Bucs-Panthers Inactives | Davis Cleared to Play

The Buccaneers will have the services of top CB Carlton Davis against the Panthers' talented group of pass-catchers on Sunday but will play a second straight game without starting LG Ali Marpet

Nov 15, 2020 at 11:30 AM
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Carolina Panthers Sunday at Bank of America without their usual starting left guard, as Ali Marpet will miss a second straight day due to a concussion. Marpet remained in the NFL's concussion protocol at the end of the week and was downgraded on the injury report from questionable to out on Saturday.

However, cornerback Carlton Davis was cleared to play on Sunday after being deemed questionable on Friday due to a knee injury. Davis, who leads the team with four interceptions and 13 passes defensed, will be a key part of the Bucs' efforts to slow down Carolina's ultra-productive trio of wideouts in Robby Anderson, Curtis Samuel and D.J. Moore.

The Buccaneers announced their list of inactives at 11:30 a.m. ET, 90 minutes before their scheduled kickoff against the Panthers. After placing wide receiver Jaydon Mickens on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, the Bucs went into Sunday with 52 players on the active roster and they did not elevate any players from the practice squad. Thus, the Buccaneers only had to name four players inactive in order to get down to the limit of 48 active players.

The Panthers' inactives will be added shortly.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • DL Khalil Davis
  • QB Ryan Griffin
  • G Ali Marpet
  • RB Ke'Shawn Vaughn

Marpet is out due to injury and Mickens is out due to being place on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PANTHERS INACTIVES

TBA

