 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs Add Clemson DT DeMonte Capehart in Round Five, Tout Athletic Upside

Continuing to add size and talent to all levels of the defense in the 2026 draft, the Bucs used a fifth-round pick on Clemson's DeMonte Capehart, who drew comparisons to long-time Buc stalwart Will Gholston

Apr 25, 2026 at 06:56 PM
Author Image
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

TBB_DraftPick_RD5PK155_CAPEHART__16x9

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used the first of two fifth-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday to selection Clemson defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart. They are hoping he can have the sort of immediate and long-term impact as another defensive lineman they drafted on Day Three 13 years ago.

"To put in terms that Bucs fans might understand: He's Will Gholston," said Vice President Player of Personnel Mike Biehl of the Clemson big man. "He's that kind of big, long player who can set the edge against the run and plays with a mean demeanor that we covet."

Gholston was a fourth-round pick out of Michigan State in 2013. He played 12 seasons for the Buccaneers, providing immense value for a Day Three pick. Gholston's 186 career games played for Tampa Bay are the most by a defensive linemen in franchise history and he ended his career with 432 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 81 quarterback hits and a Super Bowl championship ring.

Even without the Gholston comparison, Biehl said the Buccaneers were somewhat surprised to be able to land a prospect with Capehart's traits in the third round. Capehart measured in at 6-5 and 313 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine and proceeded to run a 4.85-second 40-yard dash. His final counting statistics after three seasons and 57 games at Clemson don't jump off the page – 3.0 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, 72 tackles – but the Bucs see potential for more in a different role.

"He doesn't have eye-popping production numbers, but when he tested he was 313 pounds and ran a 4.8," said Biehl. "He's got some impressive athletic traits. Some of that [low statistical production] is the scheme they play at Clemson; they weren't asking him to get up the field a lot. But we think that he's got the ability to set the edge and be a run-stuffer and we also think he has a little upside as a pass-rusher, too, with his athletic ability."

The Buccaneers have been busy this draft weekend adding talent, size and aggressiveness to their defense at all levels. Prior to the Capehart selection they also addressed the edge in Round One with Miami's Rueben Bain Jr., the middle of the defense in Round Two with Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter and the secondary in Round Four with Miami defensive back Keionte Scott. Capehart's availability in the fifth round was icing on the cake.

"To get somebody that big and that athletic in the fifth round, a player we think can come in and contribute right away, that was pretty exciting," said Biehl.

Photos: Best of Fifth-Round Draft Pick DT DeMonte Capehart

View images of Clemson University DT DeMonte Capehart, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fifth-Round Draft Pick

Capehart, DeMonte-09
1 / 7
Clemson defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart (19) celebrates after his sack with defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
2 / 7

Clemson defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart (19) celebrates after his sack with defensive tackle Peter Woods (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart (19) sacks Troy quarterback Goose Crowder (9) during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
3 / 7

Clemson defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart (19) sacks Troy quarterback Goose Crowder (9) during an NCAA college football game between Clemson and Troy, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Capehart, DeMonte-02
4 / 7
Clemson defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart (05) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
5 / 7

Clemson defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart (05) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Clemson defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart (05) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
6 / 7

Clemson defensive lineman DeMonte Capehart (05) runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy
Clemson defensive lineman Demonte Capehart works out during NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Clemson, S.C.. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
7 / 7

Clemson defensive lineman Demonte Capehart works out during NFL Pro Day, Thursday, March 12, 2026, in Clemson, S.C.. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Mike Stewart/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

2026 Buccaneers Draft Wrap: Edge, Energy, Passion

The surprise selection of premier edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round set the tone for a Bucs draft that was heavy on players the team believes will add to the aggressive and attacking mindset of the overall roster

news

Bucs Thrilled to Land Relentless Pass Rusher Rueben Bain Jr. in First Round

GM Jason Licht said there were very few scenarios in which his team thought Miami OLB Rueben Bain Jr. would be available at pick 15, but when he was the Bucs jumped at the chance to land a pass rusher with "a great blend of power and athleticism"

news

Bucs Draft Mizzou LB Josiah Trotter in Round Two, Add More Physicality to Defense

The Buccaneers used the 46th overall pick in the second round of the 2026 draft to add to the defense yet again, selecting tough and physical Mizzou linebacker Josiah Trotter, who has an NFL pedigree

news

Bucs Draft WR Ted Hurst in Third Round, Add Intriguing Skill Set to Position of Strength

The Buccaneers selected Georgia State WR Ted Hurst, who has an impressive combination of size, speed and production, with the 84th overall selection in the 2026 draft

news

Bucs Nab Versatile Miami DB Keionte Scott in Fourth Round

Dipping into the Hurricanes' pool of talent for a second time this weekend, the Buccaneers drafted the position-versatile Keionte Scott, another aggressive and attacking defender who fits the mold the team has emphasized this offseason

news

Bucs Bolster O-Line with Notre Dame's Billy Scrauth in Round Five

Only Tampa Bay's second pick on offense in their 2026 draft, Notre Dame guard Billy Schrauth is a road-grading blocker who contributed to a powerful rushing attack in South Bend

news

Bucs Conclude 2026 Draft with LSU TE Bauer Sharp in Round Six

After trading up 10 spots in the sixth round, the Buccaneers made LSU's Bauer Sharp, an ascending tight end with good speed and route-running skills, their seventh and final pick in the draft

news

5 Things to Know About Bucs Day Three Picks

Get to know the Buccaneers Day Three selections in Rounds Four-Six

news

Todd Bowles: Rueben Bain Jr. Brings "No-Losing Mentality" to Bucs' Defense

The Bucs didn't expect Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. to be available at the 15th pick but considered him the perfect fit, not only for his physical gifts but for the mindset he brings to the field every play

news

5 Things to Know About Bucs Third-Round Pick Ted Hurst

Get to know the Buccaneers third-round draft selection Ted Hurst

news

5 Things to Know About Second-Round Pick Josiah Trotter

Get to know the Buccaneers' second-round draft selection Josiah Trotter

Latest Headlines

2026 Buccaneers Draft Wrap: Edge, Energy, Passion

The surprise selection of premier edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round set the tone for a Bucs draft that was heavy on players the team believes will add to the aggressive and attacking mindset of the overall roster

Bucs Thrilled to Land Relentless Pass Rusher Rueben Bain Jr. in First Round

GM Jason Licht said there were very few scenarios in which his team thought Miami OLB Rueben Bain Jr. would be available at pick 15, but when he was the Bucs jumped at the chance to land a pass rusher with "a great blend of power and athleticism"

Bucs Draft Mizzou LB Josiah Trotter in Round Two, Add More Physicality to Defense

The Buccaneers used the 46th overall pick in the second round of the 2026 draft to add to the defense yet again, selecting tough and physical Mizzou linebacker Josiah Trotter, who has an NFL pedigree

Bucs Draft WR Ted Hurst in Third Round, Add Intriguing Skill Set to Position of Strength

The Buccaneers selected Georgia State WR Ted Hurst, who has an impressive combination of size, speed and production, with the 84th overall selection in the 2026 draft

Bucs Nab Versatile Miami DB Keionte Scott in Fourth Round

Dipping into the Hurricanes' pool of talent for a second time this weekend, the Buccaneers drafted the position-versatile Keionte Scott, another aggressive and attacking defender who fits the mold the team has emphasized this offseason

Bucs Add Clemson DT DeMonte Capehart in Round Five, Tout Athletic Upside

Continuing to add size and talent to all levels of the defense in the 2026 draft, the Bucs used a fifth-round pick on Clemson's DeMonte Capehart, who drew comparisons to long-time Buc stalwart Will Gholston

Bucs Bolster O-Line with Notre Dame's Billy Scrauth in Round Five

Only Tampa Bay's second pick on offense in their 2026 draft, Notre Dame guard Billy Schrauth is a road-grading blocker who contributed to a powerful rushing attack in South Bend

Bucs Conclude 2026 Draft with LSU TE Bauer Sharp in Round Six

After trading up 10 spots in the sixth round, the Buccaneers made LSU's Bauer Sharp, an ascending tight end with good speed and route-running skills, their seventh and final pick in the draft

Rob McCartney Highlights The Bucs 2026 Draft Class | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant General Manager Rob McCartney addressed the media after the 2026 NFL Draft. Rob McCartney discussed the high-quality players joining the Krewe, adding energy to their defense and the wonderful scouting staff that makes everything happen.

Photos: Rueben Bain Jr.'s First Day in Tampa Bay

View photos of Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Rueben Bain Jr.'s first day as a part of the Krewe.

5 Things to Know About Bucs Day Three Picks

Get to know the Buccaneers Day Three selections in Rounds Four-Six

Keionte Scott: 'Can't Wait to Start Working' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DB Keionte Scott addressed the media after being selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. DB Scott discussed his excitement to join the Krewe and bringing the energy with former Miami teammate Rueben Bain Jr to Tampa Bay.

DeMonte Capehart: Ready to 'Give My All' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DT DeMonte Capehart addressed the media after being selected in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. DT Capehart discussed his game on the defensive line and his thoughts about joining Tampa Bay's defensive system.

Todd Bowles & Jason Licht Call Fifth-Round Draft Pick Billy Schrauth

Listen as GM Jason Licht and HC Todd Bowles call to select Notre Dame G Billy Schrauth in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Watch the moment Schrauth joins the Krewe.

Catch the 2026 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 23-25!

Billy Schrauth on Doing Whatever It Takes to Win | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers G Billy Schrauth addressed the media after being selected in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. G Schrauth discussed loving the run game, being comfortable playing wherever on the offensive line and looking forward to helping the Bucs win games.

Todd Bowles & Jason Licht Call Fourth-Round Draft Pick Keionte Scott

Listen as GM Jason Licht and HC Todd Bowles call to select Miami DB Keionte Scott in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Watch the moment Scott joins the Krewe.

Catch the 2026 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 23-25!

Bauer Sharp's Goal: 'Earn Respect' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Bauer Sharp addressed the media after being selected in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. TE Sharp spoke passionately about his love for the game and his commitment to doing whatever it takes to succeed.

Top Plays from DeMonte Capehart's Career | Draft Highlights

Watch some of Clemson DT DeMonte Capehart's top plays from his college career.

Catch the 2026 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 23-25!

Photos: Best of Sixth-Round Draft Pick TE Bauer Sharp

View images of Louisiana State University TE Bauer Sharp, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sixth-Round Draft Pick

Top Plays from Bauer Sharp's Career | Draft Highlights

Watch some of LSU TE Bauer Sharp's top plays from his college career.

Catch the 2026 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 23-25!

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising