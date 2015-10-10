Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 5 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Jaguars

A pair of 1-3 teams meet in Raymond James Stadium Sunday as the Jaguars visit the Buccaneers. Here is how the experts predict the outcome.

Oct 10, 2015 at 03:45 AM
gholston-bortles-story-1.jpg


The Buccaneers play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars this week in their second straight home stand and final game before the bye. The Jaguars sit at 1-3, coming off a loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

We now go to the experts from across the Web to see their takes on who will emerge the winner of Sunday's #JAXvsTB contest.

NFL.com Elliot Harrison – Jaguars

Around the NFL Consensus – Jaguars

ESPN.com Consensus – Jaguars

ProFootballTalk, Mike Florio – Buccaneers

Rotoworld, Evan Silva – Jaguars

USA Today, Consensus – Jaguars

SBNation.com, Consensus – Buccaneers

CBSSports.com, Consensus – Jaguars

FoxSports.com, Consensus – Jaguars

Microsoft Cortana – Buccaneers

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patterson Becoming Focal Point of Falcons' Offense

Scouting Report: A late-career emergence by long-time kick return star Cordarrelle Patterson as a dynamic rushing and receiving weapon has given Atlanta's offense a different look...Plus, other strengths and weaknesses of the Falcons
news

Bucs Protect Former Falcons CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson in Week 13

Tampa Bay has submitted the same list of protected practice squad players that it did in the previous two week: K Jose Borregales, TE Darren Fells, WR Breshad Perriman and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
news

Playoff Push 2021: Bucs Move Within a Game of Top Spot

Tampa Bay remains in the third spot in the NFC standings after winning at Indianapolis, but it is also just a game behind the Arizona Cardinals for the top seed in the conference
news

2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 13

The Bucs don't rank lower than three after a hard-fought win on the road in Indianapolis over the Colts. 
Advertising