Tampa Bay Buccaneers

What's Next: Surging Bucs Get Monday Spotlight

After a big win in Las Vegas that was originally supposed to be on Sunday night, the Buccaneers will get their prime-time showcase in Week Eight when they visit the Giants for a Monday Night Football affair

Oct 25, 2020 at 07:21 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

AP20292625005611
John Minchillo/Associated Press
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are surging just as they are about to be put on the national stage in Week Eight.

After a 45-20 win in Las Vegas improved the Buccaneers to 5-2 on the season and kept them in first place in the NFC South, Week Eight brings a Monday Night Football showcase in the Meadowlands against the New York Giants. Tampa Bay's last two wins, both by at least 25 points, were against Green Bay and Las Vegas teams that had been on hot streaks of their own. The Giants bring a 1-6 record into Monday's contest.

The Buccaneers will be led into the Meadowlands by quarterback ﻿Tom Brady﻿, who is coming off a masterful performance in the Buccaneers' 45-20 win over the Raiders on Sunday. Brady threw for four touchdowns and also ran in a score, and over his last five games he's tossed 15 scoring passes and just one interception. The Buccaneers' offense has allowed zero sacks and committed zero turnovers over its last two games.

The game in Las Vegas kicked off at 4:05 p.m. It was originally supposed to be NBC's Sunday Night Football game, but the Raiders' COVID-19 concerns caused the NFL to move it up and put a surer bet in the prime-time slot. Still, the Buccaneers will play the first of three prime-time games in four weeks on Monday against the Giants.

After squaring off against two of the hottest quarterbacks of 2020 the last two weeks in Green Bay's Aaron Rodgers and the Raiders' Derek Carr, Brady will be opposed on Monday night by the Giants' Daniel Jones. After being selected sixth overall in the 2019 draft, Jones had a promising rookie season after taking over for Eli Manning, including a 32-31 win over the Buccaneers in his first career start. He has struggled a bit more in 2020, throwing five touchdowns against seven interceptions and seeing his passer rating fall 14 points to 73.7. Jones does happen to be the Giants' leading rusher, with 296 yards on the ground, more than he had all of last season.

The Buccaneers will oppose Jones with a defense that ranked first in the NFL in yards allowed and rushing yards allowed heading into Week Seven. That crew has been led the last two weeks by second-year linebacker ﻿Devin White﻿ – the player drafted one spot ahead of Jones in 2019 – who in the Bucs' two wins has racked up 21 tackles, 4.0 sacks, four tackles for loss and five quarterback hits.

The Buccaneers have won five of six since opening the season with a loss in New Orleans, the lone blemish a Week Five Thursday night loss by one point to the Chicago Bears. The Giants got their one win in Week Six against Washington but four of their seven games have been decided by four points or less. Though they've put together two straight impressive wins, the Buccaneers are not expecting it to be easy to make it three in a row on Monday night.

"There's a lot of hard work ahead," said Brady. "None of it just magically happens. I think we realized that early in the season. We put a lot of new people together and we've got to figure a lot of things out in a short period of time. That's what it takes for a good football team, to continue to work at it every day and try to be better every week, and that's what we're going to try to be."

Related Content

news

Bucs Ready for New State of Play

When the Buccaneers face the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium Sunday night it will mark the 24th different U.S. state and the 64th different stadium in which they've played a regular-season game
news

Rob Gronkowski Makes Improbable Catch | A Next Gen Look at Packers-Bucs

Rob Gronkowski's 12-yard touchdown catch against Green Bay didn't have a high probability of being caught, according to Next Gen Stats…Also Todd Bowles' blitzes worked extremely well
news

Buccaneers 'Turn It Loose' on Defense

After a worrying first quarter on Sunday, the Buccaneers' defense let out a collective breath and decided to throw caution to the wind in their efforts to stop Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' great offense
news

Game Ball | Packers vs. Buccaneers

Who deserves the Game Ball for the Buccaneers dominant win over Green Bay Sunday? Scott and Carmen have made their picks and now you can vote on the winner.
news

What's Next: Bucs Head to Vegas in First Place

After knocking the Green Bay Packers from the ranks of the unbeaten, the Buccaneers will hit the road for a nationally-televised Sunday night game against the Raiders in Las Vegas in Week Seven
news

Mike Evans Feeling Better, Ready for Cleaner Game

WR Mike Evans expects to be closer to full strength on Sunday and, with some of his fellow offensive players also potentially returning, likes the Bucs' chances if they can stop creating self-inflicted wounds
news

Fill the Vita Vea Void? Todd Bowles Has a Plan

With Vita Vea on injured reserve, the Buccaneers will trust Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles to deploy his remaining players, including Rakeem Nunez-Roches, in a way that keeps the defense stout
news

Ronald Jones Makes His Own Yards | A Next Gen Look at Bucs-Bears

Bucs RB Ronald Jones recorded his second consecutive 100-yard game in Chicago in Week Five, but he had to put in a little extra work to do it
news

Bucs Lose Vea for Season, Hope for Injury Improvements

DL Vita Vea is likely to miss the rest of the season, which is a huge blow to the Bucs' defense, but the team is hoping for some reinforcements on offense with a long break ahead
news

What's Next: Long Weekend Leads to Packers Showdown

The Bucs will enjoy a mini-bye after their Thursday game in Chicago but then return to work against one of the NFC's top Super Bowl contenders
news

Tom Brady Bombs His Way to First NFC Player of the Week Award

Bucs QB Tom Brady has his first NFC Offensive Player of the Week award after his five-TD performance against the Chargers, but that just adds to his NFL-record 30 POTW awards in New England

