Bucs Add Clemson DT DeMonte Capehart in Round Five, Tout Athletic Upside

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers used the first of two fifth-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on Saturday to selection Clemson defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart. They are hoping he can have the sort of immediate and long-term impact as another defensive lineman they drafted on Day Three 13 years ago.

"To put in terms that Bucs fans might understand: He's Will Gholston," said Vice President Player of Personnel Mike Biehl of the Clemson big man. "He's that kind of big, long player who can set the edge against the run and plays with a mean demeanor that we covet."

Gholston was a fourth-round pick out of Michigan State in 2013. He played 12 seasons for the Buccaneers, providing immense value for a Day Three pick. Gholston's 186 career games played for Tampa Bay are the most by a defensive linemen in franchise history and he ended his career with 432 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 81 quarterback hits and a Super Bowl championship ring.

Even without the Gholston comparison, Biehl said the Buccaneers were somewhat surprised to be able to land a prospect with Capehart's traits in the third round. Capehart measured in at 6-5 and 313 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine and proceeded to run a 4.85-second 40-yard dash. His final counting statistics after three seasons and 57 games at Clemson don't jump off the page – 3.0 sacks, 13.5 tackles for loss, 72 tackles – but the Bucs see potential for more in a different role.

"He doesn't have eye-popping production numbers, but when he tested he was 313 pounds and ran a 4.8," said Biehl. "He's got some impressive athletic traits. Some of that [low statistical production] is the scheme they play at Clemson; they weren't asking him to get up the field a lot. But we think that he's got the ability to set the edge and be a run-stuffer and we also think he has a little upside as a pass-rusher, too, with his athletic ability."

The Buccaneers have been busy this draft weekend adding talent, size and aggressiveness to their defense at all levels. Prior to the Capehart selection they also addressed the edge in Round One with Miami's Rueben Bain Jr., the middle of the defense in Round Two with Missouri linebacker Josiah Trotter and the secondary in Round Four with Miami defensive back Keionte Scott. Capehart's availability in the fifth round was icing on the cake.