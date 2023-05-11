Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Bucs' 2023 Preseason Slate Features Ravens, Steelers at Home

The Buccaneers will once again play an all-AFC slate in August, with home games against Pittsburgh and Baltimore sandwiched around the team's first preseason road game ever against the New York Jets

May 11, 2023 at 07:53 PM
Smith_Scott_2
Scott Smith

Senior Writer/Editor

preseason

For the third year in a row, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' preseason is an all-AFC affair, and the majority of it will take place at Raymond James Stadium.

The Buccaneers will play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week One of the preseason and will welcome the Baltimore Ravens to town in Week Three. In between, they will visit the New York Jets in Week Two. Dates and times for all three of those games have not yet been announced but they will all be broadcast locally by WFLA-TV.

The NFL shortened the preseason to three games in 2021 when it added a 17th contest to the regular season schedule. The AFC and NFC alternate years in which their teams get nine home games during the regular season, and this year it is the AFC with the extra home date. That means all NFC teams get two of their three preseason games at home.

Here is Tampa Bay's 2023 preseason lineup, with the exact dates and times to be added later:

Table inside Article
DayDateOpponentTimeNetwork
Fri.Aug. 11PITTSBURGHTBDWFLA-TV
TBDAug. 17-20at N.Y. JetsTBDWFLA-TV
Sat.Aug. 26BALTIMORETBDWFLA-TV

The Buccaneers have been matched up with nearly half of the AFC over the last three seasons, facing eight different opponents in that span. Prior to 2021, the last time the Bucs had all AFC opponents on their preseason slate was 2010.

All three of the Bucs' preseason games will involve visiting teams in relatively unfamiliar August locations.

The Buccaneers and Steelers last met in the preseason in 2019 but that contest, a 30-28 loss for Tampa Bay, was played in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have never played a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium; their last visit to Tampa in the preseason was in 1995, for a game won by the Buccaneers, 20-7. The Buccaneers and Steelers also met in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton in 1998 while construction on Tampa Bay's new stadium was being completed. Overall, Pittsburgh leads the preseason series, 3-2.

The Buccaneers have never played a preseason road game against the Jets, but the two teams have met in four different locations across seven warmup contests. The most recent preseason matchup between the two, won by the Bucs, 16-3, was at Raymond James Stadium in 2006. The Bucs and Jets also did preseason battle in Tokyo in 2003 and at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando in 1997. The other four games on the all-time head-to-head lists were all played at Tampa Stadium between 1987 and 1995. The Bucs lead the series, 4-3.

And this summer's contest will be just the second one in the preseason between Tampa Bay and Baltimore. The first was in 2013, with the Ravens securing a 41-16 win at Raymond James Stadium.

Single game tickets are now on sale! If you want to capture the magic of the Bucs' 2023 season with a front row seat to the action, click here to purchase your tickets starting Thursday at 8pm.

2023 Buccaneers' season passes are also on sale now! For Bucs' football fanatics, not only do season passes provide a seat at every home game at Raymond James Stadium but passes also come with an entire year of exclusive Krewe Member benefits including discounts at the team store and in-stadium concession stands, VIP access to Training Camp and the official Buccaneers Draft Party, and more. Click here to select your seats and join the Krewe!

Related Content

news

2023 Schedule Drop: Bucs Season Starts with a Bang

The Buccaneers will play two of the top three seeds from the 2022 NFC playoff field in the first three weeks, including a Monday night home showcase against Philadelphia, and also have notable trips to Buffalo and Green Bay

news

List of the Bucs 2023 Home Opponents

Take a look through the Buccaneers 2023 home opponents at Raymond James Stadium

news

Bucs Home Slate Begins Week 2 vs. Bears, Team Opens 2023 Season Week 1 at Vikings

A look at the Buccaneers first two games of the 2023 season

news

5 Things to Know About the Bucs 2023 Schedule

The full 2023 schedule has been released and here are a few noteworthy points

news

Bucs Get Prime-Time Stage for Marquee Matchups in 2023

Two of the biggest challenges on Tampa Bay's 2023 schedule – matchups with prime Super Bowl contenders Philadelphia and Buffalo – will be played on a Monday and Thursday night, respectively

Advertising