Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What's Next: Bucs Head to Vegas in First Place

After knocking the Green Bay Packers from the ranks of the unbeaten, the Buccaneers will hit the road for a nationally-televised Sunday night game against the Raiders in Las Vegas in Week Seven

Oct 18, 2020 at 07:40 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

AP20285728616060
Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their "statement win" in Week Six. Now they'll have the league's spotlight in Week Seven when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football at the brand-new Allegiant Stadium.

The Buccaneers improved their record to 4-2 and took over sole possession of first place in the NFC South with a rousing 38-10 win over the previously-undefeated Green Bay Packers on Sunday. As it turns out, they'll be facing an opponent that also just got a statement win, as the Raiders broke the Kansas City Chiefs' 13-game winning streak in Week Five with a 40-32 win against the defending Super Bowl champions. The Raiders then had time to enjoy the win and get rested for Week Seven as they enjoyed their bye this past week.

The biggest statement was made by Tampa Bay's defense, which allowed the Packers, who were averaging 445.5 yards and 38.0 points per game prior to Week Six, to gain just 201 yards and 10 points on Sunday. That crew, now brimming with confidence, will take on a Las Vegas offense that ranks seventh in the NFL and is also averaging more than 30 points per game. Surrounded by a new cast of young pass-catchers, including speedy first-round pick Henry Ruggs, quarterback Derek Carr is completing 73.1% of his passes and has a 115.9 passer rating. The Raiders also feature a talented young running back in Josh Jacobs, another former first-rounder who has run for 377 yards and five touchdowns through five games.

﻿Tom Brady﻿ and the Buccaneers' offense will bring a healthier group to Vegas after wide receivers ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ and ﻿Justin Watson﻿ and running back ﻿LeSean McCoy﻿ returned to action against Green Bay. Running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ may also be ready to go by next Sunday night. Tampa Bay's offense scored 31 unanswered points in the win over Green Bay, with Brady making sure all four of the Bucs' red zone possessions ended in touchdowns.

Best Photos from Packers vs. Buccaneers | Week 6 

View photos of Tampa Bay's Week 6 matchup against Green Bay.

Packers vs. Bucs
1 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
2 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
3 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
4 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
5 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
6 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
7 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
8 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
9 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
10 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
11 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
12 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
13 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
14 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
15 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
16 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
17 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
18 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers vs. Bucs
19 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
20 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
21 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
22 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
23 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
24 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
25 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
26 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
27 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
28 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
29 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
30 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
31 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
32 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
33 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
34 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
35 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
36 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
37 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
38 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
39 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
40 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
41 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
42 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
43 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
44 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
45 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
46 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
47 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers vs. Bucs
48 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers vs. Bucs
49 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers vs. Bucs
50 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
51 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
52 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
53 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
54 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
55 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
56 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
57 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
58 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
59 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
60 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
61 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
62 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
63 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
64 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
65 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
66 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
67 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
68 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
69 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
70 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
71 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers vs. Bucs
72 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
73 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
74 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers vs. Bucs
75 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers vs. Bucs
76 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
77 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
78 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
79 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
80 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
81 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
82 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
83 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
84 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers vs. Bucs
85 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers vs. Bucs
86 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
87 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
88 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
89 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
90 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
91 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
92 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
93 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
94 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

gameaction 0190
95 / 132
Packers vs. Bucs
96 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
97 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
98 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
99 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
100 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
101 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
102 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
103 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
104 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
105 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
106 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
107 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

gameaction 0226
108 / 132
Packers vs. Bucs
109 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
110 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
111 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
112 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
113 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
114 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
115 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
116 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
117 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
118 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
119 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
120 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
121 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
122 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
123 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
124 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
125 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
126 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
127 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
128 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers vs. Bucs
129 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers vs. Bucs
130 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Packers vs. Bucs
131 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Packers vs. Bucs
132 / 132

Packers vs. Bucs

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

That group will face a largely rebuilt Raiders defense that includes hard-hitting safety Jonathan Abrams and new linebacker Cory Littleton, one of the best coverage 'backers in the league. Maxx Crosby leads that group with 4.0 sacks. Las Vegas, however, is allowing 30.4 points per game and has been involved in several shootouts.

The Bucs' Week Seven trip to Las Vegas is the first of three straight prime-time contests, as they will follow that with a Week Eight trip to New York to play the Giants on Monday Night Football. In Week Nine, the Buccaneers will return home to Raymond James Stadium but again play before a national audience as they take on New Orleans in another Sunday night showcase.

Related Content

news

Mike Evans Feeling Better, Ready for Cleaner Game

WR Mike Evans expects to be closer to full strength on Sunday and, with some of his fellow offensive players also potentially returning, likes the Bucs' chances if they can stop creating self-inflicted wounds
news

Fill the Vita Vea Void? Todd Bowles Has a Plan

With Vita Vea on injured reserve, the Buccaneers will trust Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles to deploy his remaining players, including Rakeem Nunez-Roches, in a way that keeps the defense stout
news

Ronald Jones Makes His Own Yards | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Bears

Bucs RB Ronald Jones recorded his second consecutive 100-yard game in Chicago in Week Five, but he had to put in a little extra work to do it
news

Bucs Lose Vea for Season, Hope for Injury Improvements

DL Vita Vea is likely to miss the rest of the season, which is a huge blow to the Bucs' defense, but the team is hoping for some reinforcements on offense with a long break ahead
news

What's Next: Long Weekend Leads to Packers Showdown

The Bucs will enjoy a mini-bye after their Thursday game in Chicago but then return to work against one of the NFC's top Super Bowl contenders
news

Tom Brady Bombs His Way to First NFC Player of the Week Award

Bucs QB Tom Brady has his first NFC Offensive Player of the Week award after his five-TD performance against the Chargers, but that just adds to his NFL-record 30 POTW awards in New England
news

Scotty Gets Separation | A Next Gen Look at Chargers-Bucs

Second-year WR Scotty Miller got more space between him and the defenders than any other receiver on either team Sunday…Also, the Bucs' defense pulled back on the blitzing in Week Four
news

Game Ball | Chargers vs. Buccaneers

Does Tom Brady deserve the Game Ball in Week Four for his five-touchdown performance in a comeback win, or would you give it to Mike Evans for igniting that comeback with his gritty 122 yards and a score?…Vote below
news

Ke'Shawn Vaughn Was Ready for His Moment

Rookie RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn came up big when the Bucs needed him in crunch time of Sunday's win, and that's because he stayed ready for a moment he didn't know was about to arrive
news

What's Next: Short Week Leads to Prime Time in Chicago

The Bucs will try to stretch their winning streak to four games on Thursday in Chicago when they play the first of five prime-time games in a span of seven weeks.
news

Rookies Tyler Johnson, Ke'Shawn Vaughn Could Get Their Shot

With Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournette sidelined, Ke'Shawn Vaughn and Tyler Johnson could soon join Tristan Wirfs and Antoine Winfield in helping the Bucs' Class of 2020 make a big impact

Advertising