Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Tristan Wirfs Pro Bowl Highlights & Senior Bowl Recap | Brianna's Blitz 

An overview of the past weekend, featuring Tristan Wirfs' performance in the 2023 reimagined Pro Bowl games and an overview of the 2023 Senior Bowl  

Feb 06, 2023 at 11:41 AM
Bucs Phot0 3 copy1
Brianna Dix

Staff Writer/Reporter

Bri's Blitz Feb 6

Tristan Wirfs' Competition Results

This year's reimagined Pro Bowl Skills Challenge has concluded. At Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, eight different skills contests and three seven-on-seven flag football games took place over a two-day period. Eli Manning's NFC beat Peyton Manning's AFC team, 35-33, in the inaugural revamped Pro Bowl games. Bucs' standout right tackle, Tristan Wirfs was the team's lone representative in the exhibition, making an impact for the NFC. He took part in two events, the Gridiron Gauntlet and the Lightning Round, which was a three-part elimination challenge. Most notably, Wirfs' performance alongside Saints' Cam Jordan in the Gridiron Gauntlet spearheaded the team's victory in the event.

The AFC took an early lead with Joel Bitonio outgaining Penei Sewell in the opening leg prior to Brian Burns outperforming Myles Garrett in the second. Following a do-over in the tire portion, Wirfs and Cam Jordan sparked the win with an effective sled push to tie the games 12-12 with four competitions left.

Senior Bowl Overview

The Senior Bowl took place on Saturday afternoon at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama as collegiate athletes looked to impress NFL scouts and executives. For seniors and college graduates, Saturday marked the culmination of three practice days as the group put on pads for the last time seeking to make a mark. The exhibition was predominately a lop-sided outing as the National Team dominated the American Team by a final score of 27-10, with Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener winning the game's MVP honors after playing most of the game for the National Team due to injuries at the position. Haener finished 12-of-19 for 139 yards and a passing touchdown.

The National Team dominated the show, scoring two offensive touchdowns and four field goals on their offensive drives, while the American Team mustered three points on offense - their lone touchdown of the day coming off a pick-six thrown by quarterback Malik Cunningham into the hands of Virginia defensive back Anthony Johnson Jr. Johnson undercut the route and took it to the house, making it a 20-10 score with the National Team holding the point advantage. The National Team extended their lead late in the fourth quarter as Haener connected with receiver Michael Wilson on a 44-yard strike, out-leveraging 27-10 with just over four minutes to play.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady Dishes on Looking Ahead | Brianna's Blitz

Top quotes from Tom Brady's guest appearance on "The Herd"

news

Tom Brady's Top 5 Plays as a Buccaneer | Brianna's Blitz

Following Tom Brady's retirement, a nostalgic look back at his top five plays in a Buccaneer uniform

news

Record Books, Ring of Honor Inductee and More | Brianna's Blitz

Notable highlights of the week, including Mike Evans hitting another career milestone and Bruce Arians' Ring of Honor Ceremony

news

Top Quotes, Overview of the Panthers & More | Brianna's Blitz

Top Quotes of the week, including a look ahead to Sunday's divisional matchup with the Carolina Panthers

news

Bucs Community Outreach and More | Brianna's Blitz

The Buccaneers spread holiday cheer through a festive frenzy of player-led initiatives

news

Bucs Holiday Initiatives and More | Brianna's Blitz

The Buccaneers prioritized community outreach during the month of December in a variety of player-led Christmas efforts in the Tampa Bay area

news

Award Nominations, Overview of the 49ers & More | Brianna's Blitz

Notable highlights from the week, including the Buccaneers' nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award and Lavonte David's recognition as a finalist for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

news

Giving Tuesday, Bucs Holiday Initiatives and More | Brianna's Blitz

The Buccaneers prioritized community outreach during the month of November in a plethora of player-led Thanksgiving efforts

news

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Line Feeds 1,000 Families Through 16th Annual 'Turkey Time With The O-Line Supported By Publix'

The Buccaneers' offensive line and Publix Super Markets provided Thanksgiving meals for families in need this holiday season

news

Overview of the Week 10 Matchup in Germany, Jake Camarda Named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week | Brianna's Blitz

A look ahead to Sunday's international clash with the Seattle Seahawks in Munich, as well as punter Jake Camarda's notable achievement

news

Top Quotes, Overview of the Rams & More | Brianna's Blitz

Top quotes from Wednesday's media availability, including a look ahead to Sunday's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams

Advertising