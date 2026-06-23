Tony Castricone Named Bucs' New Radio Play-By-Play Announcer

On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced the hiring of Tony Castricone as the team's new radio play-by-play announcer and team insider. Castricone succeeds legendary broadcaster Gene Deckerhoff, who retired after the 2025 season following nearly four decades in which he became one of the franchise's most recognizable and respected voices.

Castricone is a veteran broadcaster with more than two decades of experience. He spent the past nine years as the University of Washington's Director of Broadcasting, which included handling radio play-by-play for the schools football and men's basketball teams. He also was the voice of the Clemson men's basketball team from 2014-17 and worked more than seven years with IMG Academy, handling play-by-play as well as serving as a studio host, network manager and content producer.

The Buccaneers conducted a lengthy hunt for a replacement for Deckerhoff and found a fitting successor in Castricone. Coincidentally, Castricone was hired by Washington following the retirement of Bob Rondeau, who had been the voice of the Huskies for 37 years.

"Following a comprehensive nationwide search, we are thrilled to welcome Tony to the Buccaneers," said Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford. "Tony distinguished himself through his professionalism, preparation, passion and ability to connect with audiences. He understands the responsibility that comes with this role and possesses the talent and authenticity to build meaningful relationships with Buccaneers fans for years to come."

During his tenure with Washington, Castricone helped bring to life some iconic moments for the school's sports program, including the football team's run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game during the 2023 season. Now he will have the opportunity to make memories for Buccaneers fans as the team endeavors to add to its two Super Bowl championships.

"It's the honor of a lifetime to be entrusted with this extremely rare opportunity and this one-of-a-kind role within this fantastic franchise," said Castricone. "I'd like to thank the Glazer family and everyone I met with during the interview process for their confidence in my abilities and for allowing me to live out this dream. I'd also like to congratulate Gene Deckerhoff on an iconic 37-year run. There will never be another Gene, and I'll miss hearing his larger-than-life voice on gamedays. The thought of following in his legendary footsteps is humbling and exhilarating. My family and I cannot wait to be Buccaneers, to be Floridians and to meet as many members of the Krewe as possible."

In the booth on game days, Castricone will pair with former Buccaneers tight end Dave Moore, who has been providing color analysis for Tampa Bay games for the past 18 seasons. All Buccaneers broadcasts can be heard locally on 98ROCK (WXTB 97.9 FM), as well as on affiliate stations throughout Florida in the Buccaneers Radio Network. Spanish-language broadcasts are available locally on La Invasora (WTMP 96.1 FM). Fans can also listen to every Buccaneers Radio Network broadcast online through Buccaneers.com and the Buccaneers mobile app.

In addition to calling all of the Bucs' preseason, regular season and postseason games, Castricone will contribute across team-produced programming, digital content, organizational events and fan engagement initiatives throughout the year.