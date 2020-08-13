Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Presented by

2020 Training Camp Takeaways: Day 2

The Buccaneers continued Phase II of training camp on Thursday marking the second day of the ramp-up period and another day closer to the pads coming on.

Aug 13, 2020 at 03:45 PM
headshot-Vitali_Carmen
Carmen Vitali

Staff Writer

TADay2

The Buccaneers took the field for Day Two of Phase II of training camp on Thursday. The majority of the day is still spent working with position groups before breaking out into select all-offense or all-defense drills.

Though no contact is allowed, there is still plenty to do in installing plays and packages. Each practice marks an opportunity to provide a practical aspect to learning the playbook, so from that sense, guys are finally getting the valuable live reps they need to prepare for the season.

Pads come on August 17 and the team will be allowed a total of 14 practices in full gear before Week One.

Best Photos from Bucs Training Camp Practice, Aug. 13

View some of the photos from Buccaneers Training Camp practice at the AdventHealth Training Center.

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Guard Aaron Stinnie #64 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Blaine Gabbert #11 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Head Coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Ryan Griffin #4 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
9 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
10 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Bryant Mitchell #16 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Linebacker Noah Dawkins #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
11 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 and Linebacker Noah Dawkins #52 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Devin White #45 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
13 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman William Gholston #92 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
14 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Khalil Davis #94 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive Lineman Benning Potoa'e #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
16 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
17 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Mazzi Wilkins #37 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Herb Miller #28 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Keith Tandy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive/Special Teams Assistant Keith Tandy of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
21 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Cyril Grayson #15 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
22 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Jaydon Mickens #85 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Helmet during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
23 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Helmet during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
25 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Defensive Tackle Vita Vea #50 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Kicker Elliott Fry #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
26 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Kicker Elliott Fry #2 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Tight End Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
29 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Anthony Nelson #98 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Michael Divinity #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Michael Divinity #46 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
32 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
33 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
34 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
35 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Lavonte David #54 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
36 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Safety Jordan Whitehead #33 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
37 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Safety Mike Edwards #32 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
38 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Safety Andrew Adams #26 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Safety D'Cota Dixon #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
39 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Safety D'Cota Dixon #38 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
40 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
41 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
42 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
43 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Running Back Dare Ogunbowale #44 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
44 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
45 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Center Ryan Jensen #66 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
47 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Helmet during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
48 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Helmet during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
49 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Guard Ali Marpet #74 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
50 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Tackle Tristan Wirfs #78 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
51 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Offensive Tackle Donovan Smith #76 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Wide Receiver Justin Watson #17 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
53 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Carlton Davis #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
54 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Tight End Cameron Brate #84 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
55 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
56 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Running Back Ronald Jones II #27 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul #90 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
58 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Outside Linebacker Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
59 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
60 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Ryan Smith #29 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
61 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Cornerback Jamel Dean #35 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
62 / 62

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 13, 2020 - Inside Linebacker Kevin Minter #51 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day 9 of 2020 Training Camp practice at AdventHealth Training Center. Photo By Kyle Zedaker/Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

While we bide the time for more meaningful football to ramp up, here are some takeaways of from Thursday.

  • Tight ends worked on their blocking skills today with the offensive tackles. The drill, headed up by Offensive Line Coach Joe Gilbert, consisted of the tackle and tight end coordinating their efforts toward two 'defenders,' which were their fellow offensive linemen armed with bags.
  • My personal favorite quarterback drill is back. It involves releasing (read: hurling) giant workout balls toward the quarterback as he's looking 'downfield' to throw. The purpose is to help him avoid pressure while keeping his eyes downfield for the open throw. I don't know why I think it's so entertaining but I do and these are my takeaways.
  • Every so often you'll hear a bunch of guys yelling and laughing and almost every time it's the receivers. These guys are having so much fun.
  • Speaking of the receivers, they were getting pestered today by their coaches in a drill that simulated contact using foam bags, presumably to work on gaining yards after the catch and shaking off defenders.
  • Running back LeSean McCoy took a swing pass from quarterback Tom Brady and made it look easy.
  • What's been very noticeable about the running back group is the way they finish their plays. Though there's no one chasing them down or blocking their path with any real effort during this no-contact period, they insist on taking the ball all the way down the field anyway. It's an effort thing and you love to see it.

Related Content

2020 Training Camp Takeaways: Day 1
news

2020 Training Camp Takeaways: Day 1

It was the first day of the Bucs' 'ramp-up' period in which both offense and defense were allowed to practice at the same time, albeit on separate fields. It was also the first opportunity for coaches to get on the field with their players in a practice setting.

Advertising