Washington-Buccaneers Injury Report Jan. 7: Mike Evans, Carlton Davis Questionable

The topic all week for the Buccaneers has been the health of wide receiver Mike Evans, who participated in a full practice for the first time this week on Thursday. He was limited and has officially been listed as questionable for Saturday's Wild Card matchup against the Football Team in Washington, leaving the door open for him to play less than a week after hyperextending his knee.

The Buccaneers also got cornerback Carlton Davis back in a full capacity on Thursday and he has officially been listed as questionable along with running back LeSean McCoy who Head Coach Bruce Arians said Thursday is dealing with an illness.

The only player ruled out for the Buccaneers is defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter, who has been working through a calf injury.

The Washington Football Team will be without linebacker Thomas Davis Sr., who was ruled out on Thursday. Four players, including key offensive pieces, quarterback Alex Smith, running back Antonio Gibson and wide receiver Terry McLaurin, were listed as questionable.

Read below for the full injury report on both teams.

Buccaneers

DL Jeremiah Ledbetter (calf) – Did Not Participate – OUT

CB Carlton Davis (groin) – Full Participation – QUESTIONABLE

WR Mike Evans (knee) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

RB LeSean McCoy (not injury related/illness) – Did Not Participate – QUESTIONABLE

RB Ronald Jones (finger) – Full Participation

OLB Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) – Limited Participation

DL Ndamukong Suh (not injury related) – Did Not Participate

Football Team

LB Thomas Davis Sr. (knee) – Did Not Participate – OUT

RB Antonio Gibson (toe) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

WR Terry McLaurin (ankle) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

QB Alex Smith (calf) – Limited Participation – QUESTIONABLE

DT Jonathan Allen (not injury related) – Full Participation

CB Kendall Fuller (knee) – Full Participation

G Brandon Scherff (shoulder) – Full Participation