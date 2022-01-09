Panthers-Bucs Inactives | Ryan Jensen Cleared to Play

Center Ryan Jensen was questionable on Friday's injury report but the Bucs' top-ranked offensive line will remain intact for the season finale against Carolina//

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have their offensive line intact for the regular season finale on Sunday afternoon as center Ryan Jensen has been cleared to play. Jensen was the Buccaneers' main question mark headed into their Week 18 game against the Carolina Panthers as he was deemed "questionable" on Friday's injury report.

The Buccaneers had already ruled five players out on Friday although one, outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, was subsequently moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list. The other four are running back Ronald Jones, outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul, cornerback Rashard Robinson and wide receiver Justin Watson. Cornerback Richard Sherman, listed as doubtful on Friday's report, is also inactive for Sunday's game.

Punter Bradley Pinion will return to action after missing the last two games due to a right hip injury and a positive COVID test. Running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, who was on the injury report due to a ribs ailment, is good to go and should take over the lead role in Tampa Bay's backfield with Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones unavailable. The Buccaneers elevated two players from the practice squad on Sunday – running back Kenjon Barner and tight end Darren Fells – and both are active for Sunday's game.

Tampa Bay and Carolina each submitted a list of inactive players at 2:55 a.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 18 game at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers came into the game with 55 players on the active roster after their two practice squad elevations plus the return by guard Aaron Stinnie from injured reserve and the promotion of wide receiver Cyril Grayson on Saturday. That means Tampa Bay had to name seven players inactive in order to get down to the game limit of 48 on Sunday.