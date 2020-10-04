What's Next: Short Week Leads to Prime Time in Chicago

After beating two AFC West teams in consecutive weeks, the Bucs will play their first non-division NFC opponent in Week Five. And for the third week in a row they will face a team whose quarterback is not the same one who started in Week One. The Bucs have gotten the best of injury replacements Jeff Driskel and Justin Herbert and now will face a familiar foe in Nick Foles, who replaced Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quarter in Week Three and rallied Chicago to a win over Atlanta.

This will actually be the third straight season that the Buccaneers will play against Foles as a starter, albeit with three different teams. Tampa Bay won in Jacksonville last December, 28-11, with Foles starting but later giving way to Gardner Minshew. In the second week of 2018, the Bucs beat Philadelphia in Tampa, 27-21, with Foles under center in place of injured Carson Wentz. Foles does have two wins over Tampa Bay on his resume, both coming with the Eagles in 2012 and 2013.

The Buccaneers will be seeking their first 4-1 start to a season since 2005, a campaign that ended in an NFC South title and a playoff berth. To get there, the Bucs will probably have to play a more consistent game for 60 minutes. After beating the Broncos and Panthers with fast starts and quiet finishes, the Buccaneers fell behind the Chargers by a 24-17 margin on Sunday and then rallied in the second half for an exciting 38-31 win. Tom Brady tied a team single-game record with five touchdown passes, the last one to rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn for a 35-31 lead in the fourth quarter.