2026 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 11.0

The Draft is nearly here with festivities kicking off on Thursday, April 23. The NFL world will descend upon Pittsburgh as the future of each NFL club will shift. 257 prospects will hear their name called through seven rounds. Each year, jaw-dropping surprises take place, encapsulating the unpredictable grandeur that is the NFL Draft. Throughout the pre-draft process, most mocks have a defensive player linked to the Buccaneers, notably an edge to bolster the team's pass rush in 2026 and beyond. In continuation of the trend, several outlets have the Bucs taking an edge at pick 15: