Tristan Wirfs Pro Bowl Highlights & Senior Bowl Recap | Brianna's Blitz 

Senior Bowl Overview

The Senior Bowl took place on Saturday afternoon at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the campus of the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Alabama as collegiate athletes looked to impress NFL scouts and executives. For seniors and college graduates, Saturday marked the culmination of three practice days as the group put on pads for the last time seeking to make a mark. The exhibition was predominately a lop-sided outing as the National Team dominated the American Team by a final score of 27-10, with Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener winning the game's MVP honors after playing most of the game for the National Team due to injuries at the position. Haener finished 12-of-19 for 139 yards and a passing touchdown.