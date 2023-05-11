List of the Bucs 2023 Home Opponents 

Last season, the Buccaneers finished with an 8-9 record, but the embattled team achieved the NFC South crown. The club fell short of expectations, sparking change. Excitement builds around the 2023 Tampa Bay Buccaneers with several of the remaining key fixtures on the offensive and defensive sides of the ball in place, along with a revamped offense under the direction of new Offensive Coordinator, Dave Canales. Tampa Bay will have eight regular-season home games in the 2023 slate, including matchups with the Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans, Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars and the New Orleans Saints. In addition, the Bucs will play two preseason games on their own field against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens. Here is a breakdown of the contests at Raymond James Stadium:
Preseason
For preseason Week One, the Bucs will face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Raymond James Stadium on August 11. In the third matchup of the preliminary trio, Tampa Bay will play the Baltimore Ravens on August 26. The time of those matchups will be announced at a later date.
Regular Season
- In Week Two, the Bucs will host the Chicago Bears on September 17 at 1:00 pm ET. The matchup will air on FOX, beginning the Bucs tour of the NFC North.
- Next up, Tampa Bay will welcome the defending NFC champs to town on September 25 for a meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles in prime-time. The Week Three game marks the Bucs' lone Monday Night Football matchup in 2023. ABC will broadcast the matchup at 7:15 pm ET. With the Eagles coming to tow, the Bucs have now hosted three defending conference champions over the past two seasons.
- Coming out of the bye week, the Buccaneers will face the Detroit Lions in Week Six at 1:00 pm ET on FOX. Tampa Bay will go up against the 2022 NFL Rookie of the Year, defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson led all rookies with 9.5 sacks last season and became the first rookie since 1982, when the individual sack became an official statistic, with at least nine sacks and three interceptions. Since 2019, Tampa Bay is 2-0 against Detroit, outscoring the Lions 85-24 and outgaining them 1,083-481 in total yards of offense.
- The following game, Tampa Bay will host the visiting Atlanta Falcons on October 22 at 1:00 pm ET at Raymond James Stadium. The Week Seven matchup will mark the club's second contest against a divisional foe. The Bucs' defense will work to defend their home field against Atlanta rookie, Bijan Robinson. Robinson, the Falcons' first-round pick in 2023, is projected to become a focal point in their offense with his elusiveness as both a rusher and pass-catcher.
- On November 12, the Buccaneers will face the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 pm ET in Week 10. The game will air on CBS.
- Beginning the month of December, the Bucs will battle the Carolina Panthers in Week 13 at 1:00 pm ET via CBS. The Bucs' defense will face the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 draft class and rookie quarterback, Bryce Young. Since 2019, Tampa Bay is 6-2 vs. Carolina and the Bucs have swept the season series in two of the previous three seasons.
- In Week 16, the Bucs will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Christmas Eve at 4:05 pm ET on CBS. The intrastate battle will mark just the eighth meeting all-time between these two teams.
- To conclude the month of December, the Bucs will duke it out with their division nemesis, the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 pm ET on FOX for a New Years Eve showdown. This will mark the fourth time in team history that the Buccaneers have played on December 31.
