5 Things to Know About the Bucs 2023 Schedule 

The Bucs have an early bye week

The Buccaneers bye week occurred at an optimal time during the 2022 season in Week 11, following the transatlantic trip to Munich, Germany for the Week 10 clash against Seattle. This upcoming season, Tampa Bay will have an early bye in Week Five. The Bucs will have four games prior to the slotted break and 13 games after. The ideal scenario would be to have the bye around the mid-point of the season, but Tampa Bay will undergo a grueling second half of the year including contests against the Bills in Buffalo (Week Eight), 49ers in San Francisco (Week 11) and five division rivalry meetings. The 'rest and refresh' period will commence earlier than usual for Tampa Bay. Following the bye, the Bucs have two home games at Raymond James Stadium versus the Lions (Week Six) and Falcons (Week Seven).

The Bucs play the NFC North and AFC South

In this year's rotation of opponents, the Buccaneers will square-off with the NFC North and AFC South. Tampa Bay will open the 2023 gauntlet with two NFC North teams, traveling to U.S. Bank Stadium in Week One to take on the Vikings. In Week Two, the Bucs will host the Chicago Bears – both are scheduled for a 1:00 kickoff. Then in Week Six after the bye, the Bucs will face the Lions at Raymond James Stadium (1:00). Lastly, Tampa Bay will travel to the Frozen Tundra in December to take on the Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 15 (1:00).

During the second half of the season, the Bucs will play three AFC South teams in a span of four weeks. The Bucs travel to Houston to battle the Texans in Week Nine at NRG Stadium, followed by a meeting with the Titans in Week 10. In Week 12, the Buccaneers will travel to Indianapolis to take on the Colts. On Christmas Eve, the Bucs host another Floridian organization, the Jaguars, in Week 16 at 4:05 pm. In 2022, the Jaguars became the fifth team since the 1970 merger to win their division the season after posting the NFL's worst record. The 2008 Miami Dolphins were the last franchise to do it.

The Bucs open the year on the road

Like the 2022 season, the Buccaneers will open the season on the road in enemy territory. For the Week One opener, Tampa Bay will travel to the Midwest to take on the Vikings. Fans will have to wait until Week Two for a sea of red to overtake Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Instead of cannons firing, Bucs' fanatics will listen to chilling skol chants on Sunday, September 10.

The Bucs face the defending NFC Champions in Week Three

There is no question that the Eagles had a historic season in 2022, including the number of wins (14) – the most the team has ever produced. Although they did not hoist the Lombardi Trophy after falling to the Chiefs 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles are coming back hungrier than ever to achieve their ultimate goal. In Week Three, the Bucs will face the Eagles on Monday Night Football in prime-time.

The Bucs are slated for two prime-time games