Bucs-49ers Inactives | Mike Edwards, Antoine Winfield Jr. Sidelined Again

The Buccaneers will be without their starting safety duo for the second game in a row, and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting will also be missing from the secondary…RB Leonard Fournette was cleared to play

Dec 11, 2022 at 02:55 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play without their two starting safeties for the second game in a row on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Mike Edwards and Antoine Winfield Jr. missed the Buccaneers Week 13 win over New Orleans due to hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively, and they will be out again for Sunday's game against the 49ers after sitting out the week of practice.

Edwards and Winfield were listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report, as was All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs. All three are on the Buccaneers' Week 14 inactive list. However, two players who were tagged as questionable on Friday – running back Leonard Fournette (foot) and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot) – have been cleared to play. In addition, tight end Cameron Brate is returning to action after missing last week's game due to illness. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, questionable with a quad injury after being limited in practice all week, was not as lucky. He will be inactive for a second straight game.

The Buccaneers and 49ers submitted their list of inactives at 2:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 14 matchup at Levi's Stadium. The Buccaneers elevated wide receiver Deven Thompkins and safety Nolan Turner from the practice squad for the game and thus had to name seven players inactive to get down to the game-day limit of 48.

The 49ers will be starting rookie Brock Purdy at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo inactive due to the foot injury he suffered last week. However, defensive end Nick Bosa, who leads the NFL with 14.5 sacks, is active despite missing all of the 49ers' practices this week due to a hamstring issue.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • S Mike Edwards
  • CB Sean Murphy-Bunting
  • WR Breshad Perriman
  • TE Kyle Rudolph
  • ·QB Kyle Trask
  • S Antoine Winfield Jr.
  • T Tristan Wirfs

Edwards, Murphy-Bunting, Winfield and Wirfs are out due to injury.

49ERS INACTIVES

  • RB Tyrion Davis-Price
  • TE Ross Dwelley
  • QB Jimmy Garoppolo
  • S Tarvarius Moore
  • DL Hassan Ridgeway
  • LB Curtis Robinson
  • OL Nick Zakelj

Garoppolo, Moore and Ridgeway are out due to injury.

