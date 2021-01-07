Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Washington-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 7: Mike Evans, Carlton Davis Questionable

The Buccaneers rule one player out, three other questionable ahead of Saturday’s Wild Card game in Washington.

Jan 07, 2021 at 04:26 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

2020InjuryReport

The topic all week for the Buccaneers has been the health of wide receiver Mike Evans, who participated in a full practice for the first time this week on Thursday. He was limited and has officially been listed as questionable for Saturday's Wild Card matchup against the Football Team in Washington, leaving the door open for him to play less than a week after hyperextending his knee.

The Buccaneers also got cornerback Carlton Davis back in a full capacity on Thursday and he has officially been listed as questionable along with running back LeSean McCoy who Head Coach Bruce Arians said Thursday is dealing with an illness.

The only player ruled out for the Buccaneers is defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter, who has been working through a calf injury.

The Washington Football Team will be without linebacker Thomas Davis Sr., who was ruled out on Thursday. Four players, including key offensive pieces, quarterback Alex Smith, running back Antonio Gibson and wide receiver Terry McLaurin, were listed as questionable.

Read below for the full injury report on both teams.

Buccaneers

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) – Did Not Participate – OUT

CB Carlton Davis (groin) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

WR Mike Evans (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

RB LeSean McCoy (not injury related/illness) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

RB Ronald Jones (finger) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

Football Team

LB Thomas Davis Sr. (knee) – Did Not Participate – OUT

RB Antonio Gibson (toe) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

QB Alex Smith (calf) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DT Jonathan Allen (not injury related) – Full Participation

CB Kendall Fuller (knee) – Full Participation

G Brandon Scherff (shoulder) – Full Participation

*bold denotes change from previous day

Related Content

news

Washington-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 6: Carlton Davis Returns

The Buccaneers returned cornerback Carlton Davis to practice in a limited capacity while Washington got good news on offense.
news

Washington-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 5: Mike Evans, Carlton Davis Listed for Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers opened practice ahead of Saturday night's Wild Card matchup with the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, holding a walk-through session.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Jan. 1: Carlton Davis Game-Time Decision

Cornerback Carlton Davis returned to practice in a limited capacity but his status for Sunday's regular season finale against the Falcons is still in question.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 31: Ronald Jones Returns to Full Participation

Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones was a full participant in practice for the first time since suffering a finger injury in Week 14.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 30: Seven Bucs Listed

The Buccaneers list seven players on their first Week 17 practice report.
news

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Dec. 24: Carlton Davis Listed as Doubtful

The Buccaneers were still without cornerback Carlton Davis on Thursday, who has been listed as doubtful for Saturday's game, but safety Antoine Winfield Jr. returned to practice in full capacity. 
news

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Dec. 23: Antoine Winfield Jr. Returns to Practice

The Buccaneers were still without cornerback Carlton Davis on Wednesday but safety Antoine Winfield Jr. returned to practice in a limited capacity. 
news

Buccaneers-Lions Injury Report Dec. 22: Carlton Davis, Antoine Winfield Jr. Sidelined

After suffering a groin injury against Atlanta, cornerback Carlton Davis did not participate in Tuesday's walk-through practice. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was also added to the report.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 18: All Buccaneers Available

The Buccaneers have all their players from this week's injury report available but will make a game-time decision when it comes to cornerback Jamel Dean on Sunday in Atlanta.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 17: Jamel Dean Upgraded, Steve McLendon Downgraded

The Buccaneers received good news as they upgraded cornerback Jamel Dean and tackle Joe Haeg.
news

Buccaneers-Falcons Injury Report Dec. 16: Ronald Jones Sits Out

Running back Ronald Jones sat out the first practice of Week 15 after having a procedure done on his injured pinky finger.

Advertising