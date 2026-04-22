Full List of Bucs 2026 Draft Picks

The Buccaneers currently own seven picks in the 2026 draft, all their original selections. To this point, they have not traded away any of their own picks or acquired any additional picks from other teams.
The Buccaneers earned the 15th pick in the first round and are third in a set of four teams that finished with 8-9 records during the 2025 regular season and did not qualify for the playoffs. Those four teams will rotate through the 13th to 16th picks in each round, with the team at the front of the group in one round then moving to the back of the group for the next round and the other three teams moving up a spot.
Here is a full rundown of the 2026 draft picks Tampa Bay possesses:
- Round 1, Pick, 15, 15th overall
- Round 2, Pick 14, 46th overall
- Round 3, Pick 13, 77th overall
- Round 4, Pick 16, 116th overall
- Round 5, Pick 15, 155th overall
- Round 6, Pick 14, 195th overall
- Round 7, Pick 13, 229th overall
The Buccaneers have made the 15th overall pick in the draft twice before. In 1999, they used that slot to nab LSU defensive tackle Anthony McFarland. Just five years later, in the 2004 draft, the Bucs went back to LSU to take wide receiver Michael Clayton at number 15.
Interestingly, Tampa Bay has never before drafted a player in the 46th, 77th or 116th slots, though they did get two players in a five-year span at number 155, taking Pearl River Community College wide receiver Larry Brackins in 2005 and tackle Xavier Fulton in 2009.
The 195th pick yielded the Buccaneers Florida State fullback Lamarr Glenn in 1999. Tampa Bay has also never picked at number 229.
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