How to Watch: Buccaneers vs. Cowboys

Football is officially back, ending the drought! Stadiums are illuminated as a new NFL season commences. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Dallas Cowboys in Week One for the second consecutive year, this time making the trip to Dallas for the season opener. The marquee matchup will kick off at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, September 11 at 8:20 p.m. ET. Here is everything you need to know to follow the ballgame from start to finish.

Matchup:

Dallas Cowboys vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Watch:

Sunday, September 11, 2022

Kickoff: 8:20 pm ET

Location: AT&T Stadium, DAL

Television Network: NBC & Universo

Broadcast Crew: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth & Melissa Stark

To check if you're in market, please visit https://506sports.com/

Listen Live:

TAMPA BAY/SARASOTA: WXTB 97.9 FM - Bucs Flagship Station

Broadcast Crew: Gene Deckerhoff (play by play), Dave Moore (color), T.J. Rives (sideline)

SPANISH RADIO: TAMPA BAY: WQBN Super Q - 96.1 106.7 FM and 1300 AM

Broadcast Crew: Carlos Bohorquez (play by play), Martin Gramatica (color) Santiago Gramatica (Sideline)

*In-market fans can listen to Both English and Spanish broadcasts through the Bucs Official App

BROOKSVILLE: WWJB 1450 AM

DAYTONA BEACH: WKRO 93.1 FM

FT MEYERS/NAPLES: WBNC 770 AM/98.1 FM/104.3 FM

GAINESVILLE/OCALA: WRUF 850 AM/ 98.1 FM

HOMOSASSA SPRING: WXCV 95.3 FM

LAKELAND: WLKF 1430 AM/96.7 FM

MELBROUNE: WICX 1060 AM/105.5 FM

ORLANDO: WYGM 740 AM/ 96.9 FM

PORT ST. LUCIE: WPSL 1590 AM/WSTU1450 AM

PANAMA CITY: WYOO 101.1 FM

PENSACOLA: WBSR 1450AM/101.1 FM

SEBRING: WJCM 1050 AM/106.3 FM

TALLAHASSEE: WVFT 93.3 FM

Satellite Radio

Sirius/XM Channel 88

NFL +

Watch Live Local Regular Games, Postseason Games, and Full & Condensed Game Replays. Click here for more information.

NFL Game Pass International (Outside of the U.S., Canada, and China Only):

Watch the condensed game in 45 minutes, enjoy NFL Network 24/7, stream games in HD, and much more! Click here for information.

