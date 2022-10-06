Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Top Quotes, Overview of the Falcons & More | Brianna's Blitz

Top Quotes from Wednesday's media availability, including a look ahead to Sunday's matchup with the Atlanta Falcons  

Oct 06, 2022
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Match Physicality

On Sunday, there are more than bragging rights at stake. With both the Buccaneers and Falcons sitting at a 2-2 record, the victor will take first place in the NFC South division race. Atlanta is entering the game with momentum, coming off a two-game win streak against the Seahawks and Browns. Under the tutelage of Arthur Smith, the Falcons know what their identity is: running the football. Atlanta has gashed opponents on the ground in recent weeks utilizing inside zone, outside zone and quarterback bootlegs to complement Marcus Mariota's mobility. The Falcons have been effective employing receivers on jet sweeps and through an RPO-centric attack, getting their playmakers on the perimeter. Their play-action game coincides to bolster the ground assault and come Sunday, the Buccaneers will have to match the Falcons' physicality.

"Obviously, everybody knows we have a big game coming up – Falcons are doing well [these] last two weeks," Assistant Head Coach and Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin described. "We [have to] make sure we match that energy and get this win."

Key Matchup

Going up against a laundry list of the league's elite defensive tackles, Bucs' rookie left guard Luke Goedeke will face another on Sunday in Grady Jarrett. His nickname, "You shall not pass," is an embodiment of his play style. Jarrett is the anchor of the Falcons' defensive line, consistently disrupting the backfield with a lethal get-off and vast pass rush arsenal. Jarrett effectively penetrates the A and B-gaps, fortifying Atlanta's defense. On Sunday, Goedeke will see a heavy dose of Jarrett.

"Luke is battling every week – I don't think Luke has had a week off yet," Harold Goodwin stated. "Every time he's been lined up, he's had a decent, Pro-Bowl type player standing over him – from Kenny Clark to last week to Chris Jones. He's going to get Grady [Jarrett] this week. [Robert] Hainsey has done a nice job of replacing Ryan [Jensen] and I don't have time for you to tell me you're young. We've got a game to play and when the ball's put out there, we've got to play. We've got to execute, and we all know that we've got to keep '12' (Tom Brady) upright."

The game will likely hinge on which team wins the battle in the trenches. Goedeke relayed his thoughts on Jarrett, a two-time Pro Bowl veteran.

"He is a really quick guy and is a little shorter. Obviously, he has natural leverage and is a top-tier interior defensive lineman so, I have been studying him. He has a really nice chop-club and arm over, so I have to be prepared for that."

Shaq Barrett's Impression of Marcus Mariota

The Falcons offense is predicated on running the football and that includes their quarterback, Marcus Mariota. Whether it is a designed rollout or an impromptu scramble, Mariota is a true speed threat. The former 2014 Heisman Trophy winner can make throws off-balance and tear up a defense on the ground. He can climb and slide from pressure while looking down the field. Mariota is not a stationary pocket passer and setting the edge will be crucial for the Bucs' defense on Sunday afternoon. If players over-pursue, Mariota can step up into vacated gaps and take off through an open lane. Outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett discussed the defense's focus on Sunday in facing Mariota.

"It's going to be a little difficult this week because they don't really do too much drop-back passing – it's going to be bootlegs, roll-outs, stuff like that. [I've] got to be disciplined in my assignments. If I get the quarterback, I get him – but I'm worrying about stopping the run and shutting the run down first because, as you [saw] last week, they can do it really well if we allow them to."

