2021 Bucs NFL Power Rankings Week 14

The Buccaneers were hovering in the top three prior to this past week's divisional win in Atlanta and as they get set to take on the Bills at home, they'll do so again from a top-three spot.

If only the Packers and Cardinals would lose.

Like their spot in the power rankings, Tampa Bay currently occupies the third seed in the NFC behind those two aforementioned teams. The Bucs and the Packers have the same 9-3 record, but Green Bay owns a better conference record, giving them the tie breaker.

A loss by either this week along with a Bucs win over a top-10 team could help Tampa Bay make up some ground in the conference standings and inch that much closer to the top seed. Either way, if the Bucs keep this up, they could be looking at hosting their first playoff game since 2007.

See below for the full list of power rankings from the major outlets.

Rank: 3

Last Week: 3

NFL Top 5: Packers, Cardinals, Bucs, Patriots, Chiefs

NFC South: Panthers (25), Saints (26), Falcons (28)

Week 14 Opponent Ranking: Bills (7)

Rank: 3

Last Week: 3

NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Packers, Bucs, Patriots, Chiefs

NFC South: Saints (23), Panthers (24), Falcons (26)

Week 14 Opponent Ranking: Bills (7)

Rank: 2

Last Week: 2

NFL Top 5: Packers, Bucs, Cardinals, Patriots, Chiefs

NFC South: Saints (23), Falcons (25), Panthers (26)

Week 14 Opponent Ranking: Bills (10)

Rank: 3

Last Week: 3

NFL Top 5: Cardinals, Packers, Bucs, Patriots, Chiefs

NFC South: Saints (23), Panthers (25), Falcons (26)

Week 14 Opponent Ranking: Bills (9)