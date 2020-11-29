Chiefs-Bucs Inactives | Marpet and Smith Cleared to Play

Two hours before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, left tackle ﻿Donovan Smith﻿ conducted a workout in Raymond James Stadium's south end zone, with Run Game Coordinator Harold Goodwin helping him test his injured ankle and Head Athletic Trainer Bobby Slater looking on. Apparently, it was a good workout, as Smith has been cleared to play and is active for the game.

In addition, left guard ﻿Ali Marpet﻿ will return to the lineup after missing the last three games due to a concussion. That means the Buccaneers will have their usual starting five available on the offensive line against the Chiefs.

Tampa Bay's defense is down a starter, however, as cornerback Jamel Dean was ruled out on Friday due to a concussion. Veteran Ross Cockrell is expected to take his spot in the cornerback rotation.

The Buccaneers announced their list of inactives at 2:55 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before their scheduled kickoff against the Chiefs. The Bucs remained at 52 active players after Sunday's roster moves but the team also elevated cornerback Herb Miller and guard John Molchon from the practice squad, giving them 54 available players on Sunday. That meant they had to designate six players as inactive for the game to get down to the limit of 48 active players. Miller is active and could see his first NFL action but Molchon is one of the team's six inactive players.