahawks: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo