Bucs-49ers Inactives | Mike Edwards, Antoine Winfield Jr. Sidelined Again

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play without their two starting safeties for the second game in a row on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Mike Edwards and Antoine Winfield Jr. missed the Buccaneers Week 13 win over New Orleans due to hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively, and they will be out again for Sunday's game against the 49ers after sitting out the week of practice.

Edwards and Winfield were listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report, as was All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs. All three are on the Buccaneers' Week 14 inactive list. However, two players who were tagged as questionable on Friday – running back Leonard Fournette (foot) and defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot) – have been cleared to play. In addition, tight end Cameron Brate is returning to action after missing last week's game due to illness. Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, questionable with a quad injury after being limited in practice all week, was not as lucky. He will be inactive for a second straight game.

The Buccaneers and 49ers submitted their list of inactives at 2:55 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 14 matchup at Levi's Stadium. The Buccaneers elevated wide receiver Deven Thompkins and safety Nolan Turner from the practice squad for the game and thus had to name seven players inactive to get down to the game-day limit of 48.

The 49ers will be starting rookie Brock Purdy at quarterback with Jimmy Garoppolo inactive due to the foot injury he suffered last week. However, defensive end Nick Bosa, who leads the NFL with 14.5 sacks, is active despite missing all of the 49ers' practices this week due to a hamstring issue.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

S Mike Edwards

CB Sean Murphy-Bunting

WR Breshad Perriman

TE Kyle Rudolph

·QB Kyle Trask

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

T Tristan Wirfs

Edwards, Murphy-Bunting, Winfield and Wirfs are out due to injury.

49ERS INACTIVES

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

TE Ross Dwelley

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

S Tarvarius Moore

DL Hassan Ridgeway

LB Curtis Robinson

OL Nick Zakelj