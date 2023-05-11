Bucs' 2023 Preseason Slate Features Ravens, Steelers at Home

The Buccaneers have been matched up with nearly half of the AFC over the last three seasons, facing eight different opponents in that span. Prior to 2021, the last time the Bucs had all AFC opponents on their preseason slate was 2010.

All three of the Bucs' preseason games will involve visiting teams in relatively unfamiliar August locations.

The Buccaneers and Steelers last met in the preseason in 2019 but that contest, a 30-28 loss for Tampa Bay, was played in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have never played a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium; their last visit to Tampa in the preseason was in 1995, for a game won by the Buccaneers, 20-7. The Buccaneers and Steelers also met in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton in 1998 while construction on Tampa Bay's new stadium was being completed. Overall, Pittsburgh leads the preseason series, 3-2.

The Buccaneers have never played a preseason road game against the Jets, but the two teams have met in four different locations across seven warmup contests. The most recent preseason matchup between the two, won by the Bucs, 16-3, was at Raymond James Stadium in 2006. The Bucs and Jets also did preseason battle in Tokyo in 2003 and at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando in 1997. The other four games on the all-time head-to-head lists were all played at Tampa Stadium between 1987 and 1995. The Bucs lead the series, 4-3.

And this summer's contest will be just the second one in the preseason between Tampa Bay and Baltimore. The first was in 2013, with the Ravens securing a 41-16 win at Raymond James Stadium.

