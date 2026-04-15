GM Jason Licht "Feels Strongly" About Bucs' 2026 Leadership 

During his annual pre-draft press conference, General Manager Jason Licht addressed a multitude of questions from local media as the draft board nears completion. The Buccaneers usher in a new era in 2026, one without longtime veterans Mike Evans and Lavonte David. The page shifts and a renovated roster will soon take center stage. This season, a nucleus of players will step forward in a leadership role for Tampa Bay. Pillars will emerge in every phase of the game, bolstering the 2026 unit on the gridiron.

"I feel strongly about this group of guys and the leadership that we have, starting with the quarterback," said Jason Licht. "We have got Tykee [Smith], Calijah {Kancey], the entire offensive line, Bucky [Irving], God forbid I leave out Vita [Vea] – he's been around for a long time – but in his own way, he has a lot of leadership. I think some of the players that we added with Alex [Anzalone] and Kenneth [Gainwell] and Miles [Killebrew] and I think all of those guys have been really good leaders so that will help supplement what we have."

Smtih manned the starting strong safety role in 2025 and played 893 snaps alongside Antoine Winfield Jr. He showcased his physicality near the line of scrimmage and ranked No. 1 among safeties last season with 13 passes defensed. He will help set the tone in Tampa Bay's last line of defense, feeding off the defensive line. Calijah Kancey missed most of the 2025 season after being placed on injured reserve following a torn pectoral muscle in the Bucs' Week two victory over the Texans but the three-technique blends explosion with a lethal first-step and change-of-direction skills. With a clean bill of health, Kancey will vie to fortify the interior next to bulldozer Vea. Vea, the team's imposing nose tackle, led the club's defensive linemen with 763 snaps in 2025 and helped reinforce the team's fifth-ranked run defense by occupying space and controlling gaps. He overpowers guards and has the opportunity to become a vocal leader as a longstanding veteran.

Bucky Irving suffered foot and shoulder injuries in Week Four against Philadelphia and missed significant time during the 2025 slate. He returned in Week 13 and gained 588 yards on 173 carries last season with a touchdown. Irving's 31.5% forced missed tackle percentage since 2024 is third in the league and he will look to command the ground game in 2026 with his lateral-cut agility and panoramic vision.

The Bucs signed Anzalone, Killebrew and Gainwell as unrestricted free agents, all of which led by example at their previous stops. Anzalone has appeared in 111 career games with the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions, compiling 612 tackles (34 for loss), 40 quarterback hits, 36 passes defended, 13.0 sacks, four interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Since joining the Lions in 2021, Anzalone is the only linebacker in the NFL to have recorded at least 450 tackles, 30 passes defended and 9.0-or-more sacks. He has gap-to-gap quickness and the athleticism to handle covering tight ends down the seam.

Gainwell put up career highs in rush attempts (114), rushing yards (537), receptions (73), receiving yards (486) and receiving touchdowns (three) while tying his career high in rushing touchdowns (five) with the Steelers in 2025. He was one of five running backs in the NFL to record at least 500 rushing yards and 450 receiving yards in the 2025 season, joining De'Von Achane, Jahmyr Gibbs, Christian McCaffrey and Bijan Robinson. Prior to his lone season with the Steelers, Gainwell was a contributor on the Eagles during their two Super Bowl appearances in 2022 and 2024, helping them to a Super Bowl LIX victory. He will add to the Bucs' ground game with his slashing running style, crisp footwork and lateral movement ability for rush alterations mid-track.

Former Steelers' special teams ace Miles Killebrew reunited with Danny Smith in Tampa Bay as the latter assumed the role of Special Teams Coordinator. Killebrew has appeared in 151 career games over 10 seasons with the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers, serving primarily as a special teams specialist, posting 91 total special teams tackles. Since entering the league in 2016, his 91 special teams tackles are the second-most in the NFL over that span, and he leads all active players in career blocked punts (four). During his time with the Steelers, he earned consecutive Pro Bowl trips as a special teamer from 2023-24, and was also a 2023 Associated Press First Team All-Pro as a special teamer. He strikes with force and will bolster the Bucs' special teams with his physicality and technique-tackling.