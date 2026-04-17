NFC South Check-In, Pre-Draft Review: New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints did the new-coach/new-quarterback reset in 2025, and even though it only resulted in one more win than the year before, the team is surely optimistic about the direction in which it is headed. That's particularly true if one focuses on December, when the Saints collected four of their six victories and finished off a season sweep of the division-winning Carolina Panthers.
The Saints' actions during the early blush of free agency reinforced the idea that they consider themselves contenders in 2026. With a somewhat less restrictive cap situation than they have faced in quite some years, the Saints were early shoppers on the open market, signing seven different players to multi-year deals, including three to four-year pacts. As will be discussedbelow, the most significant moves leaned towards offense, where the team is now building around promising second-year quarterback Tyler Shough.
Shough was one half of that two-headed reset in 2025. The new head coach was Kellen Moore, who was the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator during their 2024 Super Bowl-winning campaign Shough was a high second-round draft pick who took over the job from Spencer Rattler at midseason and produced a 5-4 record as a starter. Shough compiled a fine 91.3 passer rating as a rookie (albeit a 26-year-old rookie) with a 10-6 TD-INT ratio.
The Saints also boasted a top-10 defense in 2025, at least in terms of yards. New Orleans ranked ninth in yards allowed per game (299.8) and 17th in points allowed per game (22.5). That defense still relied on some veterans who are a bit long in the tooth in Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis – the latter of whom took off for the Jets in free agency – but does have rising talent in the secondary and a rejuvenated Chase Young (10.0 sacks in 2025) to get after the quarterback.
Other than adding another person to the quarterback room, the Saints have not made a secondary run in free agency in late March and early April, seemingly turning their attention to the upcoming draft, in which they own the eighth overall pick. That includes a round of reported"Top 30" visits from draft prospects, some of which reinforce the idea that the Saints will be looking to add to their receiving corps in the early rounds. More on that below.
New Orleans ended up fourth in the NFC South standings for the second season in a row – the franchise's only two last-place finishes since 2008 – but only two games behind the 8-9 Panthers. It's safe to consider the division to be wide open heading into 2026, and with a few more weapons around Shough the Saints, who won the South four straight years from 2017-20, could be in contention once again.
Much of how the division race shapes up around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next fall will be determined by the moves that the four teams make between now and the summer, or in somecases have already made. For that reason, we're going to keep an eye on what is transpiring in Atlanta, Charlotte and New Orleans with our monthly "NFC South Check-Ins." Once a month from February through May we're going to look at how the rosters, leadership and opportunities are shaping up for the Falcons, Panthers and Saints. We are now checking back in with New Orleans as the draft looms next week.
View the best images of Lavonte David's retirement celebration after 14 seasons with the Buccaneers.
2026 New Orleans Saints
News/Developments Since the End of the 2025 Season:
Again, the Saints made their big moves last offseason, when Derek Carr retired and Moore was brought in to replace Dennis Allen, who had been fired at midseason in 2024. As such, there has been little turnover on the coaching staff, with only Jahri Evans leaving to join Mike McCarthy's staff in Pittsburgh as an assistant offensive line coach. Scott Tolzien, the Saints' quarterbacks coach, also interviewed with McCarthy for the Steelers' offensive coordinator position but that job eventually went to Brian Angelichio.
Evans, who played guard for 11 seasons in New Orleans, was also a finalist for this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class though he wasn't one of the four modern-era players eventually selected for enshrinement. That doesn't mean the franchise was shut out of this year's Hall of Fame festivities. Quarterback Drew Brees, who played 15 of his 20 seasons in New Orleans and made 13 Pro Bowls, was one of the players chosen for enshrinement and one of two, along with former Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, to get in as first-ballot candidates.
In February, the NFL announced that the Saints would be the host team in the first regular-season game ever played in Paris, France. That will be part of a record nine-game international slate of games in 2026, and it will be played at Stade de France, the country's national stadium. The Saints' opponent in that game has not yet been officially announced.
New Orleans also got a little contract work done early, signing safety Julian Blackmon to a one-year extension after his first season with the team. That season didn't last long for Blackmon, who suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week One after contributing seven tackles and a pass defensed against Arizona. Blackmon previously logged 62 starts in five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.
Last week, the Saints made another move to retain one of their homegrown players, exercising the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, a first-round pick in 2023. Bresee had his best season (so far) in 2025, with 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, three passes defensed, a forced fumble and 37 tackles.
Free Agency Developments:
As noted above, the Saints lost one of their long-time defensive leaders in Davis, who was still quite productive (143 tackles) in his age-36. Another starter on defense, cornerback Alontae Taylor, had a hot market in free agency and ended up signing a three-year, $58 million deal with Tennessee. Those were really New Orleans' only two losses of note, however.
Meanwhile, the Saints added to their emerging offense with guard David Edwards (four years, $61 million), running back Travis Etienne (four years, $48 million) and tight end Noah Fant (two years, $9 million). Edwards was widely regarded as the top available guard in free agency after strong 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Buffalo Bills. Etienne fell a single yard short of reaching 1,400 yards from scrimmage for the third time in his four NFL seasons and will either make a nice complement for Alvin Kamara or unseat the veteran back as the top presence in the Saints' backfield. Fant had 34 receptions and three touchdowns for the Bengals last year and replacesFoster Moreau, who left for the Texans, on the tight end depth chart.
With Davis on the way out, the Saints brought back another one of their former defenders, re-signing linebacker Kaden Elliss after he had spent the past three seasons in Atlanta. Elliss started every game over those three years and averaged 127 tackles per season, while adding another element as a strong blitzer. He had 12.5 sacks for the Falcons and actually had a career high of 7.0 sacks in 2022, the last of his first four seasons in New Orleans. The Saints also made a change at punter, trading Kai Kroeger to Houston and signing Ryan Wright from the Vikings.
The Saints' one additional move after the first rush of free agency was to sign quarterback Zach Wilson, who presumably slots in third on the depth chart after Shough and Rattler. Wilson was with the Dolphins last season but threw only 11 passes.
New Orleans was able to retain a few of its own free agents after the Taylor and Davis departures, getting new deals done with guard Dillon Radunz, defensive lineman John Ridgewayand edge rusher Chris Rumph. Safety Terrell Burgess was added to that list later in March.
Still unresolved is the status for both edge Cameron Jordan, one of the best players in franchise history, and do-it-all tight end Taysom Hill. Jordan will turn 37 this summer but is coming off a 10.5-sack season and is an obvious leader on the New Orleans defense. Hill had his least productive season since 2018, amassing just 205 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown, but the Saints have always found creative ways to use his positional versatility.
2026 NFL Draft:
New Orleans was one of three teams to finish the 2025 season with a 6-11 record, and it had a lower strength of schedule figure than Kansas City or Cincinnati so it ended up with the eighth pick in the first round of the 2026 draft. Those three teams will rotate through the 8-10 picks from round to round. It's the second straight year in the top for the Saints, who used the ninth pick on tackle Kelvin Banks last spring.
The Saints do not own their own fourth-round pick this year because they traded it to Denver last August to get wide receiver Devaughn Vele. However, they will still pick twice in that round because of the midseason trade that sent wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to Seattle for fourth and fifth-round selections, plus the addition of a compensatory selection. New Orleans also does not have its seventh-round pick this year because the team traded it to New England way back in March of 2025 for defensive tackle Davon Godchaux.
In all, that leaves New Orleans with eight picks heading into the draft, including three of the first 73.
Since the Saints' depth chart at wide receiver seems thin after 2025 second-team All-Pro Chris Olave, the team is widely believed to be considering using the eighth overall pick on that position. That theory has been bolstered by New Orleans reportedly using Top 30 visit options on not only potential top-10 selections Carnell Tate of Ohio State and Makai Lemon of USC but also Indiana's Omar Cooper, Louisville's Chris Bell, Georgia's Zachariah Branch and Georgia State's Ted Hurst. Given how well former Buckeye Olave has worked out, the Saints would likely feel confident taking Tate at the eighth pick if he's still on the board.
New Orleans has taken an offensive tackle in the top half of the first round in each of the past two years, with Kelvin Banks in 2025 preceded by Taliese Fuaga in 2024. They also have 2020 first-round pick Cesar Ruiz at right guard and McCoy, a 2019 second-round selection, and with the signing of Edwards the front five seems set. It would thus be a surprise if the Saints made it three in a row with first-round linemen. In addition, the signing of Etienne may have been an acknowledgement that the Saints don't expect Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love to be available to them at pick number eight. (The Chiefs, picking ninth, did the same thing, signing Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker.)
The Saints could also lean defense with their first pick following the losses of Davis and Taylor and the unresolved status of Jordan. They might be tempted if an edge rusher like Rueben Bain or David Bailey makes it to pick number eight. Alternatively, they would almost certainly be in position to nab one of the top two cornerbacks and might even be able to shop locally with LSU's Mansoor Delane. The Saints did have Delane in for a Top 30 visit. One other popular pairing for the Saints in more recent mock drafts is Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain, who could make it past the first seven picks due to concerns about his arm length.
2026 Carolina Panthers
News/Developments Since the End of the 2025 Season:
While the Falcons made the big moves at the top of their organizational chart noted above and the Buccaneers overhauled a good bit of their coaching staff, the Panthers have been understandably quiet since capturing that division title in Canales' second season as head coach. Canales is keeping his entire coaching staff intact for a third season and Dan Morgan also heads into his third season as the team's general manager.
Canales might have done some homework on potential defensive coordinator candidates because there was a chance his own man in that job, Ejiro Evero, would leave for a head coaching job. Evero interviewed for the openings in Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Las Vegas but all 10 vacancies filled up without him getting the call so he returns for a fourth season with the Panthers. Evero was actually hired by Frank Reich in 2023 but was then retained when Canales succeeded Reich in 2024.
The Panthers are monitoring a significant injury concern this offseason. Left tackle Ikem Ekwonu left the playoff contest against the Rams just eight plays in with a knee injury that Canales described as "significant" after the game. A day later, Canales revealed that Ekwonu had suffered a ruptured patellar tendon, an injury that could threaten the blocker's start to the season, or possibly even a bulk of the schedule.
Morgan also held a press conference three days after the playoff loss and among the topics covered was the contract of quarterback Bryce Young, the first-overall pick in the 2023 draft. Since Young has now completed his third season, the team now must decide by an NFL deadline later this spring whether it will pick up the fifth-year option that is standard in the contracts of all first-round selections. Morgan took the mystery out of that decision by announcing that the Panthers would definitely be exercising that option, which would cover the 2027 season. Morgan said the young passer showed "flashes of greatness" during the 2025 campaign.
The biggest news surrounding the Panthers since the end of the 2025 season came during the NFL Honors show the week of the Super Bowl. Carolina wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, the eighth-overall pick in last year's draft, was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year by the Associated Press after he led all NFL rookies with 1,014 receiving yards. Then, in arguably aneven more significant development for the franchise, former linebacker Luke Kuechly was one of four modern-era players chosen to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Class of 2026. Kuechly's career was limited to eight seasons by repeated concussions but he was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2012, the Defensive Player of the Year in 2013, a first-team All-Pro five times and a Pro Bowl selection in each of his last seven campaigns.
Free Agency Developments
After a disastrous season on defense in 2024, when the Panthers surrendered the most points ever in a single season (albeit in 17 games), the team started reloading on that side of the ball in free agency last offseason. Among the new additions were three players who should remain in the starting lineup in 2026 in safety Tre'von Moehrig and interior linemen Bobby Brown and Tershawn Wharton. The team also found a starter on the edge in the draft in Nic Scourton.
The defensive reload has continued this spring, with the Panthers landing two of the most coveted free agents in outside linebacker Jaelen Phillips (formerly of Philadelphia) and off-ball linebacker Devin Lloyd (formerly of Jacksonville). Phillips does have a concerning record of injuries since entering the league as a first-round pick by the Dolphins in 2021, but his 5.0 sacks in 2025 belie a very strong season of rushing the passer. NFL Next Gen Stats credits him with 61quarterback pressures last season, with an excellent pressure rate of 15.6%. Lloyd, another former first-round pick by the Jaguars in 2022, delivered his best season yet in a contract year, picking off five passes in 2025 and earning second-team Associated Press All-Pro honors. Later in March, the Panthers added a depth signing in former Rams outside linebacker Nick Hampton, a fifth-round pick in 2023 who played sparingly during three seasons in Los Angeles.
After the whirlwind first few days of free agency, the Panthers made a later strike at another key position, nabbing former Packers tackle Rasheed Walker on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million. The move was important given the uncertain timeline for Ekwonu and at just one year it lines up well for Ekwonu to regain the season-long job in 2027. Walker will once again be a teammate of running back A.J. Dillon, who played four seasons for the Packers before landing in Philadelphia last year. The Panthers also brought back tight end and special teams contributor Feleipe Franks, who has bounced between Atlanta and Carolina in recent years, returning for a second stint in Charlotte on a one-year deal.
The Panthers also found a new backup for Young, signing a younger option in former first-round pick Kenny Pickett, most recently of the Las Vegas Raiders. He replaces veteran passer Andy Dalton, who was subsequently traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2027 seventh-round draft pick. The team added offensive line depth in center Luke Fortner and tackle Stone Forsythe and took a low-budget flier on wide receiver John Metchie. The O-Line additions balanced out the losses of Cade Mays, Yosh Nijman, Brady Christensen, Austin Corbett and Jake Curhan, and Fortner is the anticipated starter at the pivot in place of Mays. Carolina also locked in a long listof its own free agents, including wide receiver David Moore, punter Sam Martin, safety Nick Scott, edge rusher Trevis Gipson, tight end James Mitchell and special teams ace Akayleb Evans.
A small handful of players from the 2025 division title team did depart in free agency, including Mays, who signed a three-year deal with Detroit. Running back Rico Dowdle, who led the team with 1,076 rushing yards in 2025, moved on to the Steelers on a two-year deal, and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson landed in Tampa after being released just before the start of free agency. Edge rusher D.J. Wonnum has also reportedly signed with the Lions.
2026 NFL Draft:
The Panthers ended up with the 19th pick in the first round of the 2026 draft after they were eliminated from the playoffs and were the team with the worst regular season record of the six Wild Card round losers. That is the latest they have been slotted to pick in the first round since they also lost in the Wild Card round in 2018 and ended up with the 24th selection.
Carolina has held on to all of its own picks in the first six rounds and will pick 51st in Round Two and 83rd in Round Three. The Panthers also own Minnesota's fifth-round pick, which they gained by trading long-time Vikings receiver Adam Thielen back to his original team last season. Carolina is actually slated to make two consecutive picks in the fifth round at numbers 158 and 159. That same Thielen deal sent the Panthers' seventh-round pick back to Minnesota.
A year ago, the Panthers opted for McMillan at pick number eight despite expectations that they might look for defensive help in the first round. But, as noted above, they used free agency to hit a lot of spots on their defensive depth chart and made good strides on that side of the ball in 2025, and McMillan was obviously a hit. They also nabbed Scourton, who had 5.0 sacks as a rookie, in the second round.
The Panthers could do something similar in the first round this spring, seeking an upgrade over 2024 first-round selection Xavier Legette, who had just 35 receptions for 363 yards in 15 games last season. That could be another receiver, such as Washington's Denzel Boston, or, as was predicted in the first Buccaneers.com mock draft, dynamic Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq.
Carolina, in fact, has become a very popular landing spot for Sadiq in mock drafts as the real thing draws closer. The idea is that the Panthers could continue to add weapons around Young, but instead of getting the third or fourth receiver off the board they could grab the dynamic tight end who can operate out of the slot and stress the seams. Those who still think the Panthers will use a first-round pick on a wide receiver for the third year in a row often land on Indiana's Omar Cooper.
The signing of Walker makes the offensive line a less pressing issue for the Panthers in the wake of Ekwonu's injury. Walker inked a one-year deal and could end up essentially filling in for Ekwonu for all or most of 2026 before the former first-round pick takes his job back in 2027. However, that hasn't stopped multiple draft analysts for pairing the Panthers up with the enormous and athletic Georgia tackle, Monroe Freeling.
Other potential needs for the Panthers include linebacker, safety and edge rusher. Even after drafting Scourton and fellow edge rusher Princely Umanmielen on Day Two last year, Carolina tied for the league's third-lowest sack total (30) in 2025. If the Panthers decide to add to their secondary, Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman could be the pick if he makes it to number 19, though his draft stock seems to be on the rise. Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren could also be a candidate at safety if Thieneman is off the board. Recent mock drafts have also paired the Panthers up with cornerbacks like Tennessee's Jermod McCoy or Clemson's Avieon Terrell.