Will Gholston Headlines Outreach Events Over the Weekend | Brianna's Blitz 

Prior to the start of mandatory minicamp, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers shifted their focus to off-the-field endeavors. Defensive lineman Will Gholston hosted a football camp on Saturday to mentor young athletes and accelerate their development. On Friday, the Bucs organized a celebratory send-off for athletes competing in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. Sports unify and over the weekend, the Bucs primarily focused on amplifying two impactful causes optimizing the inspiration of athletes.
Special Olympics Send-Off
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted a send-off event in the indoor practice facility at AdventHealth Training Center for Special Olympics athletes from the Bay-area that are traveling to Orlando for the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. The USA Games will commence on Sunday, June 5 and unite 5,500 athletes and coaches from the U.S. and the Caribbean. Over 75 athletes attended the send-off and received a police escort from the Tampa Police Department and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in the motorcade/departure to Orlando. President and CEO of Special Olympics Florida Sherry Wheelocka and Bucs' Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford participated in the program honoring the attendees.
Will Gholston Football Camp
100 kids had the opportunity to work with some of the best professional linemen in the country undergoing offensive and defensive line drills and one-on-one competition. Will Gholston's showcase was opened to both Middle School and High School athletes ages 12-18 at Generations Christian Church on June 5 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Every NFL athlete once set in the children's shoes with a single dream. This past weekend, Gholston spent time instructing young kids, fostering creativity and growth on and off the field.