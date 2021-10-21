2021 Game Preview: Bears-Buccaneers, Week 7

TOP STORYLINES

Parade of Young Passers Continues – For the Buccaneers' defense, the 2021 season began with a run of challenges from prolific, established veteran quarterbacks: Dak Prescott, Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford. That portion of the schedule is definitely over now, or at least on hold. The Bucs faced Mac Jones, the 15th-overall pick in this year's draft in New England in Week Four. They squared off against Jalen Hurts, a 2020 second-round pick making his 10th career start, in Philadelphia in Week Six. They missed an injured Tua Tagovailoa against Miami in Week Five but now draw another one of this year's rookie starters, Chicago's Justin Fields, who was taken four spots before Jones. Unlike Hurts and Jones, Fields didn't open the 2021 campaign as his team's starter, but a knee injury suffered by Andy Dalton in Week Two pushed Fields to the top of the depth chart. Even after a memorably rough first start against Cleveland in Week Three, Fields has held onto the job since, with a mixed bag of results. Chicago's passing attack ranks last in the NFL, so there are no gaudy numbers on Fields' resume yet, but like Hurts he also brings an added dimension to the offense with his ability to make plays with his legs. Chicago's play-callers haven't yet emphasized that part of his game but he did take it upon himself last Sunday against Green Bay to scramble for 43 yards. Fields has a big arm and should eventually start hitting some long plays downfield, though those have mostly been lacking for Chicago so far. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's secondary continues to be shaken and rearranged by injuries, which makes in-game communication a week-to-week challenge. That can be a particularly important issue when facing a mobile quarterback.

The Hunt for 6-1 – The Buccaneers came out of the first third of the 2021 season (with 17 games and a bye, this year's schedule is 18 weeks long) with a very encouraging 5-1 record as they seek to back up their Super Bowl LV victory with another run at the Lombardi Trophy. The problem is, the other emerging contenders in the NFC keep winning as well. Arizona (6-0), the L.A. Rams (5-1), Dallas (5-1) and Green Bay (5-1) all were victorious on Sunday in Week Six, with the Bucs watching after starting the week with a Thursday win in Philadelphia. The conference looks as if it will remain top-heavy the rest of the way. As for the current standings, it looks like the Buccaneers will have to work hard to hold serve in Week Seven. The Cowboys get the week off but the Cardinals, Rams and Packers should all be heavy favorites in home games against Houston, Detroit and Washington, respectively. Even with all of those five-win or better records, the Buccaneers are still in a good spot – albeit with a long way to go – in the playoff race. Since 1990, 84.3% of teams that started 5-1 went on to make the playoffs and 61.1% won their divisions. However, 6-1 would be even more encouraging; teams with that record to start a season have made the playoffs 87.0% of the time and won their divisions 71.0% of the time. But there's more to it than playoff odds for the Buccaneers as they seek their sixth win, as such an occurrence would represent a first in franchise history. While Tampa Bay had four previous seasons with 5-1 starts before 2021, none of those four teams could make it to 6-1. The 1979 team opened with five straight wins, lost two in a row and went on to win the division at 10-6. The 1997 Bucs also won their first five before dropping the next three and eventually getting a Wild Card berth at 10-6. The 2002 team, which went on to win Super Bowl XXXVII, lost the opener, won five straight and then lost their seventh outing. And the 2005 team won four, lost one, won another to get to 5-1 and then dropped the next two. That squad still went on to win the division. Obviously, the 2021 Buccaneers have loftier goals than a 6-1 start or even a playoff berth, but it would still be a noteworthy moment for the franchise to get that sixth win.

Forces Both Stoppable and Unstoppable Meet Objects both Movable and Immovable – Scroll down to the section below listing NFL rankings for the Bucs and Bears in a variety of offensive and defensive statistical categories, and a couple numbers are likely to stand out. First, Chicago has the NFL's most ferocious pass rush, leading the NFL in sacks per pass play (11.48%) and tying Minnesota for the most sacks overall (21). Khalil Mack (more on him below) and Robert Quinn form the NFL's scariest edge rush duos and the Bears have also been successful with a variety of blitzes. However, Tampa Bay's blockers have done a very good job of protecting Tom Brady (and Brady's reliance on quick-release passes has helped, too), ranking fourth in the NFL with a sacks allowed per pass rate of just 1.11%. Given that Chicago's 32nd-ranked offense isn't a sure bet to match up with Brady and company in a shootout, Chicago's QB hunters will be trying to keep the Bucs' off the scoreboard by getting to Brady as often as possible. From a unit-vs.-unit standpoint, that is surely the key matchup of the entire contest. When Chicago's offense is on the field, the story is roughly the opposite. The Bears have done a very poor job protecting their quarterbacks, ranking dead last in the NFL with a sacks allowed per pass rate of 14.77%. Justin Fields has been sacked 18 times in four starts. The question is, can Tampa Bay's defensive front take advantage. On paper, it would seem so, as the Bucs' defense still has every player who contributed to last year's 48 sacks (which tied for fourth in the league) plus first-round addition Joe Tryon-Shoyinka. However, the results haven't been quite as good as expected so far, as the Buccaneers' defense ranks just 27th in sacks per pass play at 4.78%. Shaquil Barrett and company would like to see those numbers come up sharply in Week Seven.

Take Down the Flags – After the Buccaneers climbed to the NFL's mountaintop in 2020, winning Super Bowl LV over Kansas City, they identified several games during the season that proved to be turning points. One was the first meeting with the Chiefs in November, which ended in a loss but a strong comeback as the Brady-led offense finally kicked into high gear. Before that, though, was the one-point Week Five loss in Chicago that led to a very unhappy plane flight back to Tampa. The Bucs finished that game with a 339-243 edge in total yardage but repeatedly clipped their own efforts with 11 penalties for 109 yards. Fed up by this self-sabotage, the Buccaneers vowed to do whatever was possible to clean up their game – and promptly committed the fewest penalties in the NFL over the next 12 weeks. Surprisingly, however, the penalty problem has reared its ugly head for the Buccaneers again and they are eager to avoid a repeat of last year's game against the Bears. Last Thursday, for instance, pass interference penalties of 50 and 45 yards led directly to two Eagles touchdowns and turned what could have been a blowout into a bit of a nail-biter. Overall, the Bucs have had 50 flags thrown against them for 47 accepted penalties costing 471 yards. Those 47 penalties are tied for the most in the NFL while the 471 yards are at the very top – or perhaps more accurately, the bottom – of that list. Tampa Bay's 2021 offense can at times look unstoppable, but one of the things that has occasionally stopped it, and led to aggravating lulls that last a quarter or so, are early-drive penalties that create bad down-and-distance situations. Last year's Bears game shined a spotlight on the Bucs' yellow flag problem; hopefully this year's Bears game will be the beginning of the solution.