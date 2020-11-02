Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

Bucs-Giants Inactives | Chris Godwin to Miss Fourth Game

The Buccaneers will be without WR Chris Godwin for the fourth time in eight games this season due to his fractured finger…TE Antony Auclair makes his return after spending six games on IR

Nov 02, 2020 at 06:45 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

Inactive Report 2020 graphic

For the fourth time in the season's first half, ﻿Tom Brady﻿ and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense will operate without the services of wide receiver ﻿Chris Godwin﻿, the team's leading pass-catcher in 2019.

Godwin was one of five Buccaneers named inactive for Monday night's contest against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, and the only one who is out due to injury. He will miss the Week Eight prime-time due to a fractured right index finger and has previously missed two games with a hamstring strain and one with a concussion. Godwin had a team-leading nine catches in the Week Seven win at Las Vegas, picking up 88 yards and a touchdown, but the finger injury occurred on his scoring grab.

Though he doesn't often factor heavily in the passing game, ﻿Antony Auclair﻿ returns from injured reserve after missing the previous six games. He suffered a calf injury in Week One. Auclair is a strong blocker and often figures into two-TE alignments.

The Buccaneers announced their list of inactives at 6:45 p.m. ET, 90 minutes before kickoff against the Giants. With 53 players on the active roster and no players elevated from the practice squad this week, the Buccaneers had to name five players inactive in order to get down to the limit of 48 active players.

The Giants will be without running back Devonta Freeman, who signed with the team after Saquon Barkley suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week Two. Freeman has started the last four games but will sit out on Monday night after suffering an ankle injury in the Giants' Week Seven Thursday night game against Philadelphia. Safety Adrian Colbert, who started New York's Week Four and Five games, will be sidelined for a third straight week due to a shoulder injury.

New York had 55 available players after elevating three from the practice squad to add to the 52-man roster they took into the weekend. One of those was guard Chad Slade, a COVID-19 replacement. The Giants' active roster was reduced by one from 53 on Thursday when starting left guard Will Hernandez was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Four other Giants offensive linemen, including starting tackles Cam Fleming and Anthony Thomas, were initially kept away from the team due to having proximity to Hernandez but all four returned on Friday and are cleared to play today.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • DL Khalil Davis
  • WR Chris Godwin
  • WR Cyril Grayson
  • QB Ryan Griffin
  • G Aaron Stinnie

Godwin is out due to injury.

GIANTS INACTIVES

  • T Jackson Barton
  • WR C.J. Board
  • S Adrian Colbert
  • RB Devonta Freeman
  • CB Ryan Lewis
  • DL R.J. McIntosh
  • TE Eric Tomlinson

Board, Colbert, Freeman and Lewis are out due to injury.

Related Content

news

Bucs-Raiders Inactives | Fournette Returns to Action

The Buccaneers will get another piece of their offense back in the mix in Las Vegas as RB Leonard Fournette returns from a two-game absence…S Andrew Adams has been cleared to play, too
news

Packers-Bucs Inactives | Godwin and McCoy Return

The Bucs' offense is close to full strength again as WR Chris Godwin and RB LeSean McCoy have been cleared to play Sunday against Green Bay
news

Bucs-Bears Inactives | Evans, Miller Cleared to Play

Though they are still without several key offensive pieces, the Bucs will have the services of WRs Mike Evans and Scotty Miller on Thursday night in Chicago
news

Chargers-Bucs Inactives | Godwin and Fournette Out

The Bucs will be without two key offensive pieces Sunday against the Chargers, as WR Chris Godwin and RB Leonard Fournette are inactive…Los Angeles is also missing a receiver and two starting linemen
news

Bucs-Broncos Inactives | Chris Godwin Returns

The Buccaneers had three receivers on their Week Three injury report but only Justin Watson is unable to play Sunday, with Chris Godwin returning after missing one game due to a concussion
news

Panthers-Bucs Inactives | Chris Godwin Ruled Out

The Buccaneers will be without WR Chris Godwin in their Week Two matchup with Carolina, while the Panthers will play without stout defensive tackle Kawann Short
news

Bucs-Falcons Inactives: More Newcomers Active

QB Jameis Winston and T Donovan Smith, both questionable on Friday's injury report, have been cleared to play Sunday and they'll be joined by the recently-promoted John Franklin and Jaydon Mickens
news

Bucs-Texans Inactives: Donovan Smith Returns

Donovan Smith's starts streak ended at 77 last week but his inactive streak will end at one as he is back in action on Jameis Winston's blind side in Week 16
news

Bucs-Lions Inactives: Donovan Smith's Streak Ends

After starting the first 77 games of his career, left tackle Donovan Smith will sit out Sunday's contest due to ankle and knee injuries, putting Josh Wells in that critical position on Jameis Winston's blind side
news

Bucs-Colts Inactives: Jamel Dean Cleared

Rookie CB Jamel Dean will suit up on Sunday despite a shoulder injury suffered in Week 13 but G Alex Cappa is out, with Earl Watford filling in at right guard
news

Bucs-Jaguars Inactives: Nassib, Pierre-Paul Good to Go

The Buccaneers' outside linebacking corps will be close to full strength with Carl Nassib and Jason Pierre-Paul cleared to play despite missing practice time during the week

Advertising