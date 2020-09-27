Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What's Next: Bucs Look to Extend Streak, Welcome Chargers to Town

Tampa Bay will look to record its first 3-1 start in nine years in Week Four when they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers – and possibly a rookie at quarterback – to Raymond James Stadium

Sep 27, 2020 at 07:56 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

QB Justin Herbert (AP Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers officially have their first winning streak of 2020 and will now look to forge their first 3-1 start since 2011.

The Buccaneers moved to 2-1 with a dominant 28-10 win in Denver and will now draw a second straight opponent from the AFC West. The Los Angeles Chargers will visit Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 4, potentially led by rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, the sixth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Notably, the Buccaneers will have fans in the stands for that Week Four game against the Chargers, as they announced on Saturday a "soft opening" of the stadium gates that will hopefully lead to larger crowds as the season progresses. The Buccaneers beat the visiting Carolina Panthers in Week Two with no fans in the stands.

The Chargers bring a 1-2 record to Tampa in Week Four, having played a trio of one-score games so far. After a 16-13 win in Cincinnati to start the season, the Chargers took the defending-champion Kansas City Chiefs to overtime before falling 23-20 in Week Two. On Sunday, the Chargers lost at home to the Carolina Panthers, 21-16, in Herbert's second career NFL start.

Herbert was first forced into action in Week Two when a pregame mishap sent opening-day starter Tyrod Taylor to the hospital, and the rookie threw for 311 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his impressive debut. Herbert aired it out again against the Panthers on Sunday, throwing 49 times and completing 35 of them for 330 yards, one touchdown and one interception. It is not yet known if Taylor will be able to return for Week Four, or if the Chargers will stick with the rookie even if Taylor is available.

L.A.'s offense also features do-everything running back Austin Ekeler, who on Sunday ran for 59 yards and a score and caught 11 passes for another 84 yards. WR Keenan Allen added 13 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown. The Chargers' defense features fifth-year edge rusher Joey Bosa, who notched his third sack of the season against Carolina on Sunday and already has 42 sacks through his first 53 games.

The Buccaneers will be looking to keep up the defensive pressure, as well, after recording 11 sacks over their last two games. Seven different players have combined for those 11 sacks: defensive linemen Vita Vea, Ndamukong Suh and Will Gholston; outside linebackers Jason Pierre-Paul and Shaq Barrett; and safeties Antoine Winfield and Jordan Whitehead.

On offense, the Buccaneers will look to continue their steady progression behind ﻿Tom Brady﻿, whose third start for the franchise was his best yet. Brady threw for 297 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Denver, found eight different pass-catchers and led an attack that did not commit a single turnover.

The Buccaneers finished up their win in Denver just before 7:30 p.m. ET, then faced a four-hour flight home. The players will have Monday off to celebrate the win and get rested for a new week, and then all attention will turn to the Chargers' visit on Oct. 4.

Everybody Loves Antoine | Rookie Safety Making Fast Impression
news

Everybody Loves Antoine | Rookie Safety Making Fast Impression

Safety Antoine Winfield, Jr. may be a rookie with all of two games under his belt, but his teammates and coaches have joined in a chorus of praise about his veteran-like level of play
Fournette Turns on the Jets | A Next Gen Look at Panthers-Bucs
news

Fournette Turns on the Jets | A Next Gen Look at Panthers-Bucs

Leonard Fournette reached the highest speed for a Buc running back on his long touchdown Sunday…Plus, the Bucs went to more "12" personnel against the Panthers and Will Gholston fared well on his pass rushes
Panthers vs. Buccaneers | Game Ball 
news

Panthers vs. Buccaneers | Game Ball 

Should the Game Ball for the Buccaneers win over the Panthers go to Antoine Winfield, Jr. or Mike Evans? Carmen Vitali and Scott Smith state their cases for their respective nominees
TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a sack during the game between the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers won the game, 31-17. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Ndamukong Suh, Bucs' DL 'Worth Their Weight in Gold'

Ndamukong Suh and the Bucs' interior linemen continue to power one of the NFL's best run defense but they'll be even more valuable in 2020 if they can add as much to the pass rush as they did in Sunday's win
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) is tackled by Denver Broncos strong safety Kareem Jackson (22) and linebacker A.J. Johnson during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
news

What's Next: Bucs Head to High Altitude for First Interconference Game

Having evened their record at 1-1 with a Week Two home win over Carolina, the Buccaneers will look to capture their first road victory of 2020 against Melvin Gordon and the Denver Broncos
Scotty Miller Making the Most of an Expanded Role
news

Scotty Miller Making the Most of an Expanded Role

Second-year WR Scotty Miller was one of Tom Brady's favorite targets in the season opener – both underneath and deep – and Miller showed how much his offseason work is going to pay off in 2020
Tampa Bay Buccaneers fullback Mike Alstott (40) runs away from Detroit Lions Chris Claiborne to score the game-winning touchdown on a 22-yard pass from quarterback Shaun King during the fourth quarter Sunday night Dec. 12, 1999 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. The Bucs won the game 23-16. (AP Photo/Scott Martin)
news

Bucs' 'Thunder & Lightning' Backfield Makes List of 2021 Hall Nominees

In addition to such returning strong candidates as John Lynch, Ronde Barber and Simeon Rice, former Buc teammates Mike Alstott and Warrick Dunn are among this year's 130 nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 13, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Mercedes Benz Superdome. The Buccaneers lost the game, 34-23. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

The Need for Speed: A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Saints

Using the NFL's Next Gen stats database, we can learn a lot about which players ran the most and the fastest in Sunday's game, as well as the efficacy of certain personnel groupings
RoJo, Davis Among Bright Spots in Bucs' Week One Loss
news

RoJo, Davis Among Bright Spots in Bucs' Week One Loss

Head Coach Bruce Arians noted several areas of disappointment from Sunday's game in New Orleans but did like the decisiveness of Ronald Jones and the tight coverage displayed by Carlton Davis
Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
news

What's Next: Bucs Welcome Panthers for Home Opener

The 2020 Buccaneers will play their first home game in Week Two – albeit in an empty stadium – with a second straight intra-division game against Teddy Bridgewater and the Panthers
Antoine Winfield, Jr. Slated for Debut Start, Has to 'Own It'
news

Antoine Winfield, Jr. Slated for Debut Start, Has to 'Own It'

Rookie S Antoine Winfield impressively won a starting job out of training camp and will face a stern test in his NFL debut against Drew Brees, but his coaches say he's earned the shot and has their trust

