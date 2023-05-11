List of the Bucs 2023 Home Opponents 

Last season, the Buccaneers finished with an 8-9 record, but the embattled team achieved the NFC South crown. The club fell short of expectations, sparking change. Excitement builds around the 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers with several of the remaining key fixtures on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball in place, along with a revamped offense under the direction of new Offensive Coordinator, Dave Canales. Tampa Bay will have eight regular-season home games in the 2023 slate, including matchups with the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints. In addition, the Bucs will play two preseason games on their own field against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens. Here is a breakdown of the contests at Raymond James Stadium: