How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Saints | Week 15 2026

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the New Orleans Saints in Week 15 of the 2026 NFL regular season. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on December 20. This is your official guide from Buccaneers.com for how to watch, stream and listen to every moment of the game.

The game will air locally on FOX, with streaming available through NFL+ for in-market mobile viewers and NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV for out-of-market fans.

Game Information

Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

Date: Sunday, December 20, 2026

Kickoff Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium

Week: 15 of the 2026 NFL Regular Season

How to Watch: TV & Streaming Options

Local TV: FOX

Broadcast Crew: TBD

Mobile Stream (In-Market): NFL+

Out-of-Market Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV

International Stream: Game Pass International on DAZN

Get your personalized view of the NFL schedule based on your location and services at watch.nfl.com/buccaneers.

How to Listen: Radio Broadcast Details

Fans can listen to the Buccaneers game live in English and Spanish through the Buccaneers Official App (in-market) or on Buccaneers.com (available to all markets on desktop).

English Radio Broadcast

Flagship Station: WXTB 97.9 FM (Tampa Bay/Sarasota)

WXTB 97.9 FM (Tampa Bay/Sarasota) Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (color analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline reporter)

Gene Deckerhoff (play-by-play), Dave Moore (color analyst), T.J. Rives (sideline reporter) Live Stream: Buccaneers Official App (in-market)

Buccaneers Official App (in-market) National Stream: Buccaneers.com or SiriusXM Ch. 380

Spanish Radio Broadcast

Stations: WTPM – La Invasora 1150 AM | 1590 AM | 96.1 FM | 92.9 FM | 94.9 FM | 102.1 FM | 103.9 FM

WTPM – La Invasora 1150 AM | 1590 AM | 96.1 FM | 92.9 FM | 94.9 FM | 102.1 FM | 103.9 FM Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramatica (color analyst), Santiago Gramatica (sideline reporter)

Carlos Bohorquez (play-by-play), Martin Gramatica (color analyst), Santiago Gramatica (sideline reporter) Stream: Buccaneers Official App (in-market) | Buccaneers.com (out-of-market, desktop)

Buccaneers Radio Network: Florida & Regional Affiliates

Tampa Bay / Sarasota: WXTB 97.9 FM

WXTB 97.9 FM Brooksville: WXTB 97.9 FM

WXTB 97.9 FM Orlando: WTKS 104.1 FM

WTKS 104.1 FM Melbourne / Cocoa Beach / Titusville: WTKS 104.1 FM

WTKS 104.1 FM Daytona Beach: WLOV 99.5 FM

WLOV 99.5 FM Gainesville / Ocala: WRUF 850 AM / 98.1 FM

WRUF 850 AM / 98.1 FM Lakeland: WLKF 1430 AM / 96.7 FM

WLKF 1430 AM / 96.7 FM Ft. Myers / Naples: WBNC 770 AM / 98.1 FM / 104.3 FM

WBNC 770 AM / 98.1 FM / 104.3 FM Englewood: WENG 1530 AM / 98.1 FM / 107.5 FM

WENG 1530 AM / 98.1 FM / 107.5 FM Homosassa Springs: WXCV 95.3 FM

WXCV 95.3 FM Sebring: WJCM 1050 AM / 106.3 FM

WJCM 1050 AM / 106.3 FM Port St. Lucie: WPSL 1590 AM / WSTU 1450 AM

WPSL 1590 AM / WSTU 1450 AM Panama City: WFLF 94.5 FM

WFLF 94.5 FM Pensacola: WBSR 1450 AM / 101.1 FM

WBSR 1450 AM / 101.1 FM Tallahassee: WVFT 93.3 FM

WVFT 93.3 FM Oklahoma City: KRXO 107.7 FM

Tickets and Schedule

Buy Buccaneers vs. Saints tickets here.

Tap here to view the full 2026 Bucs schedule

To buy Season Passes and go to every home game click here.

Single game tickets can be purchased here.

📱 Download the Official Buccaneers App — Your Best Gameday Companion

The Buccaneers app is the single best way to stay connected on gameday and all season long.

Download the Buccaneers App here and get:

🔔 Breaking news alerts — Be the first to know about roster moves, injuries, and game-day decisions

— Be the first to know about roster moves, injuries, and game-day decisions 📻 Live radio stream — Listen to the English and Spanish broadcasts in-market, free

— Listen to the English and Spanish broadcasts in-market, free 📝 Live Game Blog — Real-time notes and analysis starting at kickoff

— Real-time notes and analysis starting at kickoff 🎁 Exclusive promotions — Gameday deals and offers tailored to you

All games are located on the app home screen on gameday or under the MORE tab.

Stay Connected: Follow the Buccaneers on Social Media

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Series History & 2026 Context

The Buccaneers 68 games against the Saints are their most against any single opponent, as the two clubs were frequent foes before they became NFC South division rivals in 2002. While the Saints have produced winning streaks of five or more games on three separate spans during the all-time series, the Bucs' first three-game winning streak occurred from 2022-23. However, Tampa Bay has won six of the last eight meetings, plus the only postseason contest between the two clubs during its 2020 run to the Super Bowl championship. Tampa Bay has won five of its last six games in New Orleans, including the 2020 postseason.

View the full history between these two teams here

Frequently Asked Questions

What channel is the Buccaneers vs. Saints game on?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints Week 15 game airs on FOX in local markets. Full TV and streaming details are available at Buccaneers.com.

What time do the Buccaneers play on December 20?

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

How can I stream the Buccaneers game live?

In-market fans can stream the game on mobile via NFL+. Out-of-market fans can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV. International viewers can access the game through Game Pass International on DAZN.

Where can I listen to the Buccaneers game on the radio?

The game broadcasts locally on WXTB 97.9 FM. Fans can also stream the radio call live through the Buccaneers Official App (in-market) or on Buccaneers.com (all markets, desktop).

Is there a Spanish-language broadcast of the Buccaneers game?

Yes. The Spanish radio broadcast airs on WTPM – La Invasora and several affiliated stations. It is also available to stream via the Buccaneers Official App and Buccaneers.com.

Where are the Buccaneers playing this week?

The Buccaneers are playing at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on their home field.

How do I download the Buccaneers app?

The official Buccaneers app is free to download. Click here to download or update the app.

Full 2026 Buccaneers Schedule

The full 2026 Buccaneers schedule—including all matchups, kickoff times, primetime games, and game-by-game breakdowns—is available in the official Schedule Release Hub.