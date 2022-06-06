Will Gholston Headlines Outreach Events Over the Weekend | Brianna's Blitz 

Special Olympics Send-Off

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted a send-off event in the indoor practice facility at AdventHealth Training Center for Special Olympics athletes from the Bay-area that are traveling to Orlando for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. The USA Games will commence on Sunday, June 5 and unite 5,500 athletes and coaches from the U.S. and the Caribbean. Over 75 athletes attended the send-off and received a police escort from the Tampa Police Department and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in the motorcade/departure to Orlando. President and CEO of Special Olympics Florida Sherry Wheelocka and Bucs' Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford participated in the program honoring the attendees.