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Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Nab Versatile Miami DB Keionte Scott in Fourth Round

Dipping into the Hurricanes' pool of talent for a second time this weekend, the Buccaneers drafted the position-versatile Keionte Scott, another aggressive and attacking defender who fits the mold the team has emphasized this offseason

Apr 25, 2026 at 02:00 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued to replenish their defense with tough, aggressive players as the third day of the 2026 NFL Draft began on Saturday afternoon. Picking 116th overall in the middle of the fourth round, the Buccaneers landed versatile and productive defensive back Keionte Scott of the University of Miami. Scott is the second former Hurricanes defender to join the Buccaneers in this year's draft, joining first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr., the 15th overall selection.

The 5-11, 193-pound Scott ran a blistering 4.33-second 40-yard dash at Miami's Pro Day after finishing the 2025 season with 64 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, two interceptions (both returned for touchdowns), five passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. He primarily played a hybrid nickel position for Miami and was listed on some scouting reports as a safety, and that's the type of versatility the Buccaneers continue to prize in their secondary.

"That's kind of the beauty of him as a player, that we see him being able to fill multiple roles whenever and wherever we need him," said Vice President of Player Personnel Mike Biehl. "You can look at our draft picks over the last four or five years, especially at the DB position, and we've done a lot of that where versatility is a big key to those guys. I'd say nickel is probably his first position and best position but we see him being able to potentially play safety or even outside corner if that's where he fits best.

"It's just the versatility, the toughness, the coverage ability – he's a physical player and he has the ability to get the ball back, too."

The Buccaneers have sought to infuse their defense with more of an attacking and physical mindset in 2025, an effort that began in free agency and has continued in the draft. Three of the Bucs' first four picks have been on defenders who take that sort of approach to the field.

"He fits with what we've done in this draft on defense with Bain and Trotter," said Biehl. "He fits that mold. Even going to the free agents that we signed, there's definitely been an emphasis on getting a little more physical and aggressive and tough. He fits that mold for sure."

The Bucs did use their third-round pick on offense on Friday, selecting Georgia State wide receiver Ted Hurst due to his impressive combination of size, speed and production. However, Scott was widely considered a likely Day Two pick heading into the draft as well, and the Buccaneers feel like they got strong value for their first pick on Day Three.

"I think he's a really good fourth-round pick," said Biehl. "You're getting a guy that, at a minimum is going to come in and be a backup and special teams guy, but we actually think he has a chance to compete for playing time on defense. Any time you get somebody like that in the fourth round it's pretty good value."

Photos: Best of Fourth-Round Draft Pick DB Keionte Scott

View images of University of Miami DB Keionte Scott, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fourth-Round Draft Pick

Miami defensive back Keionte Scott lines up for a play during the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between Ohio State and Miami Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Miami defensive back Keionte Scott lines up for a play during the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between Ohio State and Miami Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Photo by Elijah Heatley
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Photo by Elijah Heatley

Elijah Heatley / Miami Athletics/© 2025 University of Miami Athletics. All Rights Reserved.
Miami defensive back Keionte Scott poses for a photo after the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal game, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
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Miami defensive back Keionte Scott poses for a photo after the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football playoff semifinal game, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami defensive back Keionte Scott rushes in during the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between Ohio State and Miami Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Miami defensive back Keionte Scott rushes in during the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between Ohio State and Miami Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Photo by Sophie Pallman
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Photo by Sophie Pallman

Sophie Pallman / Miami Athletics/© 2025 University of Miami Athletics. All Rights Reserved.
Miami defensive back Keionte Scott drops back to defend against Ohio State during the second half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
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Miami defensive back Keionte Scott drops back to defend against Ohio State during the second half of the Cotton Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal game Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Photo by Sophie Pallman
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Photo by Sophie Pallman

Sophie Pallman / Miami Athletics/© 2026 University of Miami Athletics. All Rights Reserved.
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