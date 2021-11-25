2021 Game Preview: Buccaneers-Colts, Week 12

TOP STORYLINES

Taylor-Made Matchup – As noted above, Taylor is the hottest back in the NFL – particularly with Tennessee's Derrick Henry on the shelf – and he has started to gain traction in the MVP race after his five-touchdown performance last Sunday in Buffalo. Taylor has topped 100 yards from scrimmage and had at least one rushing touchdown in eight straight games, which is a remarkable run. Only two other men in NFL history – LaDainian Tomlinson and Lydell Mitchell – have matched that streak, and if Taylor makes it nine straight against the Bucs he'll be the first to ever do so. Taylor's combination of size, power and speed make him a load to handle between the tackles and a home run threat when he gets into the open field. Like any team heading into Lucas Oil Stadium to face the Colts, the Bucs know it will be a challenge to slow Taylor down. However, the Buccaneers also happen to be very well equipped for such a challenge. After leading the NFL in rushing defense in both 2019 and 2020, the Buccaneers are back on top in that category, allowing just 78.4 yards per game. While some of that has had to do with a number of big Tampa Bay leads in home games, the Bucs are also second in yards allowed per carry, at 3.81. The Bucs limited talented Giants back Saquon Barkley to just 25 rushing yards on Monday night, and that was without their star nose tackle, Vita Vea, who was out with a knee injury. That run defense could be even more staunch this weekend if Vea returns to action, and there is optimism he will be able to do so.

How Will the Colts' Defend Brady – To the surprise of very few, the Giants confronted Brady (speaking of MVP candidates) and the Buccaneers' offense with a large dose of two-high safety looks, ostensibly to prevent the Bucs from scoring quickly with big plays. Tampa Bay took what the Giants were given and, despite producing a season-low two plays of 20 or more yards, still got to 308 net passing yards, almost exactly their league-leading per-game average (314.8) in 2021. Brady threw a high percentage of short throws and the Bucs made almost all of them work, opening the game with 17 consecutive "successful plays." Even though his average time to throw of 2.75 seconds on Monday night was longer than it has been in most gamest this year, he still was not sacked, and he's been pressured on a league-low 16.1% of his dropbacks this season. What approach will the Colts' defense take on Sunday, given that there is evidence that Brady and company have the goods to succeed against any sort of approach? Well, just as the Bucs' run defense is a good match for Taylor, the Colts' defense has had success against short passing games this season. Brady is tied for the NFL lead with 15 touchdowns on "quick passes," according to NFL Next Gen Stats, but the Colts' defense also leads the league with a passer rating allowed of 79.9 on such throws. Five of Indy's 13 picks have come on such plays, in fact. Interestingly, the Colts have not been one of the best teams at defending longer passes, with a passer rating allowed of 100.5 on balls thrown 10 or more yards down the field in the air.

Reinforcements on the Way? – The Buccaneers' defense got a key starter back in Week 11 when cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting played for the first time since suffering an opening-night elbow injury and was on the field for all but one defensive snap. On Wednesday, Carlton Davis, another one of the Bucs' season-opening starters at cornerback started practicing again while on injured reserve for a calf ailment. Bruce Arians said he doubted Davis would return to the lineup by Sunday but was more optimistic about Vita Vea, who may only miss one game after suffering an MCL injury in Washington in Week 10. The Bucs' offense also got a central figure back in Week 11 when Rob Gronkowski returned from a back injury and immediately contributed six catches for 71 yards. Now that offense could be even closer to full strength with wide receiver Scotty Miller getting his activation from injured reserve on Tuesday. Though there are some new injuries to deal with, such as Devin White's quad and Ali Marpet's oblique, neither is considered a long-time concern and the Buccaneers could head into the stretch as healthy as they have been since the first half of the Week One game against Dallas.

Long-Distance Communication – The Buccaneers' aforementioned struggles – relatively speaking – on the road have been the result of a number of factors. On Wednesday, both Murphy-Bunting and wideout Chris Godwin suggested that the biggest issue was the lack of a proper energy level at the start of the game. They believe that has led to slow starts and created situations that allowed the home team crowd to be a problem. That's likely true, and it also ties into an issue the players and coaches have cited on several occasions after disappointing road performances: unsatisfactory communication between players, particularly on defense. The type of crowd noise that the Buccaneers' offense will face on Sunday inside the Colts' dome is an obstacle to proper communication but it shouldn't be a problem when Tampa Bay's defense is on the field. On that side of the ball, the issue is probably at least partially rooted in the ever-shifting lineup the Bucs have had to deploy while dealing with a rash of injuries, mostly in the secondary. As the team gets closer to having its preferred lineup intact, will it be able to solve those communication issues and get hot down the road like it did in 2020? On Wednesday, Bruce Arians said there was "no doubt" that the Bucs' defense is capable of getting back to the level of play it put on display down the stretch last season, and that getting Murphy-Bunting back was a "huge" step in that direction.