 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tony Castricone Named Bucs' New Radio Play-By-Play Announcer

Tony Castricone, who spent the last nine years as the voice of the University of Washington's football and men's basketball teams, replaces Bucs' legend Gene Deckerhoff and will also contribute to additional content for the team

Jun 23, 2026 at 10:30 AM
Author Image
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the hiring of Tony Castricone as the team's new radio play-by-play announcer and team insider. Castricone succeeds legendary broadcaster Gene Deckerhoff, who retired after the 2025 season following nearly four decades in which he became one of the franchise's most recognizable and respected voices.

Castricone is a veteran broadcaster with more than two decades of experience. He spent the past nine years as the University of Washington's Director of Broadcasting, which included handling radio play-by-play for the schools football and men's basketball teams. He also was the voice of the Clemson men's basketball team from 2014-17 and worked more than seven years with IMG Academy, handling play-by-play as well as serving as a studio host, network manager and content producer.

The Buccaneers conducted a lengthy hunt for a replacement for Deckerhoff and found a fitting successor in Castricone. Coincidentally, Castricone was hired by Washington following the retirement of Bob Rondeau, who had been the voice of the Huskies for 37 years.

"Following a comprehensive nationwide search, we are thrilled to welcome Tony to the Buccaneers," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "Tony distinguished himself through his professionalism, preparation, passion and ability to connect with audiences. He understands the responsibility that comes with this role and possesses the talent and authenticity to build meaningful relationships with Buccaneers fans for years to come."

During his tenure with Washington, Castricone helped bring to life some iconic moments for the school's sports program, including the football team's run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game during the 2023 season. Now he will have the opportunity to make memories for Buccaneers fans as the team endeavors to add to its two Super Bowl championships.

"It's the honor of a lifetime to be entrusted with this extremely rare opportunity and this one-of-a-kind role within this fantastic franchise," said Castricone. "I'd like to thank the Glazer family and everyone I met with during the interview process for their confidence in my abilities and for allowing me to live out this dream. I'd also like to congratulate Gene Deckerhoff on an iconic 37-year run. There will never be another Gene, and I'll miss hearing his larger-than-life voice on gamedays. The thought of following in his legendary footsteps is humbling and exhilarating. My family and I cannot wait to be Buccaneers, to be Floridians and to meet as many members of the Krewe as possible."

In the booth on game days, Castricone will pair with former Buccaneers tight end Dave Moore, who has been providing color analysis for Tampa Bay games for the past 18 seasons. All Buccaneers broadcasts can be heard locally on 98ROCK (WXTB 97.9 FM), as well as on affiliate stations throughout Florida in the Buccaneers Radio Network. Spanish-language broadcasts are available locally on La Invasora (WTMP 96.1 FM). Fans can also listen to every Buccaneers Radio Network broadcast online through Buccaneers.com and the Buccaneers mobile app.

In addition to calling all of the Bucs' preseason, regular season and postseason games, Castricone will contribute across team-produced programming, digital content, organizational events and fan engagement initiatives throughout the year.

A graduate of Ohio University with a degree in broadcast journalism, Castricone began his career in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio, working as an anchor, reporter and host for WBNS Radio and the Ohio News Network.

Related Content

news

Top Five Passing Yardage Careers in Bucs History

The top five quarterbacks in Bucs history as ranked by passing yards includes four the team drafted in the first round as potential franchise quarterbacks and, of course, Tom Brady…with Baker Mayfield knocking on the door

news

2026 Opponent Preview: Los Angeles Chargers, Week 13

After winning 11 games for the second time in two seasons under Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers reshaped their offensive line and brought in Mike McDaniel to design an offense that will likely lean heavily on the ground game

news

2026 Opponent Preview: Detroit Lions, Week 11

The Lions have a revamped offensive line and a new play-caller, but the team is still loaded with familiar offensive weapons like Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown and feature a defense led by star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson

news

Top Five Pro Bowlers in Bucs History

A half-dozen Buccaneers in franchise history have received six or more Pro Bowl invitations, including four who are now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Latest Headlines

Tony Castricone Named Bucs' New Radio Play-By-Play Announcer

Tony Castricone, who spent the last nine years as the voice of the University of Washington's football and men's basketball teams, replaces Bucs' legend Gene Deckerhoff and will also contribute to additional content for the team

2026 Opponent Preview: Los Angeles Chargers, Week 13

After winning 11 games for the second time in two seasons under Jim Harbaugh, the Chargers reshaped their offensive line and brought in Mike McDaniel to design an offense that will likely lean heavily on the ground game

Top Five Passing Yardage Careers in Bucs History

The top five quarterbacks in Bucs history as ranked by passing yards includes four the team drafted in the first round as potential franchise quarterbacks and, of course, Tom Brady…with Baker Mayfield knocking on the door

2026 Opponent Preview: Detroit Lions, Week 11

The Lions have a revamped offensive line and a new play-caller, but the team is still loaded with familiar offensive weapons like Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown and feature a defense led by star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson

Top Five Pro Bowlers in Bucs History

A half-dozen Buccaneers in franchise history have received six or more Pro Bowl invitations, including four who are now in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

2026 Opponent Preview: Chicago Bears, Week 9

The future looks bright for the defending NFC North champs thanks to the pairing of Head Coach Ben Johnson and QB Caleb Williams, and Bears' defense might be able to keep up last year's incredible turnover production

Minicamp Takeaways: Emeka Egbuka's Poise in Year 2, Antoine Winfield Jr. Praises Front 7 and Ted Hurst III's Catch Radius

A rundown of key topics addressed on Wednesday following practice, including Head Coach Todd Bowles discussing his impression of Emeka Egbuka in Year Two, Antoine Winfield Jr. chatting the importance of the front seven establishing dominance and Emeka Egbuka talking Ted Hurst's "elite catch radius"

Minicamp Roundup: 'Off to a Good Start' | Bucs Insider

Team Reporter Casey Phillips & Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith talk about all the latest Bucs news in this week's edition of Bucs Insider. The team discussed the main takeaways from Mandatory Minicamp, the energy on the field and Training Camp being around the corner.

Baker Mayfield Sees a Retooled Offense Under Zac Robinson | Bucs Blitz

On Tuesday, Baker Mayfield discussed the Buccaneers' new-look offense under the direction of Zac Robinson and an added emphasis on the ground attack in 2026

2026 Opponent Preview: Atlanta Falcons, Week 8 & 16

The Falcons have a potential quarterback competition looming in training camp but they closed 2025 on a four-game win streak and made big strides last year in several key areas on defense

Photos: Day 2 of Bucs 2026 Minicamp

View the best photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' second day of 2026 Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center on June 17, 2026.

For David Walker and Bucs' Defensive Front, "Four Equals One"

David Walker is hoping to be part of an impactful edge rush group for the Bucs after being forced to miss his rookie season by a training camp knee injury

Baker Mayfield Impressed with Offensive Additions Ted Hurst III, Kenny Gainwell

The Bucs return a good amount of their offensive pieces in 2026 but did make a couple notable pickups in RB Kenny Gainwell and WR Ted Hurst III, both of whom have QB Baker Mayfield enthuastic about their potential contributions

Emeka Egbuka, Antoine Winfield Jr. & More on Team's Energy | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers S Antoine Winfield Jr., WR Emeka Egbuka and OLB David Walker spoke to the media following the second day of Bucs 2026 Minicamp.

Todd Bowles on Emeka Egbuka's Development in Year Two | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the second day of Bucs 2026 Minicamp. HC Bowles discussed player updates, the importance of communication and nailing down the scheme.

Bucs Call Off Final Day of Minicamp | Updates

Keep informed with our daily updates: News, notes and more throughout the 2026 Offseason

Baker Mayfield: You Can Feel the Energy | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Baker Mayfield spoke to the media following the first day of Bucs 2026 Minicamp. QB Mayfield discussed his drive to win, the Bucs' 2026 NFL Draft class & appearing in Netflix's 'Quarterback' docuseries, premiering July 14th.

2026 Opponent Preview: Carolina Panthers, Weeks 7 & 12

The Panthers see the arrow pointing up for both young QB Bryce Young and a defense that has seen heavy free agency investments the last two years, and are aiming to defend their first division title in a decade

Todd Bowles on Start of Minicamp: Ted Hurst III's Role | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Todd Bowles spoke to the media following the first day of Bucs 2026 Minicamp. HC Bowles discussed OLB Rueben Bain Jr.'s intelligence as a rookie, OLB David Walker's development & OC Zac Robinson's attention to detail.

Photos: Day 1 of Bucs 2026 Minicamp

View the best photos from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first day of 2026 Minicamp at AdventHealth Training Center on June 16, 2026.

Single Game Tickets

Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

Preseason Week 1

August 14

7:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Browns vs. Buccaneers

Week 2

September 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Vikings vs. Buccaneers

Week 3

September 27

4:05 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Packers vs. Buccaneers

Week 4

October 4

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Week 6

October 18

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Falcons vs. Buccaneers

Week 8

November 1

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Week 12

November 30

8:15 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Week 13

December 6

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Saints vs.Buccaneers

Week 15

December 20

1:00 PM ET

Buy Tickets Buy Parking
Rams vs. Buccaneers

Week 17

January 3

Time TBD

Buy Tickets Buy Parking

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising