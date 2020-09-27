What's Next: Bucs Look to Extend Streak, Welcome Chargers to Town

Notably, the Buccaneers will have fans in the stands for that Week Four game against the Chargers, as they announced on Saturday a "soft opening" of the stadium gates that will hopefully lead to larger crowds as the season progresses. The Buccaneers beat the visiting Carolina Panthers in Week Two with no fans in the stands.

The Chargers bring a 1-2 record to Tampa in Week Four, having played a trio of one-score games so far. After a 16-13 win in Cincinnati to start the season, the Chargers took the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs to overtime before falling 23-20 in Week Two. On Sunday, the Chargers lost at home to the Carolina Panthers, 21-16, in Herbert's second career NFL start.

Herbert was first forced into action in Week Two when a pregame mishap sent opening-day starter Tyrod Taylor to the hospital, and the rookie threw for 311 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his impressive debut. Herbert aired it out again against the Panthers on Sunday, throwing 49 times and completing 35 of them for 330 yards, one touchdown and one interception. It is not yet known if Taylor will be able to return for Week Four, or if the Chargers will stick with the rookie even if Taylor is available.

L.A.'s offense also features do-everything running back Austin Ekeler, who on Sunday ran for 59 yards and a score and caught 11 passes for another 84 yards. WR Keenan Allen added 13 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown. The Chargers' defense features fifth-year edge rusher Joey Bosa, who notched his third sack of the season against Carolina on Sunday and already has 42 sacks through his first 53 games.

The Buccaneers will be looking to keep up the defensive pressure, as well, after recording 11 sacks over their last two games. Seven different players have combined for those 11 sacks: defensive linemen Vita Vea, Ndamukong Suh and Will Gholston; outside linebackers Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett; and safeties Antoine Winfield and Jordan Whitehead.

On offense, the Buccaneers will look to continue their steady progression behind ﻿Tom Brady﻿, whose third start for the franchise was his best yet. Brady threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Denver, found eight different pass-catchers and led an attack that did not commit a single turnover.