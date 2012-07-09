2012 NFL Training Camp Dates

Rookie and veteran reporting dates
American Football Conference
BALTIMORE RAVENS - Under Armour Performance Center, Owings Mills, Md. (rookies: July 22, veterans: July 25)
BUFFALO BILLS - St. John Fisher College, Pittsford, N.Y. (July 9, July 25)
CINCINNATI BENGALS - Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati (both July 26)
CLEVELAND BROWNS - Browns Training Facility, Berea, Ohio (July 24, July 26)
DENVER BRONCOS - Paul D. Bowlen Memorial Center, Englewood, Colo. (both July 25)
HOUSTON TEXANS - Methodist Training Center, Houston (July 22, July 27)
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS - Anderson University, Anderson, Ind. (July 25, July 28)
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS - Florida Blue Health & Wellness Practice Fields, Jacksonville, Fla. (both July 26)
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS - Missouri Western State, St. Joseph, Mo. (both July 26)
MIAMI DOLPHINS - Dolphins Training Facility, Davie, Fla. (July 26)
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS - Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass. (July 19, July 25)
NEW YORK JETS - SUNY Cortland, Cortland, N.Y. (July 23, July 26)
OAKLAND RAIDERS - Napa Valley Marriott, Napa, Calif. (July 29)
PITTSBURGH STEELERS - Saint Vincent College, Latrobe, Pa. (July 25)
SAN DIEGO CHARGERS - Chargers Park, San Diego (July 22, July 25)
TENNESSEE TITANS - Baptist Sports Park, Nashville, Tenn. (July 24, July 27)
National Football Conference
ARIZONA CARDINALS - Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, Ariz. (both July 23)
ATLANTA FALCONS - Falcons Training Facility, Flowery Branch, Ga. (both July 25)
CAROLINA PANTHERS - Wofford College, Spartanburg, S.C. (July 16, July 27)
CHICAGO BEARS - Olivet Nazarene, Bourbonnais, Ill. (both July 25)
DALLAS COWBOYS - City of Oxnard Fields, Oxnard, Calif. (July 25, July 29)
DETROIT LIONS - Lions Training Facility, Allen Park, Mich. (July 23, July 26)
GREEN BAY PACKERS - St. Norbert College, De Pere, Wis. (both July 25)
MINNESOTA VIKINGS - Minnesota State University, Mankato, Minn. (both July 26)
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS - Saints Training Facility, Metairie, La. (both July 24)
NEW YORK GIANTS - University at Albany, N.Y. (both July 26)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES - Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa. (July 22, July 25)
ST. LOUIS RAMS - ContinuityX Training Center, Earth City, Mo. (July 24, July 28)
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS - Marie P. DeBartolo Sports Center, Santa Clara, Calif. (July 21, July 26)
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS - Virginia Mason Athletic Center, Renton, Wash. (both July 27)
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS - One Buccaneer Place, Tampa, Fla. (July 18, July 26)
WASHINGTON REDSKINS - Redskins Park, Ashburn, Va. (July 16, July 25)