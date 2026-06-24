2026 Opponent Preview: Baltimore Ravens, Week 14

Players and coaches for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are taking a break after wrapping up the team's offseason program last week. The focus in the offseason was on playbook installation and getting all 91 players on the same page so that competition can begin in earnest in training camp, attention soon will turn to the specific challenges the team will face during the 2026 season. As such, with the schedule now laid out, we are taking a closer look at each opponent on the Bucs' schedule, examining what they did last season, which players and coaches have come and gone in the offseason and some as-yet-unanswered questions. Today's focus is on a Baltimore Ravens team with a two-time MVP at quarterback and a new head coach for the first time in almost two decades.
2025 Results
The Ravens finished 8-9 in 2025 and missed the playoffs for just the second time in the last eight years. A five-game winning streak at midseason seemed to get them back into contention after a surprising 1-5 start, but they were only able to win two of their final six games, and a pair of losses to Pittsburgh in that span decided the AFC North winner.
Baltimore's first game of the season, on a Sunday night in Buffalo, proved to be one of the most entertaining contest of the entire NFL schedule in 2025. Derrick Henry, who rushed for 169 yards and two touchdowns, seemed to put the Ravens in command with a 40-25 lead in the fourth quarter. But Josh Allen, who threw for 394 yards, willed the home team back into it with his second rushing touchdown and a scoring pass to Keon Coleman. That put Buffalo in position to drive for the game-winning field goal in the final 90 seconds, leading to a 41-40 final.
Baltimore rebounded in Week Two with a 41-17 drubbing of Cleveland in which Jackson threw four touchdown passes, but the Ravens subsequently lost their next four during a tough stretch in which they faced the Lions, Chiefs, Texans and Rams. Week Three brought another prime-time game, on Monday night against the Lions, and another high-scoring defeat, as the Ravens' run defense allowed 224 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-30 decision. Jackson missed the final two of those four outings with a hamstring injury, and in a 44-10 blowout loss to the visiting Texans in Week Five the defense allowed 417 yards and four touchdown passes by C.J. Stroud.
After a Week Seven bye, Jackson was still not ready to return but the Ravens halted their skid with a 30-16 win over Chicago with Tyler Huntley at the helm of the offense. The schedule eased up a bit at this point and Jackson returned to direct the Ravens to four more consecutive victories. Jackson had another four-touchdown game in a 28-6 win at Miami on a Thursday night, two of them to tight end Mark Andrews, and Henry added 119 rushing yards. The following weekend, both veteran Marlon Humphrey and first-round rookie Malaki Starks picked off J.J. McCarthy in a 27-19 win.
After wins against the struggling Browns and Jets in Weeks 11 and 12, the streak ended with a 32-14 loss to the Bengals followed by the first of those two key matchups with the Steelers, this one in Baltimore. Both quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Kenneth Gainwell ran for touchdowns as Pittsburgh built a 20-9 lead in the third quarter and held on for a 27-22 win. The Ravens evened things up with Cincinnati in Week 15 in emphatic fashion, with a 24-0 shutout in which they picked off Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow twice and scored off the second one when Kyle Van Noy handed the ball to safety Alohi Gilman, who returned it 84 yards to the opposite end zone.
After a 28-24 loss to New England, the Ravens faced two road trips to finish the regular season. The first one went well, as they went to Lambeau Field and pummeled the Packers, 41-24 despite Jackson sitting out with a back ailment. The Ravens just let their running game take over, as Henry bulled his way to 216 yards and four touchdowns as part of a 307-yard rushing effort. That win kept the Ravens' division-title hopes alive into Week 18 and Baltimore headed to Pittsburgh for a Sunday night winner-take-all showdown in the final game on the entire NFL regular season schedule. Touchdown catches of 50 and 69 yards by Zay Flowers helped the Ravens take a 24-20 lead late in the fourth quarter, but Aaron Rodgers led a 65-yard drive ending in a 26-yard scoring pass to Calvin Austin with 55 seconds left. Jackson's 26-yard completion to tight end Isaiah Likely on fourth down with seconds remaining put Tyler Loop into position to try a 44-yard field goal. The rookie kicker had missed just three of his first 33 field goals but he pushed one well to the right and the playoff-bound Steelers stormed the field.
A year after throwing for 41 touchdowns and 4,172 yards and just missing out on his third MVP award, Jackson put up just 2,549 yards and 21 touchdown passes in 2025, though he still compiled a 103.8 passer rating. He also ran for 349 yards but that was easily the lowest single-season total of his career. Flowers was his favorite target, one he hit 86 times for 1,211 yards and five touchdowns, and Andrews also hauled in five scores. The Ravens' 16th-ranked offense was imbalanced, at least statistically, as it ranked second in rushing yards but 27th in passing yards. The ageless Henry had another huge year, rushing for 1,595 yards and 16 touchdowns as Baltimore averaged 5.3 yards per carry and scored 23 times on the ground.
Baltimore's defense finished 24th in yards allowed, its lowest ranking in five years, and 18th in points allowed. There was an imbalance on this side of the ball, as well, with the run defense ranking 10th but the pass defense giving up 247.9 yards per game and finishing 30th. An anemic pass rush – not the norm in Baltimore – was a big part of the problem, as the Ravens only managed 30 sacks as a team and finished second-to-last in sacks per pass play. Nose tackle Travis Jones was the team leader with just 5.0 sacks. Safety Kyle Hamilton went to the Pro Bowl for the third year in a row after combining 105 tackles with nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles, and linebacker Roquan Smith joined him at the all-star festivities with 130 tackles, four quarterback hits and three passes defensed. Humphrey led the team with four interceptions but the Ravens notably finished the year with a -11 turnover ratio, fifth worst in the league.
Two days after the conclusion of the season, the Ravens fired Head Coach John Harbaugh, who compiled a 180-113 record in 18 seasons at the helm and had led Baltimore to the playoffs in two-thirds of those seasons.
2026 Arrivals
Sixteen days after dismissing Harbaugh, the Ravens brought back Jesse Minter to be his successor, making him just the fourth head coach in franchise history. Most recently the Chargers' defensive coordinator under Jim Harbaugh, Minter was on John Harbaugh's staff from 2017-20. Minter brought in Declan Doyle, who had spent 2025 as the Bears' offensive coordinator under Ben Johnson, to fill that same role. Anthony Weaver, another former Ravens assistant who was the Dolphins' defensive coordinator the past two seasons, returned to fill that post under Minter.
Baltimore got less-than-ideal play from its interior offensive line in 2025 and that was clearly a top priority this offseason. The Ravens used their first-round draft pick, number 14 overall, to grab the first guard off the board in Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane, a powerful blocker considered a plug-and-play starter fat left guard. The right guard position was addressed by giving former Jet John Simpson a three-year, $30 million deal on the first day of free agency. Between those two, Baltimore will also have a new center after Pro Bowler Tyler Linderbaum left for the Raiders, and there appear to be a couple candidates in free agent pickups Danny Pinter from the Colts and Jovaughn Gwyn from the Falcons. Both got one-year deals. The Ravens added a little more O-Line depth at the end of the draft with Northwestern guard Evan Beernsten
After no wideout other than Flowers caught more than 22 passes last year, the Ravens gave Jackson a pair of interesting new targets in the draft's middle round. Third-rounder Ja'Kobi Lane out of USC, who has a 6-4, 200-pound frame and a long wingspan, is a prototypical "X" receiver with outstanding run-after-catch ability. Fourth-rounder Elijah Sarratt, from the national-champion Indiana program, also has good size and is a chain-mover who wins at the catch point.
Andrews remains at the top of the Baltimore tight end depth chart but the team had to restock the rest of it after three left town in free agency, two following Harbaugh to New York. First, they nabbed former Bear Durham Smythe, an outstanding blocker, on the first day of free agency on a one-year deal. Then, in the draft, fourth and fifth-round picks brought in SMU's Matthew Hibner and Alabama's Josh Cuevas. Hibner appears to have more pass-catching upside but Cuevas is a well-rounded prospect who blocks well.
The only other additions of note on offense were running back Adam Randall, drafted in the fifth round out of Clemson, and veteran quarterback Skylar Thompson, who was just added in May and should be behind both Jackson and Huntley on the depth chart.
View the best photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second day of 2026 Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center on June 17, 2026.
On defense, the Ravens' most pressing pursuit appeared to be addressing their pass-rushing deficiency from last year. Baltimore nearly made the most dramatic move of the entire NFL offseason, originally agreeing to send two first-round picks to Las Vegas for star Maxx Crosby. However, before the deal could be made official by the arrival of the new league year, Baltimore pulled out of it over concerns stemming from the physical examination. Baltimore quickly pivoted by giving a four-year, $112 million contract to another highly-productive pass-rusher, former Bengal Trey Hendrickson. Hendrickson was limited to seven games and 4.0 sacks last year but he finished each of the two previous seasons with 17.5 sacks, leading the league in 2024. The Ravens could have two new starters at outside linebacker after also using their second-round pick on Missouri edge rusher Zion Young. Young had 6.5 sacks for the Tigers last year and is also a very strong run defender who plays with a non-stop motor.
To help their interior line depth, the Ravens brought back Calais Campbell, who signed a one-year deal in May after the draft. Campbell, who also played in Baltimore from 2020-22, will turn 40 before the start of the season but has still notched at least 5.5 sacks in each of his last four seasons. In the seventh-round of the draft, the Ravens also picked up Michigan defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny.
One of the other four players the Ravens pounced on on the first day of free agency was former Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who got a two-year $10 million deal. The Ravens already have Hamilton and Starks at the safety spot but did have a couple other safeties depart in free agency. The team added a further bit of depth in May by signing K'Von Wallace, who has played for five other teams in six years. In the draft, the Ravens picked up some cornerback depth by selecting Duke's Chandler Rivers in the fourth round.
The Ravens will also have a new punter in 2026 after their previous one also followed Harbaugh to the Giants. Baltimore responded by taking the first punter in the draft, using a sixth-round pick on Michigan State's Ryan Eckley. He'll get some competition from former Oklahoma Sooner Luke Elzinga, who went undrafted in 2025.
2026 Departures
As noted above, the Ravens had to fill a big hole in their offensive line after Linderbaum reset the center market by a huge margin with a three-year, $81 million contract from the Raiders. Linderbaum, a former first-round pick, made the Pro Bowl in three of his four years in Baltimore.
Tight ends Isaiah Likely and Daniel Faalele both reunited with Harbaugh in New York, with Likely getting a three-year, $40 million deal after catching 135 passes over the past four years. Charlie Kolar, one of the league's better blocking tight ends, departed as well, heading to the other Harbaugh squad in Los Angeles on a three-year deal.
Other free agency departures on the offensive side included running back Keaton Mitchell and 300-pound fullback Patrick Ricard, who each got two-year deals with a Harbaugh-led team, Mitchell with the Chargers and Ricard with the Giants. Mitchell averaged 6.3 yards per carry over his three seasons in Baltimore. In addition, wide receiver Tylan Wallace left for Cleveland and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was not re-signed. The Ravens also didn't re-sign quarterback Cooper Rush.
Three of the Ravens edge rushers from last season are no longer on the roster. Dre'Mont Jones, who had been acquired in a deadline deal from Tennessee last season, moved on to the Patriots on a three-year, $36 million agreement. David Ojabo, a former second-round pick who had just one start and 4.5 sacks in four seasons in Baltimore, took a one-year deal from the Dolphins and Kyle Van Noy has not been re-signed.
The Ravens also did not have 2025 trade acquisition Alohi Gilman for long after he took a three-year, $24 million deal to move to Kansas City. Fellow safety Ar'Darius Washington was yet another defector to the Giants, where he got a one-year contract. The Ravens lost a little linebacker depth when Jake Hummel landed a two-year contract with the Texans.
Finally, that draft pick on a punter was necessary after Jordan Stout joined the gang of Ravens-turned-Giants by accepting a three-year deal in New York. Stout was the last punter drafted by Baltimore, going in the fourth round in 2022.
Pressing Questions
Can a pair of rookie receivers, a new defensive coordinator and a reworked defensive front pump more life into Baltimore's passing attack?
Barring a sudden decline by Derrick Henry, who has staunchly refused any concession to Father Time, the Baltimore rushing attack should still be one of the league's best, even if Jackson continues to curtail his running a bit. That will be especially true if the Ravens' interior-line additions work out and help to make up for Linderbaum's departure. That said, if Baltimore can get more out of its passing attack, it could have one of the most dangerous offenses in the league. At the receiving position, Zay Flowers gives the team a true number-one threat but 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman hasn't really worked out and 2024 fourth-round selection Devontez Walker only has seven catches in his first two seasons. Rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt could be the answer, offering size and, in Sarratt's case, a history of production at the college level. If anything, their additions at least expand the types of receivers to whom Jackson will be targeting. All of this will come together under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who no doubt will continue to emphasize a power running game but who also is expected to add new motion and spacing concepts to the passing attack.
Did the Ravens do enough to reinvigorate their pass rush?
When the Maxx Crosby deal fell through, the Ravens signed Trey Hendrickson to a huge deal instead and used a high pick on Zion Young. They join an edge rush rotation that also includes Tavius Robinson (seven starts and 4.5 sacks last year) and 2025 second-round pick Mike Green (3.5 sacks as a rookie). There is clearly potential for a more productive pass rush there, especially if Green takes a second-year leap and Young is a hit as a rookie. Hendrickson will be looking to show that his injury-plagued 2025 was just a blip after he racked up 70.5 sacks over the previous five years. The Ravens' proud defensive history has usually been built around a formidable pass rush, featuring the likes of Terrell Suggs and Peter Boulware. The Ravens were 12-5 division winners in 2024 and that team boasted the league's 10th-ranked defense. The lack of a pass rush last year contributed in that ranking falling to 24th. A resurgent pass rush could reverse that trend.
The only other additions of note on offense were running back Adam Randall, drafted in the fifth round out of Clemson, and veteran quarterback Skylar Thompson, who was just added in May and should be behind both Jackson and Huntley on the depth chart.
On defense, the Ravens' most pressing pursuit appeared to be addressing their pass-rushing deficiency from last year. Baltimore nearly made the most dramatic move of the entire NFL offseason, originally agreeing to send two first-round picks to Las Vegas for star Maxx Crosby. However, before the deal could be made official by the arrival of the new league year, Baltimore pulled out of it over concerns stemming from the physical examination. Baltimore quickly pivoted by giving a four-year, $112 million contract to another highly-productive pass-rusher, former Bengal Trey Hendrickson. Hendrickson was limited to seven games and 4.0 sacks last year but he finished each of the two previous seasons with 17.5 sacks, leading the league in 2024. The Ravens could have two new starters at outside linebacker after also using their second-round pick on Missouri edge rusher Zion Young. Young had 6.5 sacks for the Tigers last year and is also a very strong run defender who plays with a non-stop motor.
To help their interior line depth, the Ravens brought back Calais Campbell, who signed a one-year deal in May after the draft. Campbell, who also played in Baltimore from 2020-22, will turn 40 before the start of the season but has still notched at least 5.5 sacks in each of his last four seasons. In the seventh-round of the draft, the Ravens also picked up Michigan defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny.
One of the other four players the Ravens pounced on on the first day of free agency was former Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who got a two-year $10 million deal. The Ravens already have Hamilton and Starks at the safety spot but did have a couple other safeties depart in free agency. The team added a further bit of depth in May by signing K'Von Wallace, who has played for five other teams in six years. In the draft, the Ravens picked up some cornerback depth by selecting Duke's Chandler Rivers in the fourth round.
The Ravens will also have a new punter in 2026 after their previous one also followed Harbaugh to the Giants. Baltimore responded by taking the first punter in the draft, using a sixth-round pick on Michigan State's Ryan Eckley. He'll get some competition from former Oklahoma Sooner Luke Elzinga, who went undrafted in 2025.
2026 Departures
As noted above, the Ravens had to fill a big hole in their offensive line after Linderbaum reset the center market by a huge margin with a three-year, $81 million contract from the Raiders. Linderbaum, a former first-round pick, made the Pro Bowl in three of his four years in Baltimore.
Tight ends Isaiah Likely and Daniel Faalele both reunited with Harbaugh in New York, with Likely getting a three-year, $40 million deal after catching 135 passes over the past four years. Charlie Kolar, one of the league's better blocking tight ends, departed as well, heading to the other Harbaugh squad in Los Angeles on a three-year deal.
Other free agency departures on the offensive side included running back Keaton Mitchell and 300-pound fullback Patrick Ricard, who each got two-year deals with a Harbaugh-led team, Mitchell with the Chargers and Ricard with the Giants. Mitchell averaged 6.3 yards per carry over his three seasons in Baltimore. In addition, wide receiver Tylan Wallace left for Cleveland and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was not re-signed. The Ravens also didn't re-sign quarterback Cooper Rush.
Three of the Ravens edge rushers from last season are no longer on the roster. Dre'Mont Jones, who had been acquired in a deadline deal from Tennessee last season, moved on to the Patriots on a three-year, $36 million agreement. David Ojabo, a former second-round pick who had just one start and 4.5 sacks in four seasons in Baltimore, took a one-year deal from the Dolphins and Kyle Van Noy has not been re-signed.
The Ravens also did not have 2025 trade acquisition Alohi Gilman for long after he took a three-year, $24 million deal to move to Kansas City. Fellow safety Ar'Darius Washington was yet another defector to the Giants, where he got a one-year contract. The Ravens lost a little linebacker depth when Jake Hummel landed a two-year contract with the Texans.
Finally, that draft pick on a punter was necessary after Jordan Stout joined the gang of Ravens-turned-Giants by accepting a three-year deal in New York. Stout was the last punter drafted by Baltimore, going in the fourth round in 2022.
Pressing Questions
Can a pair of rookie receivers, a new defensive coordinator and a reworked defensive front pump more life into Baltimore's passing attack?
Barring a sudden decline by Derrick Henry, who has staunchly refused any concession to Father Time, the Baltimore rushing attack should still be one of the league's best, even if Jackson continues to curtail his running a bit. That will be especially true if the Ravens' interior-line additions work out and help to make up for Linderbaum's departure. That said, if Baltimore can get more out of its passing attack, it could have one of the most dangerous offenses in the league. At the receiving position, Zay Flowers gives the team a true number-one threat but 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman hasn't really worked out and 2024 fourth-round selection Devontez Walker only has seven catches in his first two seasons. Rookies Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt could be the answer, offering size and, in Sarratt's case, a history of production at the college level. If anything, their additions at least expand the types of receivers to whom Jackson will be targeting. All of this will come together under new offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who no doubt will continue to emphasize a power running game but who also is expected to add new motion and spacing concepts to the passing attack.
Did the Ravens do enough to reinvigorate their pass rush?
When the Maxx Crosby deal fell through, the Ravens signed Trey Hendrickson to a huge deal instead and used a high pick on Zion Young. They join an edge rush rotation that also includes Tavius Robinson (seven starts and 4.5 sacks last year) and 2025 second-round pick Mike Green (3.5 sacks as a rookie). There is clearly potential for a more productive pass rush there, especially if Green takes a second-year leap and Young is a hit as a rookie. Hendrickson will be looking to show that his injury-plagued 2025 was just a blip after he racked up 70.5 sacks over the previous five years. The Ravens' proud defensive history has usually been built around a formidable pass rush, featuring the likes of Terrell Suggs and Peter Boulware. The Ravens were 12-5 division winners in 2024 and that team boasted the league's 10th-ranked defense. The lack of a pass rush last year contributed in that ranking falling to 24th. A resurgent pass rush could reverse that trend.