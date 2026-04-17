Chris Godwin Jr. Poised for Breakout Campaign

The Buccaneers will undergo offensive revitalization under new Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson. A retooled system will be installed this offseason as the play-caller works to maximize the weapons in his arsenal, including wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr.

Godwin missed five games in 2025 due to a fibula injury and overall played 428 snaps. He sustained the leg injury in Week Five at Seattle, two games into his return from the ankle injury he suffered in November of the 2024 slate. At the time of the significant injury in 2024, Godwin was leading all NFL players in receptions. In 2025, Godwin resumed his primary role in the slot and helped solidify the Bucs' offensive attack with his run-after-catch ability and physicality between the hashes.

"He was looking very good; he was looking like he was back to himself, and we all know here Chris [Godwin Jr.] works his [tail] off," said General Manager Jason Licht in his pre-draft press conference. "I'm excited about where he's going to come in and where he's going to be based on the way he finished."

Godwin makes the tough catches over the middle of the field and utilizes his body to box out defenders. He wins at the catch point and possesses outstanding body control. Godwin leverages a less restricted release from the slot and whether crossers, wheels, out-breakers or jet sweeps, he is effective. In Atlanta, Robinson used a variety of weapons out of the slot, switching up formations frequently. Last season, Kyle Pitts played the most snaps (407) lined up on the inside at 44% and Drake London followed suit with 225 snaps at 33% from the slot, with Darnell Mooney recording 200 and Casey Washington nabbing 38 to keep defenses off-balance without a run/pass tell.