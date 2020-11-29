Chiefs-Bucs Inactives | Marpet and Smith Cleared to Play

Two hours before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, left tackle Donovan Smith conducted a workout in Raymond James Stadium's south end zone, with Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin helping him test his injured ankle and Head Athletic Trainer Bobby Slater looking on. Apparently, it was a good workout, as Smith has been cleared to play and is active for the game.
In addition, left guard Ali Marpet will return to the lineup after missing the last three games due to a concussion. That means the Buccaneers will have their usual starting five available on the offensive line against the Chiefs.
Tampa Bay's defense is down a starter, however, as cornerback Jamel Dean was ruled out on Friday due to a concussion. Veteran Ross Cockrell is expected to take his spot in the cornerback rotation.
The Buccaneers announced their list of inactives at 2:55 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before their scheduled kickoff against the Chiefs. The Bucs remained at 52 active players after Sunday's roster moves but the team also elevated cornerback Herb Miller and guard John Molchon from the practice squad, giving them 54 available players on Sunday. That meant they had to designate six players as inactive for the game to get down to the limit of 48 active players. Miller is active and could see his first NFL action but Molchon is one of the team's six inactive players.
The Chiefs had 52 players on their active roster entering the weekend but elevated wide receiver Marcus Kemp from the practice squad to give them 53 for the game. Kansas City thus had to name five players inactive to get to 48, and none of their inactive players are out due to injury.
BUCCANEERS INACTIVES
- ILB Jack Cichy
- CB Jamel Dean
- QB Ryan Griffin
- TE Tanner Hudson
- G John Molchon.
- RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn
Dean is out due to injury.
CHIEFS INACTIVES
- LB Darius Harris
- CB BoPete Keyes
- DT Khalen Saunders
- TE Ricky Seals-Jones
- DE Tim Ward
None of the Chiefs' inactive players are out due to injury.
