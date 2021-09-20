Top Three Takeaways from Buccaneers vs. Falcons

2. The number of the day is TWO.

So I had to make this the second point, of course.

Let's run down the list of twos, shall we?

-Two different Mikes scored touchdowns for the Bucs.

-Mike Evans had two touchdowns after being quiet in Week 1 and subsequently causing every fantasy football player to freak out at his lack of production. He's fine. You fantasy team is fine. Quit whining.

-Mike Edwards had two defensive touchdowns in the form of pick sixes. It was his first interception returned for a touchdown since his college days at Kentucky when he took one to the house against Middle Tennessee State for his last collegiate interception. Edwards has never had two pick sixes in a game… until now. He's the first player to return two interceptions for touchdowns since 2012 and the first player to record two pick sixes in a single quarter since 1997. That feat has shockingly been done 10 times in NFL history… guess turnovers really do come in bunches. Edwards is now tied for the league lead in INTs, no second place here.

-Rob Gronkowski had two touchdowns. That marks his third-straight game with two or more 'tuddies,' which ties a league record for tight ends. He's the first Buccaneer to do that, ever. Gronk now has the second-most games with multiple touchdown receptions as a tight end with 19, trailing only Antonio Gates, who had 21. More than that, Gronkowski's four touchdown receptions through the first two games of a season are a first for a Buccaneer player, period. Gronk's 11 touchdowns since he arrived in Tampa are tied for the second-most by a tight end in that span. Lotta twos.