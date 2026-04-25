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Bucs Conclude 2026 Draft with LSU TE Bauer Sharp in Round Six

After trading up 10 spots in the sixth round, the Buccaneers made LSU's Bauer Sharp, an ascending tight end with good speed and route-running skills, their seventh and final pick in the draft

Apr 25, 2026 at 06:54 PM
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Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

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On a weekend dominated by defensive reinforcements, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished up their 2026 drafting efforts with the selection of LSU tight end Bauer Sharp in the sixth round. In order to make sure they didn't miss out on their most coveted player remaining, the Buccaneers sent their lone seventh-round pick, number 229, to the Las Vegas Raiders to move up 10 spots from 195 to 185.

The 6-5, 249-pound Bauer adds intriguing speed and pass-catching skills to a tight end room that already includes Cade Otton, Payne Durham, Ko Kieft and Devin Culp. In his lone season at LSU, after two at Southeastern Louisiana and one at Oklahoma, Bauer caught 24 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns.

"We traded up to get him," noted Buccaneers Director of College Scouting Tony Hardie. "He's athletic, a former quarterback. He's a good receiver, sees the game well, feels the game well as you would expect from a former quarterback."

Sharp ascended on the Bucs' draft board throughout the offseason as he put in strong showings at the East-West Shrine Game and the NFL Scouting Combine before impressing during a top-30 visit to team headquarters in the spring. He ran a 4.63-second 40-yard dash at the Combine.

"He did really well at the East-West Shrine Bowl, stood out there, then performed well at the Combine, ran well." Recounted Hardie. "We brought him in for a top-30 visit and he had a really good energy to him. He's an energetic guy and he talked about how he brings that in the huddle in the well. It just lined up really well for us with a guy you could say is still ascending after a position switch. His athleticism, as much as anything, is what stands out.

"At the East-West what stood out was his hands and his separation on routes and running past people," said Hardie. "We might not have anticipated that speed, and then he backs it up at the Combine and we saw that [and said], 'Wow, he is that fast.'"

The Buccaneers re-signed Otton to a three-year deal in March and he is likely to continue his role as a two-way tight end who has back-to-back 59-catch seasons and routinely plays 90%-plus of the offensive snaps. The Bucs believe Bauer can add to that unit with his pass-catching skills and his willing approach to blocking.

"He would be more of a receiving tight end, but he'll put his face in there too," said Hardie. "You feel that passion when you're talking to him. Bringing that from that position is pretty compelling."

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