 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin Jr. Poised for Breakout Campaign

In his pre-draft press conference, General Manager Jason Licht discussed the excitement surrounding Chris Godwin Jr. in 2026 and his back-to-form finish in 2025

Apr 17, 2026 at 10:22 AM
Author Image
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

CG Story Apr.17

The Buccaneers will undergo offensive revitalization under new Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson. A retooled system will be installed this offseason as the play-caller works to maximize the weapons in his arsenal, including wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr.

Godwin missed five games in 2025 due to a fibula injury and overall played 428 snaps. He sustained the leg injury in Week Five at Seattle, two games into his return from the ankle injury he suffered in November of the 2024 slate. At the time of the significant injury in 2024, Godwin was leading all NFL players in receptions. In 2025, Godwin resumed his primary role in the slot and helped solidify the Bucs' offensive attack with his run-after-catch ability and physicality between the hashes.

"He was looking very good; he was looking like he was back to himself, and we all know here Chris [Godwin Jr.] works his [tail] off," said General Manager Jason Licht in his pre-draft press conference. "I'm excited about where he's going to come in and where he's going to be based on the way he finished."

Godwin makes the tough catches over the middle of the field and utilizes his body to box out defenders. He wins at the catch point and possesses outstanding body control. Godwin leverages a less restricted release from the slot and whether crossers, wheels, out-breakers or jet sweeps, he is effective. In Atlanta, Robinson used a variety of weapons out of the slot, switching up formations frequently. Last season, Kyle Pitts played the most snaps (407) lined up on the inside at 44% and Drake London followed suit with 225 snaps at 33% from the slot, with Darnell Mooney recording 200 and Casey Washington nabbing 38 to keep defenses off-balance without a run/pass tell.

From Pitts running a chip-and-release to the flat or a corner route, Mooney hitting a curl route with precision or a slant across the middle, the playmakers bolstered the unit. Godwin will likely return to a full-time gig in the slot for Tampa Bay this upcoming season but as tape reveals, Robinson will use Emeka Egbuka and Jalen McMillan interchangeably – both of which played predominately in the slot in college.

Related Content

news

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Fifth-Round Draft Picks

For the Buccaneers, the fifth round of the NFL Draft has been most notable for producing long-term starters on the offensive line, though defenders Santana Dotson, Jermaine Phillips and Jeff Davis were also strong picks

news

NFC South Check-In, Pre-Draft Review: New Orleans Saints

The Saints' only move in the second wave of free agency has been the addition of reserve QB Zach Wilson, but some reported pre-draft visits with prospects could lend some insight into their plans for the eighth overall pick

news

Buccaneers.com 2026 Mock Draft 10.0

A trio of trades shake up the draft order, with the Buccaneers trading down to add draft capital before landing some much-needed edge rush help

news

Takeaways from Jason Licht's Pre-Draft Press Conference | Bucs Blitz

During his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday, General Manager Jason Licht addressed a variety of topics including the evaluation process of edge rushers, draft philosophy and the importance of the receiver position

Latest Headlines

Chris Godwin Jr. Poised for Breakout Campaign

In his pre-draft press conference, General Manager Jason Licht discussed the excitement surrounding Chris Godwin Jr. in 2026 and his back-to-form finish in 2025

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Fifth-Round Draft Picks

For the Buccaneers, the fifth round of the NFL Draft has been most notable for producing long-term starters on the offensive line, though defenders Santana Dotson, Jermaine Phillips and Jeff Davis were also strong picks

NFC South Check-In, Pre-Draft Review: New Orleans Saints

The Saints' only move in the second wave of free agency has been the addition of reserve QB Zach Wilson, but some reported pre-draft visits with prospects could lend some insight into their plans for the eighth overall pick

One Week Away: First Round Targets | Road to the Draft

Team Reporter Casey Phillips & Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith discuss the storylines leading up to the 2026 NFL Draft. This week they discussed possible options on Day One of the draft and pondered the idea of trading back from No. 15.

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Steelers

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers

Buccaneers.com 2026 Mock Draft 10.0

A trio of trades shake up the draft order, with the Buccaneers trading down to add draft capital before landing some much-needed edge rush help

Takeaways from Jason Licht's Pre-Draft Press Conference | Bucs Blitz

During his pre-draft press conference on Wednesday, General Manager Jason Licht addressed a variety of topics including the evaluation process of edge rushers, draft philosophy and the importance of the receiver position

Hall of Famer Rondé Barber to Announce Bucs' Third-Round Draft Pick

Almost three decades after he was drafted by the Buccaneers, Hall of Fame CB Rondé Barber will make the announcement as another player sees his NFL journey begin in Tampa

Bucs Hoping to Draft Primarily from Their "Front Board"

Though the NFL Draft is a little over 250 picks long, the Buccaneers narrow their preferred list down to about 150 prospects each year and try to focus primarily on that list throughout the seven rounds and in undrafted free agency

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Sixth-Round Draft Picks

The Bucs didn't make a selection in the sixth round a year ago, but they've been able to land some valuable players in that frame through the years

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Ravens

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Baltimore Ravens

Bucs Working Through First-Round Trade-Down Scenarios in 2026 Draft

Depending upon which players remain available at the 15th pick, a trade back to gain extra draft capital could be worth considering for the Buccaneers, according to GM Jason Licht, though it's not always easy to find a partner

GM Jason Licht "Feels Strongly" About Bucs' 2026 Leadership

During his pre-draft press conference, General Manager Jason Licht addressed a variety of topics from the podium, including the 2026 leadership core featuring players in all three phases

The Top Five Draft Classes in Buccaneers History

Two Hall of Famers in one round? A half-dozen long-term starters? The building block around which the franchise was originally built? Which of the Bucs' first 50 classes rank among the best work the team has done on draft weekend?

Jason Licht's Thoughts Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht addressed the media ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft. GM Licht discussed his thoughts on the TE class, the process behind 'taking the best player' and the possibility of trading down.

2026 Top Prospects: Wide Receiver

An overview of the top wide receiver prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft, including five expected to be taken in the first round

The Entire History of the Buccaneers' Seventh-Round Draft Picks

When and where have the Buccaneers found the most success with their seventh-round picks throughout franchise history?

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Vikings

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Minnesota Vikings

Photos: Best of 2026 Battlegrounds

View the best photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Battlegrounds Flag Football Game, featuring Steinbrenner High School and Strawberry Crest High School at AdventHealth Training Center.

On the Move: Every Trade in Buccaneers History Involving First-Round Draft Picks

From blockbuster deals for a receiver and a head coach to some deft maneuvering to land a pair of Hall of Famers in a single round, the Buccaneers have tried their hand at every sort of first-round trade available over the past half-century

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising