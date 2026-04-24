Bucs 2026 NFL Draft Blog | Round 1

Draft Updates
2026 NFL Draft Information
Day 1
- Round 1
- Thurs. 4/23 8:00 PM
- ESPN & NFL Network
Day 2
- Rounds 2 & 3
- Fri. 4/24 7:00 PM
- ESPN & NFL Network
Day 3
- Rounds 4-7
- Sat. 4/25 12:00 PM
- ESPN & NFL Network
GM Jason Licht said there were very few scenarios in which his team thought Miami OLB Rueben Bain Jr. would be available at pick 15, but when he was the Bucs jumped at the chance to land a pass rusher with "a great blend of power and athleticism"
Get to know the Buccaneers' first-round selection Rueben Bain Jr.
For our final mock draft before the real thing, we pooled our resources rather than competing, producing a collaborative mock draft in which we alternated picks and the Bucs got edge rush help
The 2026 NFL Draft is nearly here. Find out how Buccaneers fans can watch, stream, and listen live as Tampa Bay makes its selections from Pittsburgh, including the No. 15 overall pick in the first round, along with TV channels, streaming options, and radio coverage
There are some clear favorites regarding the Bucs' first-round selection among an assemblage of more than 305 nationwide mock drafts, as well as some noteworthy trends as the real draft has drawn closer
Here is the finalized full order of the Buccaneers' 2026 NFL Draft selections
With the draft a day away, speculation is at an all-time high. The question is, what is just smoke and what is fire?
A look at the 16 prospects who have accepted invitations to attend the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh
From blockbuster deals for a receiver and a head coach to some deft maneuvering to land a pair of Hall of Famers in a single round, the Buccaneers have tried their hand at every sort of first-round trade available over the past half-century
Two Hall of Famers in one round? A half-dozen long-term starters? The building block around which the franchise was originally built? Which of the Bucs' first 50 classes rank among the best work the team has done on draft weekend?
GM Jason Licht said there were very few scenarios in which his team thought Miami OLB Rueben Bain Jr. would be available at pick 15, but when he was the Bucs jumped at the chance to land a pass rusher with "a great blend of power and athleticism"
Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Rueben Bain Jr. addressed the media after being selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. OLB Bain discussed staying in Florida, being coached by Hall-of-Famer Jason Taylor and his love for the game.
Get to know the Buccaneers' first-round selection Rueben Bain Jr.
Watch some of Miami OLB Rueben Bain Jr.'s top plays from his college career.
Catch the 2026 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 23-25!
Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht addressed the media after selecting Miami OLB Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. GM Licht discussed the type of player Bain Jr. is, emphasizing his passion for the game and power off the edge.
View images of University of Miami OLB Rueben Bain Jr., the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' First-Round selection of the 2026 NFL Draft
View images of University of Miami OLB Rueben Bain Jr., the Tampa Bay Buccaneers First-Round Draft Pick
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers select Miami OLB Rueben Bain Jr. in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft with the No. 15 overall pick.
Catch the 2026 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 23-25!
Hear from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' newest OLB Rueben Bain Jr. on the 2026 NFL Draft Stage in Pittsburgh after going No. 15 overall.
Catch the 2026 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 23-25.
Get all the updates, stats and analysis from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 NFL Draft.
For our final mock draft before the real thing, we pooled our resources rather than competing, producing a collaborative mock draft in which we alternated picks and the Bucs got edge rush help
The 2026 NFL Draft is nearly here. Find out how Buccaneers fans can watch, stream, and listen live as Tampa Bay makes its selections from Pittsburgh, including the No. 15 overall pick in the first round, along with TV channels, streaming options, and radio coverage
View every mock draft we published ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft and see how our selections evolved throughout the draft process.
The 2026 NFL Draft is here! Discover who is joining the Krewe by tuning into the 2026 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 23-25!
There are some clear favorites regarding the Bucs' first-round selection among an assemblage of more than 305 nationwide mock drafts, as well as some noteworthy trends as the real draft has drawn closer
Here is the finalized full order of the Buccaneers' 2026 NFL Draft selections
With the draft a day away, speculation is at an all-time high. The question is, what is just smoke and what is fire?
Ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes at the NFL Scouting Combine? As we approach the 2026 NFL Draft, Join Tampa Bay Buccaneers scouting coordinator Peighton Roth as she pulls back the curtain on how the Krewe finds its next generation of talent.
A look at the 16 prospects who have accepted invitations to attend the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh
From blockbuster deals for a receiver and a head coach to some deft maneuvering to land a pair of Hall of Famers in a single round, the Buccaneers have tried their hand at every sort of first-round trade available over the past half-century