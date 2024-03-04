2024 Buccaneers Mock Draft Roundup 6.0 

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine has adjusted the draft order for certain prospects, as measurements and interviews commenced in Indianapolis. The Draft will take place next month and until names are called from the podium, mock drafts will continue to monopolize the internet as speculation rises. Here is a compilation of predictions across various outlets on who the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could select with the 26th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft:

NFL.com

Pick: WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

Comments: The Bucs go with the power forward-like receiver to potentially replace Mike Evans, who is ticketed for free agency. If you want to see what Mitchell is capable of, turn on the tape of the College Football Playoff semifinal against Washington.

CBS Sports

Pick: OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

Comments: Tampa Bay's interior offensive line has been depleted over the past few years losing Alex Cappa, Ryan Jensen and Shaq Mason. Jordan Morgan has played left tackle but has the flexibility to move over at the next level.

The Draft Network

Pick: WR Brian Thomas Jr., LSU

Comments: Brian Thomas Jr. proved that he is an explosive guy vertically both on the field and at the NFL Combine. He should be a guy who can immediately positively impact this Buccaneers offense with explosive plays.

PFF

Pick: IOL Graham Barton, Duke

Comments: A tackle for the past three years in college, Barton is expected to move back to center — a position he played as a freshman — when he gets to the NFL. Barton earned run-blocking and pass-blocking grades above 70.0 in each of the past two seasons, so he can solidify the center of the Buccaneers' offensive line for years to come.

Sport Illustrated

Pick: QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington