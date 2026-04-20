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5 Things to Know About the 2026 NFL Draft

Here is everything fans need to know about the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

Apr 20, 2026 at 01:23 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

5 Thinsg to Know draft

1. Where will the Draft be held this year?

The three-day event will be held on Pittsburgh's North Shore, with the main stage set outside Acrisure Stadium and fans gathering throughout Point State Park. The draft will be held in Pittsburgh for the first time since 1948.

2. What picks do the Bucs have?

The Bucs own the 15th overall pick in the first round and have seven total selections:

  • Round 1: Pick 15
  • Round 2: Pick 46
  • Round 3: Pick 77
  • Round 4: Pick 116
  • Round 5: Pick 155
  • Round 6: Pick 195
  • Round 7: Pick 229

3. How can you tune in?

From Thursday April 23 through Saturday April 25, coverage of the draft will take place on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. Round One kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, with Rounds Two-Three starting at 7:00 p.m. ET and Rounds Four-Seven beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

For all the draft content you could possibly want, Buccaneers.com/draft is your official home. This is where you will find articles, photos and videos from the weekend, including all live and on-demand video.

For more information on how to tune into the 2026 NFL Draft, click here.

4. What changes can we expect this year?

The time between first-round selections has been shortened from 10 minutes to eight minutes. It marks the first timing adjustment since 2008, when the allotted time window dropped from 15 to 10 minutes.

5. What's new with the Draft Party this year?

Join us for the 2026 Buccaneers Draft Party presented by Miller Lite as the Krewe takes over Central Avenue in Downtown St. Petersburg for the first time! Experience the excitement of the NFL Draft with a massive street festival and block party. Be there as we go on the clock at No. 15 and bring the next Buccaneer to Tampa Bay.

EVENT INFORMATION

  • Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
  • Location: Central Ave, Downtown St. Pete (Between 1st St & 3rd St)
  • Programming Begins: 7:00 p.m.
  • 2026 NFL Draft Starts: 8:00 p.m.

To RSVP, click here.

For frequently asked questions about the Draft Party, click here.

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