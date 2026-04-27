 Skip to main content
Advertising

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Inside the Bucs' New-Look Linebacker Corps 

With the acquisition of Alex Anzalone in free agency and Josiah Trotter via the 2026 NFL Draft, a new era begins for the Buccaneers' linebacker room

Apr 27, 2026 at 03:14 PM
Author Image
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

trotter (1)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reloaded at inside linebacker during the offseason following the retirement of franchise legend Lavonte David. In alignment with the team's desire to get more physical at the position, Tampa Bay acquired Alex Anzalone in free agency from the Detroit Lions and selected Missouri's Josiah Trotter in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. After the Bucs' linebacker unit struggled on occasion last season with tight ends over the middle of the field and pass-catching backs out of the flat, the Bucs retooled the middle of the defense.

Anzalone will assume David's role as the Bucs' "Mo" or weakside linebacker. Rookie, Trotter, veteran acquisition Christian Rozeboom and fourth-year player SirVocea Dennis will compete for the "Mike" or middle linebacker role in Todd Bowles' defense.

"Alex is in position to be the Mo right now and we will see," said Bowles before the drafting of Trotter. "Rozeboom can play the Mike, Voss can play the Mike but all three have to learn both spots anyways. Right now, I see Alex as my Mo."

Anzalone's lateral quickness, range and hip fluidity allow him to effectively cover backs and tight ends down the seam, benefiting the "Mo" role, which is conventionally more pass-oriented on the slot receiver side. He squeezes routes from zone and Anzalone's football IQ is evident from the snap of the ball. Anzalone is able to combat spread formats with his multi-faceted skillset and will fortify the middle of Tampa Bay's defense.

Trotter transferred to Missouri for the 2025 season from West Virginia and led the Tigers in tackles, which garnered him first-team All-SEC honors. He wore the green dot, serving as the Mike linebacker and quarterback of the defense for Missouri. Trotter is a downhill thumper, looking to deliver a seismic blow. He knifes through gaps and plays with violence. Trotter is able to quickly shed to track down ball carriers and is disciplined in run fits. He plays with a tough disposition and is a lethal blitzer, possessing savvy rush work. Trotter has NFL linebacker bloodlines and plays with a tough disposition – one the Bucs coveted in the 2026 class. While he is still developing his awareness in zone coverage, Trotter brings his disruptive qualities to Tampa Bay to strengthen the linebacker room.

Related Content

news

Bucs Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Calijah Kancey

The Buccaneers have picked up the 2027 option year in DL Calijah Kancey's contract, after the 2023 first-round pick recorded 11.5 sacks and 66 quarterback pressures in his first 29 career games

news

2026 Buccaneers Draft Wrap: Edge, Energy, Passion

The surprise selection of premier edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round set the tone for a Bucs draft that was heavy on players the team believes will add to the aggressive and attacking mindset of the overall roster

news

Draft Grade Roundup: Bucs Receive Favorable Report Card | 2026 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers' brass received a favorable review post-draft from various outlets

news

Miami Closes in on Alabama on Bucs' All-Time Draft List

After nabbing the Hurricane duo of OLB Rueben Bain Jr. and CB Keionte Scott in last weekend's draft, the Buccaneers have now selected 14 Miami players in their draft history, just one fewer than their Alabama haul

Latest Headlines

Inside the Bucs' New-Look Linebacker Corps

With the acquisition of Alex Anzalone in free agency and Josiah Trotter via the 2026 NFL Draft, a new era begins for the Buccaneers' linebacker room

Bucs Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Calijah Kancey

The Buccaneers have picked up the 2027 option year in DL Calijah Kancey's contract, after the 2023 first-round pick recorded 11.5 sacks and 66 quarterback pressures in his first 29 career games

2026 Buccaneers Draft Wrap: Edge, Energy, Passion

The surprise selection of premier edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round set the tone for a Bucs draft that was heavy on players the team believes will add to the aggressive and attacking mindset of the overall roster

Draft Grade Roundup: Bucs Receive Favorable Report Card | 2026 NFL Draft

The Buccaneers' brass received a favorable review post-draft from various outlets

Draft Selection Breakdown | Road to the Draft

Team Reporter Casey Phillips, Senior Writer/Editor Scott Smith and special guest Trevor Sikkema Co-Host of the NFL Stock Exchange discuss the final storylines of the 2026 NFL Draft. This week they shared their insights on our newest additions to the Krewe.

Miami Closes in on Alabama on Bucs' All-Time Draft List

After nabbing the Hurricane duo of OLB Rueben Bain Jr. and CB Keionte Scott in last weekend's draft, the Buccaneers have now selected 14 Miami players in their draft history, just one fewer than their Alabama haul

Photos: Through the Years Bucs vs. Lions

View images of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' matchups throughout the years vs. the Detroit Lions

Bucs Thrilled to Land Relentless Pass Rusher Rueben Bain Jr. in First Round

GM Jason Licht said there were very few scenarios in which his team thought Miami OLB Rueben Bain Jr. would be available at pick 15, but when he was the Bucs jumped at the chance to land a pass rusher with "a great blend of power and athleticism"

Bucs Draft Mizzou LB Josiah Trotter in Round Two, Add More Physicality to Defense

The Buccaneers used the 46th overall pick in the second round of the 2026 draft to add to the defense yet again, selecting tough and physical Mizzou linebacker Josiah Trotter, who has an NFL pedigree

Bucs Draft WR Ted Hurst in Third Round, Add Intriguing Skill Set to Position of Strength

The Buccaneers selected Georgia State WR Ted Hurst, who has an impressive combination of size, speed and production, with the 84th overall selection in the 2026 draft

Bucs Nab Versatile Miami DB Keionte Scott in Fourth Round

Dipping into the Hurricanes' pool of talent for a second time this weekend, the Buccaneers drafted the position-versatile Keionte Scott, another aggressive and attacking defender who fits the mold the team has emphasized this offseason

Bucs Add Clemson DT DeMonte Capehart in Round Five, Tout Athletic Upside

Continuing to add size and talent to all levels of the defense in the 2026 draft, the Bucs used a fifth-round pick on Clemson's DeMonte Capehart, who drew comparisons to long-time Buc stalwart Will Gholston

Bucs Bolster O-Line with Notre Dame's Billy Scrauth in Round Five

Only Tampa Bay's second pick on offense in their 2026 draft, Notre Dame guard Billy Schrauth is a road-grading blocker who contributed to a powerful rushing attack in South Bend

Bucs Conclude 2026 Draft with LSU TE Bauer Sharp in Round Six

After trading up 10 spots in the sixth round, the Buccaneers made LSU's Bauer Sharp, an ascending tight end with good speed and route-running skills, their seventh and final pick in the draft

Rob McCartney Highlights The Bucs 2026 Draft Class | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant General Manager Rob McCartney addressed the media after the 2026 NFL Draft. Rob McCartney discussed the high-quality players joining the Krewe, adding energy to their defense and the wonderful scouting staff that makes everything happen.

Photos: Rueben Bain Jr.'s First Day in Tampa Bay

View photos of Tampa Bay Buccaneers OLB Rueben Bain Jr.'s first day as a part of the Krewe.

5 Things to Know About Bucs Day Three Picks

Get to know the Buccaneers Day Three selections in Rounds Four-Six

Keionte Scott: 'Can't Wait to Start Working' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DB Keionte Scott addressed the media after being selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. DB Scott discussed his excitement to join the Krewe and bringing the energy with former Miami teammate Rueben Bain Jr to Tampa Bay.

DeMonte Capehart: Ready to 'Give My All' | Press Conference

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DT DeMonte Capehart addressed the media after being selected in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. DT Capehart discussed his game on the defensive line and his thoughts about joining Tampa Bay's defensive system.

Todd Bowles & Jason Licht Call Fifth-Round Draft Pick Billy Schrauth

Listen as GM Jason Licht and HC Todd Bowles call to select Notre Dame G Billy Schrauth in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Watch the moment Schrauth joins the Krewe.

Catch the 2026 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ABC & ESPN from April 23-25!

Want more Bucs content from the official source? Add Buccaneers.com to your list of source preferences on Google today!

Advertising