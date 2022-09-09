Week 1 Expert Picks: Buccaneers vs. Cowboys 

A second consecutive season opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys awaits, this time at AT&T Stadium. This contest will serve as the first of four marquee matchups lining the Bucs' early slate in 2022. Both clubs have undergone significant changes to the offensive line, along with the receiving corps. Tom Brady and Dak Prescott will once again go head-to-head in a prime-time slot. On Sunday Night Football in Week One, two aggressive-styled defensive attacks will face off - demanding the spotlight. Last year, the Bucs won in a 31-29 shootout, sealed with a Brady game-winning drive.

On Sunday, kickoff begins at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The Buccaneers tied for the NFL's best regular-season record at 13-4 but came up short of a repeat title in 2021, losing on a clock-expiring field goal against the Rams in the Divisional Round. The Cowboys concluded the year 12-5 but were left with a familiar disappointment as they fell to the 49ers in the Wild Card Round. Both teams have unfinished business in 2022 and will vie for contention, beginning with Sunday's showdown. The battle for the Lombardi Trophy begins.