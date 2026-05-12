A 'Z' for Zac: Bucs Streamline Plan for Emeka Egbuka in Robinson's Offense

By just about any measure, Emeka Egbuka's rookie season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was a rousing success. Egbuka led the team with 938 receiving yards and finished second in the NFL among all rookies in that category while scoring six touchdowns and averaging 14.9 yards per grab. He finished fifth in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month in September. Egbuka played in all 17 games with 13 starts and generally built expectations for a very productive NFL career.
With some time reflect on these achievements, they almost seem even more impressive when one considers the level of difficulty Egbuka faced in his early days as a pro. Seen as almost a luxury or future-based pick when the Buccaneers picked him 19th overall, he became the focal point of the team's passing attack almost immediately thanks to injuries to Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan. Egbuka never got to settle into one primary role; instead, the Bucs varyingly needed him at all the receiver spots, which is a significant mental burden to put on a rookie.
Thus, there is reason for optimism that Egbuka can take his production to an even greater level in his second season, particularly if he is allowed to focus on mastering one specific position. And that's precisely what the Buccaneers plan to do in 2026.
On Tuesday, after the first of a series of 10 OTA practices the Buccaneers will hold over the next three weeks, Offensive Coordinator Zac Robinson discussed a variety of topics, including Egbuka's role in the new offense he is bringing to Tampa.
"We'll settle him into one spot, kind of our 'Z' spot, but again in some instances he might look like he's playing the 'X,' in some instances he might be the 'F' just based on the formation and how you can move him around," said Robinson. "But Mek, just getting to know him the last handful of weeks, it's incredible just how – I know I keep throwing the word 'intentional' around but that is him to a 'T.' A lot of work and preparation that he puts into it – he's very similar to a Cooper Kupp, just in terms of the way his brain works with the game of football and his natural instincts."
In the NFL, the 'Z' or flanker receiver usually lines up off the line of scrimmage on the outside, often on the same side as the tight end. He's more likely to go in motion than the 'X' receiver and, ideally, he has the versatility to make plays outside or over the middle. With Egbuka in that role, Chris Godwin would likely operate out of the slot, where he has done the best work in his career, and the Bucs would get snaps at Z from McMillan, Tez Johnson and rookie third-rounder Ted Hurst.
"It will be good to be able to kind of settle him in at one spot," said Wide Receivers Coach Bryan McClendon. "Mek obviously is an extremely talented guy. He's extremely everything, when it comes to talented, smart, all of that stuff. He checks all of those boxes. Because he does that, you have a tendency to use him as much as you can. He got put in a position that, quite frankly, we leaned on him probably more than we should have early in his career. It was nobody's fault – guys got banged up and he was the best guy there so we were trying to do a bunch with him. One, to be able to get a lot of those guys back around him, that's going to help him out a lot, too. And two, he has a whole season of training for this deal."
View photos of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson
With 677 yards and six touchdowns through his first nine games, Egbuka looked well on his way to a 1,000-yard, 10-touchdown campaign as a rookie, something only Evans has done in franchise history. However, he never tallied more than 64 yards in any of the last eight contests and didn't reach the end zone again in that span. The Bucs got Evans, Godwin and McMillan back for some of that time, so Egbuka's target rate was bound to drop, but it's fair to wonder if a sturdier "rookie wall" was waiting for him down the stretch than most first-year players have to contend with.
"It's nobody's fault also, but you got guys who played through a national championship, and then a few weeks later they're at the Combine, a month or two later they're drafted and a week or two after that they're coming in with the vets and you've got an NFL offseason," said McClendon. "So you really never get a chance to kind of heal up from even stuff that you're dealing with as a young player in college. Like I said, you have lingering stuff like that jump up, and having to play through 17 games as a rookie, it's not easy. It's not easy, and I think he handled it as good as anybody could, but you would like to have been able to help him out some a little bit in that regard, too."
Indeed, Egbuka's work to help Ohio State win the championship in 2024, followed by draft preparation, offseason work with the Bucs, training camp and then that outsized role from Day One was a gauntlet. Now, heading into 2026, he's got more time to heal and process, and he's got a more streamlined role in the offense waiting for him.
"He doesn't have to change a thing," said Robinson. "I think he's come back, he's refreshed. He played a ton of snaps and obviously played a lot of college football leading into that season and played a ton of snaps [there]. I think Mek's just going to take huge, huge strides. He knows the new terminology and is asking great questions. Mek's just got to be Mek and do his thing and he'll be just fine."