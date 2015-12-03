Will Gholston Making a Difference

"I was talking to Joe Cullen, our D-line coach, about Will last night," said Frazier. "I just think back to a year ago when we first got here and we were looking at him, going through the bags and we were like, 'Man, this guy is going to take some work to get to where we want him to be.' But he's a hard-working guy who has a lot of ability and he puts in the time. I don't think anybody has come as far as he has in as short a period of time. He's playing extremely well for us. He's the kind of guy you like to keep on the field as much as possible. [He's] not the kind of edge rusher per se but he finds a way when we put him inside or at the left end position. He has a lot of value. He has really helped our team, our defense for sure."