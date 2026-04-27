Inside the Bucs' New-Look Linebacker Corps 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reloaded at inside linebacker during the offseason following the retirement of franchise legend Lavonte David. In alignment with the team's desire to get more physical at the position, Tampa Bay acquired Alex Anzalone in free agency from the Detroit Lions and selected Missouri's Josiah Trotter in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. After the Bucs' linebacker unit struggled on occasion last season with tight ends over the middle of the field and pass-catching backs out of the flat, the Bucs retooled the middle of the defense.
Anzalone will assume David's role as the Bucs' "Mo" or weakside linebacker. Rookie, Trotter, veteran acquisition Christian Rozeboom and fourth-year player SirVocea Dennis will compete for the "Mike" or middle linebacker role in Todd Bowles' defense.
"Alex is in position to be the Mo right now and we will see," said Bowles before the drafting of Trotter. "Rozeboom can play the Mike, Voss can play the Mike but all three have to learn both spots anyways. Right now, I see Alex as my Mo."
Anzalone's lateral quickness, range and hip fluidity allow him to effectively cover backs and tight ends down the seam, benefiting the "Mo" role, which is conventionally more pass-oriented on the slot receiver side. He squeezes routes from zone and Anzalone's football IQ is evident from the snap of the ball. Anzalone is able to combat spread formats with his multi-faceted skillset and will fortify the middle of Tampa Bay's defense.
Trotter transferred to Missouri for the 2025 season from West Virginia and led the Tigers in tackles, which garnered him first-team All-SEC honors. He wore the green dot, serving as the Mike linebacker and quarterback of the defense for Missouri. Trotter is a downhill thumper, looking to deliver a seismic blow. He knifes through gaps and plays with violence. Trotter is able to quickly shed to track down ball carriers and is disciplined in run fits. He plays with a tough disposition and is a lethal blitzer, possessing savvy rush work. Trotter has NFL linebacker bloodlines and plays with a tough disposition – one the Bucs coveted in the 2026 class. While he is still developing his awareness in zone coverage, Trotter brings his disruptive qualities to Tampa Bay to strengthen the linebacker room.