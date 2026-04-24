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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs 2026 NFL Draft Blog | Round 1

Get all the updates, stats and analysis from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2026 NFL Draft.

Apr 23, 2026 at 08:00 PM
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by Brianna Dix & Gabriel Kahaian

Draft Updates

2026 NFL Draft Information

Day 1

  • Round 1
  • Thurs. 4/23 8:00 PM
  • ESPN & NFL Network

Day 2

  • Rounds 2 & 3
  • Fri. 4/24 7:00 PM
  • ESPN & NFL Network

Day 3

  • Rounds 4-7
  • Sat. 4/25 12:00 PM
  • ESPN & NFL Network

What You Need to Know

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