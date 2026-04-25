Bucs Nab Versatile Miami DB Keionte Scott in Fourth Round

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued to replenish their defense with tough, aggressive players as the third day of the 2026 NFL Draft began on Saturday afternoon. Picking 116th overall in the middle of the fourth round, the Buccaneers landed versatile and productive defensive back Keionte Scott of the University of Miami. Scott is the second former Hurricanes defender to join the Buccaneers in this year's draft, joining first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr., the 15th overall selection.

The 5-11, 193-pound Scott ran a blistering 4.33-second 40-yard dash at Miami's Pro Day after finishing the 2025 season with 64 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, two interceptions (both returned for touchdowns), five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He primarily played a hybrid nickel position for Miami and was listed on some scouting reports as a safety, and that's the type of versatility the Buccaneers continue to prize in their secondary.

"That's kind of the beauty of him as a player, that we see him being able to fill multiple roles whenever and wherever we need him," said Vice President of Player Personnel Mike Biehl. "You can look at our draft picks over the last four or five years, especially at the DB position, and we've done a lot of that where versatility is a big key to those guys. I'd say nickel is probably his first position and best position but we see him being able to potentially play safety or even outside corner if that's where he fits best.

"It's just the versatility, the toughness, the coverage ability – he's a physical player and he has the ability to get the ball back, too."

The Buccaneers have sought to infuse their defense with more of an attacking and physical mindset in 2025, an effort that began in free agency and has continued in the draft. Three of the Bucs' first four picks have been on defenders who take that sort of approach to the field.

"He fits with what we've done in this draft on defense with Bain and Trotter," said Biehl. "He fits that mold. Even going to the free agents that we signed, there's definitely been an emphasis on getting a little more physical and aggressive and tough. He fits that mold for sure."

The Bucs did use their third-round pick on offense on Friday, selecting Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst due to his impressive combination of size, speed and production. However, Scott was widely considered a likely Day Two pick heading into the draft as well, and the Buccaneers feel like they got strong value for their first pick on Day Three.