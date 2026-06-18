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Minicamp Takeaways: Emeka Egbuka's Poise in Year 2, Antoine Winfield Jr. Praises Front 7 and Ted Hurst III's Catch Radius 

A rundown of key topics addressed on Wednesday following practice, including Head Coach Todd Bowles discussing his impression of Emeka Egbuka in Year Two, Antoine Winfield Jr. chatting the importance of the front seven establishing dominance and Emeka Egbuka talking Ted Hurst's “elite catch radius"

Jun 18, 2026 at 01:13 PM
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Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Takeaways June 17

Emeka Egbuka Looks "Fresher"

In Weeks One-Four of the 2025 campaign, Emeka Egbuka was one of four NFC wide receivers, and the only rookie, with 75-plus yards from scrimmage in three-or-more games in September alongside Justin Jefferson, Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. The former first-round pick got off to a hot start during his rookie campaign and played the most snaps of any Bucs receiver last year with 886. He lined up at all three receiver spots at various times and although his production hit a lull in the latter half of the year due to a variety of factors, Egbuka showed his ability to impact games. In 2026, Egbuka is focused on "being explosive," generating yards after catch by making defenders miss and becoming more of a confident vocal leader on the team. With a full year in the NFL, Head Coach Todd Bowles described Egbuka's comfortability in Year Two and football intelligence.

"He was nonstop [in 2025] and he looks a little fresher, looks a little more relaxed and calm but he is exactly the same way he was last year from a preparation standpoint," stated Bowles. "He is extremely bright and – all of our receivers are extremely bright – but he is prepared and he understands what to do and is excited for the opportunity."

D-Line Setting the Tone

A dominant pass rush creates a domino effect. A pressure-packed unit imposing its will in the trenches forces an offense into a more predictable, short-to-intermediate pass-heavy script, which allows linebackers to attack gaps, blitz and focus on coverage duties while abandoning heavy run-stop obligations. If a defense can generate pressure with four, it creates a numbers advantage on the back end by using seven in coverage. Pressure forces quarterbacks into errant throws and speeds up their internal clock, which allows the secondary to capitalize with interceptions and tipped balls. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. dished on the importance of the defensive line commanding the line of scrimmage.

"It will help a lot," noted Winfield. "The game starts up front so if you have a dominant front seven, it makes everybody's job way easier and they can control the game and we will be better off this season."

Rookie Review

The Buccaneers drafted Ted Hurst III in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft to fortify the offense and add depth to the receiver room. He has received work at the 'X' spot and has the speed to stress corners downfield. Hurst can bypass pursuit angles and the long-legged receiver has outstanding acceleration and ball-tracking downfield. He has shown his ability in contested catch situations and at uncovering in all three levels. Hurst can make acrobatic grabs look routine and Egbuka detailed what he brings to the receiver room.

"He always ends up in the right spot at the right time," said Egbuka. "He has an elite catch radius. Obviously, he is a very long-limbed receiver and he can play the jump ball very well and I know that he has a basketball background. He has elite speed and I think he is an athletic specimen who wants to continue to hone his game and all the aspects of it and learning the playbook."

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