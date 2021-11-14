Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs-Football Team Inactives | Chris Godwin Set to Play

After returning to practice on Friday, WR Chris Godwin has been cleared to play against Washington Sunday despite a foot injury, a big boost to a receiving corps already without Antonio Brown

Nov 14, 2021 at 11:30 AM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have declared wide receiver Antonio Brown inactive for Sunday's Week 10 game at Washington but fortunately won't have to do the same with another one of their top receivers. Chris Godwin, who leads the team with 50 catches for 660 yards and four touchdowns, is active despite a foot injury that kept him out of most of the Buccaneers' week of practice.

Godwin was one of three players considered questionable on Friday's injury report, but all three have been cleared to play, as cornerback Dee Delaney (ankle) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) are also prepared to suit up Sunday. Brown and tight end Rob Gronkowski were both ruled out on Friday; cornerback Rashard Robinson was also listed as out but was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

With Godwin active, Tom Brady will have five receivers at his disposal. Godwin and Mike Evans remain the starters and Tyler Johnson has served as the primary third receiver in Brown's extended absence, and the receiving corps also features rookie Jaelon Darden and the recently-signed Breshad Perriman.

Perriman, who played for the Buccaneers in 2019 and put up the best numbers of his career in that season, was just signed to the practice squad on Wednesday and was elevated to active status for the game on Saturday. In addition, tight end Darren Fells, also signed on Wednesday and elevated on Saturday, gives the Bucs a three-man complement at tight end along with Cam Brate and O.J. Howard.

Tampa Bay and Washington submitted their list of inactives at 11:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of their Week 10 meeting at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. The Buccaneers came into the weekend with a 52-man roster but the elevations of Fells and Perriman pushed that to 54, meaning they had to declare six players inactive to get down to the game limit of 48.

Washington will be without wide receiver Curtis Samuel, who has appeared in only two games this season, his first with the team, and is currently dealing with a groin injury. Rookie cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, who has played two-thirds of his team's defensive snaps as a nickel corner, is also out due to a concussion. Defensive end Montez Sweat was placed on injured reserve on Saturday, so he will also miss Sunday's contest, as well.

BUCCANEERS INACTIVES

  • S Andrew Adams
  • WR Antonio Brown
  • TE Rob Gronkowski
  • OL Nick Leverett
  • DL Steve McLendon
  • QB Kyle Trask

Brown and Gronkowski are out due to injury.

FOOTBALL TEAM INACTIVES

  • CB Corn Elder
  • WR Antonio Gandy-Golden
  • WR Curtis Samuel
  • CB Benjamin St-Juste

Samuel and St-Juste are out due to injury.

