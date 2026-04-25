5 Things to Know About Second-Round Pick Josiah Trotter 

1. His father, Jeremiah Sr., was drafted in the third round of the 1998 NFL Draft and had three different stints with the Eagles during an 11-year NFL tenure and was voted to four Pro Bowls. Jeremiah Sr. was inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame in 2016 and played three games for the Buccaneers in 2007.
2. At St Joseph's Preparatory School, Josiah Trotter earned a spot on the varsity football team as a freshman and helped the Hawks to the 2016 6A state championship. As a junior, Trotter earned all-state honors with 114 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. During his senior campaign, Trotter earned all-conference and all-state honors while compiling 75 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and a pick six.
3. Originally a three-star recruit, Trotter became the 44th-ranked linebacker in the 2023 class and the No.9 recruit in Pennsylvania. After two seasons with the Mountaineers, Trotter entered the transfer portal in 2024 and signed with Missouri for his junior campaign.
4. As a one-year starter for Missouri, Trotter donned the green dot as the Mike linebacker in the Tigers' 4-2-5 base. He closes ground quickly as a blitzer and fires downhill with bad intentions. Trotter is disciplined in run fits and has a quick trigger. He evades blocks with long strides and strikes with force.
5. In 2025, Trotter received first-team All-SEC honors, leading the team with 84 tackles