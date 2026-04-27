Inside the Bucs' New-Look Linebacker Corps 

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reloaded at inside linebacker during the offseason following the retirement of franchise legend Lavonte David. In alignment with the team's desire to get more physical at the position, Tampa Bay acquired Alex Anzalone in free agency from the Detroit Lions and selected Missouri's Josiah Trotter in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. After the Bucs' linebacker unit struggled on occasion last season with tight ends over the middle of the field and pass-catching backs out of the flat, the Bucs retooled the middle of the defense.

Anzalone will assume David's role as the Bucs' "Mo" or weakside linebacker. Rookie, Trotter, veteran acquisition Christian Rozeboom and fourth-year player SirVocea Dennis will compete for the "Mike" or middle linebacker role in Todd Bowles' defense.

"Alex is in position to be the Mo right now and we will see," said Bowles before the drafting of Trotter. "Rozeboom can play the Mike, Voss can play the Mike but all three have to learn both spots anyways. Right now, I see Alex as my Mo."

Anzalone's lateral quickness, range and hip fluidity allow him to effectively cover backs and tight ends down the seam, benefiting the "Mo" role, which is conventionally more pass-oriented on the slot receiver side. He squeezes routes from zone and Anzalone's football IQ is evident from the snap of the ball. Anzalone is able to combat spread formats with his multi-faceted skillset and will fortify the middle of Tampa Bay's defense.